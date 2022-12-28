Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Linux Recommended Linux distro for noob
SunTiger

Geek


#302848 28-Dec-2022 09:55
Hey I'm looking at installing Linux on a spare desktop and am looking at distros, what distro is good for a noob? I'll be using the Linux desktop for crypto work such as trading on exchanges and also Thunderbird for email

 

 

 

 

 

 

gzt

gzt
Uber Geek

  #3014475 28-Dec-2022 10:10
Ubuntu or Mint. As someone very familiar with Windows and all it's settings etc I prefer Mint. Imo Mint has less cruft than Ubuntu while having all the advantages of Ubuntu like simple program installation and management etc.

huckster
Ultimate Geek

  #3014476 28-Dec-2022 10:15
I reckon most would probably say Mint - https://linuxmint.com/

 

I'm using Ubuntu on my desktop at home these days myself after decades of Windows - https://www.ubuntu.com/

 

There are others, but these are well documented and supported so as a Noob you'll have no problem finding articles and YouTube clips on setup etc. - just make sure any you search for apply to your version. Like all OSes, there will be out of date instructions out there.

 

The other thing to bear in mind is that laptops can be a little funky with respect to power management, WiFi and touchpads. So maybe google linux distro for <insert laptop make model>

 

 

