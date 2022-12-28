I reckon most would probably say Mint - https://linuxmint.com/

I'm using Ubuntu on my desktop at home these days myself after decades of Windows - https://www.ubuntu.com/

There are others, but these are well documented and supported so as a Noob you'll have no problem finding articles and YouTube clips on setup etc. - just make sure any you search for apply to your version. Like all OSes, there will be out of date instructions out there.

The other thing to bear in mind is that laptops can be a little funky with respect to power management, WiFi and touchpads. So maybe google linux distro for <insert laptop make model>