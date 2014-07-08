There are a LOT of threads on Geekzone which are complaining about this service or that company etc. I thought it was time to balance it out with a thread where you can let others know when someone or a company blew your mind with great service etc.



I'd encourage this thread be kept exclusively for positive feedback. If you have negative feedback open another thread.



I'll Start:



Massive Props to Event Cinemas Queen St, Auckland, who with no obligation to do so, refunded me for a gold cinema ticket because my taxi company arrived so late I couldn't get to the start in time.



It was nothing to do with them, and it was my Wife who called them to ask if it was possible, expecting and fairly enough that they would say no (I wouldn't have even asked).



Not only that, they swapped me to another ticket at Imax and when I was late a second time, had my ticket, glasses, and popcorn and drink ready for me without being asked so I didn't miss a single second of the movie.



Colour me impressed and appreciative.