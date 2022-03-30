blackjack17:

I see impossible burger has finally made it to the supermarkets.

I am running an internal with my year 12s looking at alternative plant based meats, the science behind it and the potential impact of the technology and it was interesting to try it for the first time. In past years we have tried the beyond burger, BK's rebel burger and some of the other competitors and other than the rebel chicken burger (which is actually pretty good) have found all of them quite lacking.

The impossible burger now is a different story, if you hadn't told me it wasn't meat I wouldn't have noticed. It felt, looked and tasted like meat. We taste tested the impossible/beyond/Plan*t/First light wagyu/countdown prime beef patties and while the real meat came out ahead it was damn close to the impossible patties.

If they can get the price down and release it as plain "mince" then I can see it becoming part of a regular weekly shop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIiLqNQOgPA

If you have a couple of minutes to spare my students are struggling to get responses for their surveys which is part of their research.

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

(Yes I realise they aren't the best of surveys but we are working at developing those skills)