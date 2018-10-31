Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
quickymart

8863 posts

#242504 31-Oct-2018 16:39
My wife bought a Samsung LED TV from Dick Smith way back in 2010. We've just moved house and found we couldn't pick up any TV channels. Thinking it was the aerial, we got an aerial expert in who diagnosed a faulty built-in Freeview tuner in the TV.
We had to pay almost $300 to get this sorted.
My question is, Dick Smith is long gone, but would this be covered under any sort of warranty? Is 8 years reasonable for a $1000 TV to last, or should it last longer than this? Is it worth me approaching Samsung, or would that be pointless?

MikeB4
17094 posts

  #2117486 31-Oct-2018 16:45
At eight years it is pushing it to try a CGA claim.

gehenna
7358 posts

  #2117493 31-Oct-2018 16:55
8 years is not reasonable in my view.

eracode
6336 posts

  #2117494 31-Oct-2018 16:56
I think that at $300 you got off pretty lightly given the age of the telly because a GGA claim would be tough.




MikeB4
17094 posts

  #2117495 31-Oct-2018 17:02
Adding an external tuner while not ideal would have got the job done considerably cheaper with units at less than $100

surfisup1000
5089 posts

  #2117501 31-Oct-2018 17:51
TV should last 10 years. 

 

We have had tv's last much longer. 

 

You should try arguing it just for fun :) Not sure you'll get much, they might just give you the depreciated value as a payout?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aredwood
3885 posts

  #2117503 31-Oct-2018 18:02
I would say No. As you already spent that $300 without first giving Samsung an opportunity to repair. And there is also a chance that rough handling during the move, caused the fault.

Also, DS extended warranties were provided by a separate company. So if you have one that hasn't yet expired, you could still claim on it. Guessing that that wouldn't apply to you, since you are asking about the CGA. But thought it is still worth mentioning.





quickymart

8863 posts

  #2117515 31-Oct-2018 18:57
No no extended warranty, so no hope there. A pity, it's a nice TV, just a pain to have yet another remote to control it now. Never mind, I guess it's working.



Lias
4871 posts

  #2117522 31-Oct-2018 19:13
I'm a firm believer in getting all you can out of the CGA, but even I think 8 years is not a bad run for a $1000 TV. I'm pretty sure Consumer says a TV should last 5-10 years, and $1000 isn't really at the higher end of things.




quickymart

8863 posts

  #2117547 31-Oct-2018 19:52
I was corrected tonight, it was actually $1500, but I doubt it makes much difference...

Linux
9045 posts

  #2117595 31-Oct-2018 21:27
quickymart: I was corrected tonight, it was actually $1500, but I doubt it makes much difference...


Correct zero difference

John

mattwnz
18697 posts

  #2117604 31-Oct-2018 21:43
quickymart: I was corrected tonight, it was actually $1500, but I doubt it makes much difference...

 

 

 

One thing is that technology has changed a lot in 8 years since 2010, and at $1500, I suspect it is only a 32-40 inch, and probably not a top of the range one. You can probably pickup a replacement on special for not much more than you already spent trying to work out what was wrong. I think 8 years is quite a good life and it doesn't sound like it is dead anyway, as you can use an external tuner or box with it.

quickymart

8863 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2117610 31-Oct-2018 21:54
Send private message quote this post

Yes good point, it is working, I guess I was just surprised that while everything else worked, the tuner mysteriously stopped working after the move (is this a common thing?) You're right, it's a 40 inch TV and it was top of the line when we got it, but I agree, time and technology do move on. I'll chalk it up to experience - something to be aware of next time.

mattwnz
18697 posts

  #2117614 31-Oct-2018 21:59
quickymart:

 

Yes good point, it is working, I guess I was just surprised that while everything else worked, the tuner mysteriously stopped working after the move (is this a common thing?) You're right, it's a 40 inch TV and it was top of the line when we got it, but I agree, time and technology do move on. I'll chalk it up to experience - something to be aware of next time.

 

 

 

 

That was a pretty good price back then for a 40 inch. Mine is 40 inch from 2012 and I paid about 1200 and it was midrange.

LostBoyNZ
503 posts

  #2117669 1-Nov-2018 08:52
Yeah I have to admit nearly $300 of repairs is not too bad compared to what electronic repairs can be.

 

You could try and ask Samsung, but to be honest I think it's not worth your time to waste trying to ask them.

 

I used to work at Dick Smith for 9 years up until the close, and I'm positive we wouldn't have had any hope at all into pushing Samsung to cover that repair after 8 years. Quite often in our store at least, we would cover the cost of CGA repairs ourselves, unless it was within a few months of the warranty ending or it was a product with prior similar issues.




sidefx
3607 posts

  #2117710 1-Nov-2018 09:53
@quickymart Has aerial expert actually fixed it or just charged you $300 to determine it's a faulty freeview tuner?

 

I have to agree with others that 8 years sounds a bit long to expect the CGA to cover it. It sounds from your OP that you're more annoyed with having to spend $300 to find out it's a faulty tuner?




