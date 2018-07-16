Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Doctor Who Season 11
DjShadow

3852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#239412 16-Jul-2018 18:12
Send private message

Teaser Trailer dropped today:

 

 

I noticed a Facebook Post from TVNZ saying "coming soon" so to me that is a big rights loss to Prime TV/Sky

zxspectrum
25 posts

Geek


  #2057294 16-Jul-2018 19:44
Send private message

Dr Who nut here, so really looking forward to this series. Trailer looks encouraging. High hopes for Jodie Whittaker.

gehenna
7364 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2057304 16-Jul-2018 20:26
Send private message

I sincerely hope this thread doesn't get manbaby derailed.  

quickymart
8943 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2057311 16-Jul-2018 20:44
Send private message

I'm super old school, so for me Dr Who will always be Peter Davison :D

 

(Not to say this new actress is no good, I just haven't seen much of the show after Peter had the role).



stocksp
636 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2057316 16-Jul-2018 20:57
Send private message

gehenna:

I sincerely hope this thread doesn't get manbaby derailed.  



A tad provocative don’t you think?

sleemanj
1446 posts

Uber Geek


  #2057330 16-Jul-2018 21:21
Send private message

quickymart:

 

I'm super old school, so for me Dr Who will always be Peter Davison :D

 

(Not to say this new actress is no good, I just haven't seen much of the show after Peter had the role).

 

 

I've been watching some Patrick Troughton recently,  a shame so many of his episodes were destroyed as he really was a very good Doctor.




gehenna
7364 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2057343 16-Jul-2018 21:43
Send private message

stocksp: 

 

A tad provocative don’t you think?

 

I don't know.  Have you chosen to be provoked?

quickymart
8943 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2057347 16-Jul-2018 21:51
Send private message

sleemanj:

 

quickymart:

 

I'm super old school, so for me Dr Who will always be Peter Davison :D

 

(Not to say this new actress is no good, I just haven't seen much of the show after Peter had the role).

 

 

I've been watching some Patrick Troughton recently,  a shame so many of his episodes were destroyed as he really was a very good Doctor.

 

 

Was Christopher Eccleston any good? I remember when the revival was announced in 2005 and thought he would have almost been the perfect (modern) actor to play the Doctor.



gehenna
7364 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2057350 16-Jul-2018 21:55
Send private message

@quickymart Yep he was quite good IMO.  Probably good that he left after the first season, I don't think he could have sustained multiple seasons. He was the perfect guy to kick off the modern Doctor Who era.  

stocksp
636 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2057353 16-Jul-2018 22:00
Send private message

gehenna:

stocksp: 


A tad provocative don’t you think?


I don't know.  Have you chosen to be provoked?



Well I do find supercilious passive agressivensss a little provocative - denigrating people who may hold a particular point of view on an issue of a TV series actor?

As to the actor playing the doctor, my view is that every change is a hard start, and it takes a while to get used to new doctors. David Tennent is my favourite of the new bunch, and I could never really get a hold of Capaldi, even though I’ve loved him in other shows such as ‘the thick of it’. I’ll reserve my personal view on the new doctor until the end of season 1

quickymart
8943 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2057354 16-Jul-2018 22:03
Send private message

Interesting. Who was the worst actor to the play the Doctor (in your opinion - this is to anyone reading this)? Personally, I never really liked Colin Baker that much.

gehenna
7364 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2057357 16-Jul-2018 22:08
Send private message

I gave up watching part way through Matt Smith's tenure.  Could never get into his schtick.  

sleemjan
1446 posts

Uber Geek


  #2057359 16-Jul-2018 22:09
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Was Christopher Eccleston any good? I remember when the revival was announced in 2005 and thought he would have almost been the perfect (modern) actor to play the Doctor.

 

 

 

 

Ok, but Tennant was better (and in my opinion, Smith better than Tennant, Capaldi I'm still undecided on, but I think of the revival, Smith wins so far).

 

Let's not forget about McGann,  the movie was a bit naff, but oh, oh, what could have been.

 




stocksp
636 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2057361 16-Jul-2018 22:11
Send private message

But FEZ’s are cool


But yes, he was a bit irritating.

I’d probably back Colin Baker as the worst though.

gzt

gzt
13703 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2057367 16-Jul-2018 22:32
Send private message

The reboot doctors have very simiar personalities compared to the variance of the first four doctors. It will take a very good actor to bring it alive again for me. It's following a low risk strategy acting wise. Compare that to the risks taken by Star Trek.

Geektastic
16793 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2057403 16-Jul-2018 22:40
Send private message

quickymart:

 

I'm super old school, so for me Dr Who will always be Peter Davison :D

 

(Not to say this new actress is no good, I just haven't seen much of the show after Peter had the role).

 

 

 

 

He's a Johnny Come Lately modernist.

 

 

 

Pertwee and Baker all the way.





