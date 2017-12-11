Goosey: I've just purchased a Weber Q2200 Gas. Im thinking about doing a glazed ham and have differing advice. Has anyone done this in a gas grill? I have the weber indirect foil trays and trivet. But some Glazed ham recipes call for a dish. Am I at risk of drying out the ham if using the trivet? Or would it be safer if I got a cast iron pan to collect the 'drip / have some water in there'? One recipe is calling for a 45 min roast and then peel off the skin, baste and cook further (and thats using the trivet). Another is simply using an oven equivalent method but without peeling off the skin (simply diamond cutting it). Confusing!

I've done this a couple of times on my old Masport 6 burner gas grill.

Did indirect heat by just having the very left and right most burners on with the ham sitting in a baking dish on the grill in the middle (this caught all the drippings) above the dormant burners. That particular method for indirect heat isn't an option on your Q2200, but you just need to make sure there is as much of an air gap as possible between the indirect tray and the baking dish the ham is in.

I personally peeled off the skin and diamond cut the fat before putting it in the grill, a lot more effort if you are trying to remove the skin part way through the cook. Cooked at about 300F (approx 150C) basting every 15 min with glaze for (I think) about 75-90 min.

I don't think you'll dry it out unless you cook it for too long or too hot, with a ham you are not really "cooking" it, just warming it through.

My father just got a Q2200 and he loves it, and I suspect he'll be attempting a ham on it this year.

I'll be trying a double smoked ham on my new Kamado.

