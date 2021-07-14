Maybe part of the problem with the mental health system is that "mental health issues" covers such a wide spectrum, several different specialities, GP, psychiatrist, psychologist, nurses, counsellors, social workers, etc, there's a wide range of opinions and generalisations about treatments, sufferers often tend to not seek help for several reasons, specific diagnosis is difficult - so claims made about what's actually going on are arguable - especially so when there's a lack of resources including funding.

If there's an epidemic of mental health issues, I doubt there's some causative factor that's unique to NZ. Seems to be a "western" thing with many possible contributing factors - "the way we live our lives these days". (OTOH in many cases it's almost purely random - with no significant correlation to anything}