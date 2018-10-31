quickymart:

My wife bought a Samsung LED TV from Dick Smith way back in 2010. We've just moved house and found we couldn't pick up any TV channels. Thinking it was the aerial, we got an aerial expert in who diagnosed a faulty built-in Freeview tuner in the TV.

We had to pay almost $300 to get this sorted.

My question is, Dick Smith is long gone, but would this be covered under any sort of warranty? Is 8 years reasonable for a $1000 TV to last, or should it last longer than this? Is it worth me approaching Samsung, or would that be pointless?