Supporting someone who is dying.
(Annoyance and smile don't quite cover this so I thought I would add a new category.)
Most recently, stomach bug!
Those videos of babies getting glasses or hearing aids for the first time and watching them just light up 😂
rb99
Videos where overseas stationed soldiers surprise their families at schools or workplaces.
Man, it's really dusty in here, I think I got something in my eyes.
Supporting a family member with major mental health issues and realising that the system truely is as broken as everyone says. I don't understand the huge gulf between hospital crisis care and community based teams and why they have completely separate agendas. Why don't we have a single system? It's gut-wrenching.
allan:
That seems to be the case across the board. Fragmented services and zero communication. It is the New Zealand disease.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Maybe part of the problem with the mental health system is that "mental health issues" covers such a wide spectrum, several different specialities, GP, psychiatrist, psychologist, nurses, counsellors, social workers, etc, there's a wide range of opinions and generalisations about treatments, sufferers often tend to not seek help for several reasons, specific diagnosis is difficult - so claims made about what's actually going on are arguable - especially so when there's a lack of resources including funding.
If there's an epidemic of mental health issues, I doubt there's some causative factor that's unique to NZ. Seems to be a "western" thing with many possible contributing factors - "the way we live our lives these days". (OTOH in many cases it's almost purely random - with no significant correlation to anything}
Uncared for animals. Rampant in this town.
I can’t even write my most recent experience. Makes me hate people.
A friend has recently survived cancer. While Pregnant.
Seeing posts on Social Media of the now happy family enjoying life is really good for the soul. Especially if one is feeling down for any reason.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Reading about 5 kids killed in a car crash over the weekend. So much tragedy and a lifetime of misery caused by a few moments of poor judgement. I couldn't even finish the news story on it.
We were lucky enough to spend some time at the Crazy Horse Museum in South Dakota and were impressed by the many exhibits of both the First Nations and pioneers. After looking at the typical museum pieces we turned a corner to find life size cutouts of all the young military from the area who had lost their lives fighting overseas. When you look at names on a wall it is sad but when you see lifelike cutouts dressed in full uniform and see their faces….
it really shook my wife and I, to see their smiling faces, to read about their wife, husband, kids.. Fair to say we remember that more than anything else we saw that afternoon including the Crazy Horse Monument.
Rikkitic:
Yeah. My stepdad has passed last Sunday, and my half sister who is lovely and a heart of gold, is spoilt, to the detriment of late Dad's wife, who is wonderful. Doing my head in and others. Gardening today after work, but got a 6 pack of woodies and stewed on it.
tdgeek:
Yeah. My stepdad has passed last Sunday, and my half sister who is lovely and a heart of gold, is spoilt, to the detriment of late Dad's wife, who is wonderful. Doing my head in and others. Gardening today after work, but got a 6 pack of woodies and stewed on it.
Sorry to hear of your loss. Losing parents, sucks.