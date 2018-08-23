Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
JimmyH

#240167 23-Aug-2018 21:54
Article here: https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/106499453/nzme-reports-52-per-cent-decline-in-profits-in-half-year-results

 

"NZME will adopt a “freemium” model with day-to-day news and current affairs provided free of charge, and premium in-depth analysis and opinion available on subscription."

 

Which has me slightly puzzled. From my (increasingly occasional) visits to the Herald website and the other thread in this forum about stupid Herald and Stuff articles, I'm not sure what the "premium" content is that the Herald has that they think people will be willing to part with cash for. They struggle to get basic facts and accurate reporting of the simplest stories right, and mostly seem carry advertorial or opinion content from people pushing barrows in lieu of any actual news.

 

I'm curious - would anyone here subscribe to the Herald and pay a monthly fee to access the current range and quality of reporting?

 

 

Linux
  #2078191 23-Aug-2018 21:56
NO! Never 

 

John

dejadeadnz
  #2078192 23-Aug-2018 21:56
They would have to pay me to read Mike Hosking's incoherent, drooling-moron-on-drugs "opinions".

 

 

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2078195 23-Aug-2018 22:22
Nup - they’re dreaming.




Bananabob
  #2078196 23-Aug-2018 22:32
That is a negative

Kiwifruta
  #2078199 23-Aug-2018 22:37
I think it’s a positive, more money to pay for quality journalism.

jarledb
Webhead
  #2078208 23-Aug-2018 23:02
Kiwifruta: I think it’s a positive, more money to pay for quality journalism.

 

If its going to be anything like the norwegian newspapers, there will be "premium content" like:

 

"Horrible disease that kills, how you can survive"

 

"You will never believe what Kardashian has done now"

sonyxperiageek
  #2078209 23-Aug-2018 23:08
Nope lol




antoniosk
  #2078210 23-Aug-2018 23:24
All print media seems to be going this way, but critically this will drive up expectations of content and editorial quality - and proper grammer and spell checking. 

 

I think the Herald will really suffer because of the clickbait and generally poor quality news articles. The move will probably drive traffic to OneNews and Newshub, who are subsidised by their other mediums.

 

Expect Stuff to introduce their paywall quick smart too.

 

 

 

But... once upon a time it was the thing to pay for a paper and get news. It still is a thing, because people do take an interest in current affairs and that costs money. The drive to robo "news " is a very bad development, and I would not trust something that cant think to present me content and say it's legit.

 

 

 

Anyway fox and friends is on, gotta go...




mattwnz
  #2078211 23-Aug-2018 23:33
antoniosk:

 

 

 

But... once upon a time it was the thing to pay for a paper and get news. It still is a thing, because people do take an interest in current affairs and that costs money. The drive to robo "news " is a very bad development, and I would not trust something that cant think to present me content and say it's legit.

 

 

 

Anyway fox and friends is on, gotta go...

 

 

 

 

When paying for the paper, at least you can use it to light the fire. If I was paying, I would rather pay to get the paper

 

 

Satch
  #2078215 23-Aug-2018 23:46
dejadeadnz:

 

They would have to pay me to read Mike Hosking's incoherent, drooling-moron-on-drugs "opinions".

 

 

 

 

 

 

I'd probably pay for a newspaper only written by Mike Hosking.

 

What's with the "drooling-moron-on-drugs" comment?

Brunzy
  #2078216 24-Aug-2018 01:00
antoniosk:

All print media seems to be going this way, but critically this will drive up expectations of content and editorial quality - and proper grammer and spell checking



Cough cough ;-))

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2078217 24-Aug-2018 02:19
antoniosk:

All print media seems to be going this way, but critically this will drive up expectations of content and editorial quality - and proper grammer and spell checking. 


.



Oh, the irony.




SaltyNZ
  #2078230 24-Aug-2018 07:20
Mom, I find it interesting you refer to the Weekly World News as "the paper." The paper contains facts.




DarthKermit
  #2078232 24-Aug-2018 07:27
I hope the people who pay for the Herald both find it worth while.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
  #2078233 24-Aug-2018 07:29
Herald has been potentially going paywall for years now. And since it was first discussed, the quality of their articles has gone downhill. If they are degrading articles in the hopes to encourage people to sign up for better quality, then sorry, they've taken way too long to implement it and noone takes them as a serious news source anymore. 

 

I did get asked years ago in a mall if I'd like to sign up for a subscription to a physical copy of the Herald - I just said to the guy "why would I when its free online and more up to date ?" - he didnt have an answer to that.

 

 




