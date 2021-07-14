Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhat is something that really affects you?
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15521 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#288641 14-Jul-2021 16:08
Send private message quote this post

Supporting someone who is dying.

 

(Annoyance and smile don't quite cover this so I thought I would add a new category.)

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2744156 14-Jul-2021 16:17
Send private message quote this post

ANZAC Day.
When I was younger I understood the significance as taught at school etc. But only in the last few years, maybe as I am now older with teenage children, has a real emotional aspect become apparent to me. The thought of all the service members, and of course the families and children at home, all the people who literally gave their lives for their country. I live in a prosperous and peaceful country now, in no small part because of their sacrifice.

Let we forget, indeed. 🇳🇿🇦🇺

Cheers,
Joseph


Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
networkn
27509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2744163 14-Jul-2021 16:29
Send private message quote this post

Most recently, stomach bug!

rb99
2423 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2744201 14-Jul-2021 17:18
Send private message quote this post

Those videos of babies getting glasses or hearing aids for the first time and watching them just light up 😂




rb99



josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2744212 14-Jul-2021 17:46
Send private message quote this post

Happy Crying Dads on Reddit

networkn
27509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2744214 14-Jul-2021 17:51
Send private message quote this post

Videos where overseas stationed soldiers surprise their families at schools or workplaces. 

 

Man, it's really dusty in here, I think I got something in my eyes.

 

 

allan
1572 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2744258 14-Jul-2021 20:36
Send private message quote this post

Supporting a family member with major mental health issues and realising that the system truely is as broken as everyone says. I don't understand the huge gulf between hospital crisis care and community based teams and why they have completely separate agendas. Why don't we have a single system? It's gut-wrenching.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15521 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2744297 14-Jul-2021 22:07
Send private message quote this post

allan:

 

Supporting a family member with major mental health issues and realising that the system truely is as broken as everyone says. I don't understand the huge gulf between hospital crisis care and community based teams and why they have completely separate agendas. Why don't we have a single system? It's gut-wrenching.

 

 

That seems to be the case across the board. Fragmented services and zero communication. It is the New Zealand disease.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2744343 15-Jul-2021 07:39
Send private message quote this post

Maybe part of the problem with the mental health system is that "mental health issues" covers such a wide spectrum, several different specialities, GP, psychiatrist, psychologist, nurses, counsellors, social workers, etc, there's a wide range of opinions and generalisations about treatments, sufferers often tend to not seek help for several reasons, specific diagnosis is difficult - so claims made about what's actually going on are arguable - especially so when there's a lack of resources including funding.

 

If there's an epidemic of mental health issues, I doubt there's some causative factor that's unique to NZ.  Seems to be a "western" thing with many possible contributing factors - "the way we live our lives these days".  (OTOH in many cases it's almost purely random - with no significant correlation to anything}

 

 

JayADee
2042 posts

Uber Geek


  #2744354 15-Jul-2021 08:18
Send private message quote this post

Uncared for animals. Rampant in this town.

 

I can’t even write my most recent experience. Makes me hate people.

Eva888
1139 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2744370 15-Jul-2021 09:07
Send private message quote this post

Seeing young mothers with cancer being visited by spouses and their very young children. The fear in everyone’s eyes and the unsaid words. At the moment children can’t come into the wards because of the respiratory virus so it just adds more stress to them all.






Handsomedan
4780 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2744416 15-Jul-2021 09:58
Send private message quote this post

A friend has recently survived cancer. While Pregnant. 

 

Seeing posts on Social Media of the now happy family enjoying life is really good for the soul. Especially if one is feeling down for any reason. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

networkn
27509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2756992 9-Aug-2021 09:35
Send private message quote this post

Reading about 5 kids killed in a car crash over the weekend. So much tragedy and a lifetime of misery caused by a few moments of poor judgement. I couldn't even finish the news story on it.

 

 

Kiwifan
101 posts

Master Geek


  #2758100 10-Aug-2021 17:29
Send private message quote this post

We were lucky enough to spend some time at the Crazy Horse Museum in South Dakota and were impressed by the many exhibits of both the First Nations and pioneers. After looking at the typical museum pieces we turned a corner to find life size cutouts of all the young military from the area who had lost their lives fighting overseas. When you look at names on a wall it is sad but when you see lifelike cutouts dressed in full uniform and see their faces…. 

 

it really shook my wife and I, to see their smiling faces, to read about their wife, husband, kids.. Fair to say we remember that more than anything else we saw that afternoon including the Crazy Horse Monument. 

tdgeek
26362 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2758142 10-Aug-2021 18:54
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

Supporting someone who is dying.

 

(Annoyance and smile don't quite cover this so I thought I would add a new category.)

 

 

 

 

Yeah. My stepdad has passed last Sunday, and my half sister who is lovely and a heart of gold, is spoilt, to the detriment of late Dad's wife, who is wonderful. Doing my head in and others. Gardening today after work, but got a 6 pack of woodies and stewed on it. 

networkn
27509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2758143 10-Aug-2021 18:57
Send private message quote this post

tdgeek:

 

Rikkitic:

 

Supporting someone who is dying.

 

(Annoyance and smile don't quite cover this so I thought I would add a new category.)

 

 

 

 

Yeah. My stepdad has passed last Sunday, and my half sister who is lovely and a heart of gold, is spoilt, to the detriment of late Dad's wife, who is wonderful. Doing my head in and others. Gardening today after work, but got a 6 pack of woodies and stewed on it. 

 

 

Sorry to hear of your loss. Losing parents, sucks.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 