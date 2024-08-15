sfrasernz:

Picked up a very nice used HP EliteBook 850 G5 but having wifi issues.

Specifically...it cannot see any wifi networks. I originally tried it at work and the laptop couldn't see any WLANS (despite there being at least 10 SSIDs visbible on other devices).

So I've brought it home this evening to do some more testing. Same issue at home...no WLANs visible (other than a wifi direct connection to an HP Printer - presumably Adhoc mode ?).

OS was Win11. The adapter is enabled. The device driver looks correct. Enabling/Disabling the card makes no difference. Updating the driver to the one listed on HP support site made no difference. I can't see any physical switch on the laptop to switch the wifi on or off. Theres a Fn option on the keyboard to toggle airplane mode which is enabled.

I've then performed an HP Sure Recover to default back to Windows 10.

And the issue persists ... no visible WLANs other than the printer. I've had a look through the BIOS and can't find any options realted to the Wireless adapter.

I've just booted into a Live Linux environment and wifi works fine - so not a hardware issue.

Booted back into Windows 10 and still no Wireless networks to be seen (other than the Adhoc Printer).

WLAN Adapter is an Intel Dual Band AC 8265.