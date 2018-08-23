Article here: https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/106499453/nzme-reports-52-per-cent-decline-in-profits-in-half-year-results

"NZME will adopt a “freemium” model with day-to-day news and current affairs provided free of charge, and premium in-depth analysis and opinion available on subscription."

Which has me slightly puzzled. From my (increasingly occasional) visits to the Herald website and the other thread in this forum about stupid Herald and Stuff articles, I'm not sure what the "premium" content is that the Herald has that they think people will be willing to part with cash for. They struggle to get basic facts and accurate reporting of the simplest stories right, and mostly seem carry advertorial or opinion content from people pushing barrows in lieu of any actual news.

I'm curious - would anyone here subscribe to the Herald and pay a monthly fee to access the current range and quality of reporting?