Thrown to the wolves much.
She is doing a pretty good job being thrown in front of a media pack.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/300574479/watch-live-police-address-spate-of-dramatic-ramraids-in-auckland
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
Start using Bait Cars. Anyone who steals a bait cars are not "ordinary people", and will more likely to commit or have commited past thefts.
Start using Bait Cars. Anyone who steals a bait cars are not "ordinary people", and will more likely to commit or have commited past thefts.
That was tried some years back.
A TV program(?) setup several bait cars with GPS tracking .
Police literally told them to stop doing the bait cars , as the police didnt have time to follow up , even though were given adress where stolen bait cars were at .
So yeah. Fail . Cops do nothing.
I used to live next door to car thieves. (unfortunately)
I know the Police do almost nothing, even when called that stolen cars were being strippped for parts at 3am .
After almost year they turned up, removed stolen cars & stolen goods. Arrested the thieves.
Thieves out on bail the next day , so they started stealing again. Despite multiple calls to police , was another 3months before cops came back & removed more stolen cars
So, the crims know they can easily get away with crime.
Thats the issue that needs to be solved first.
And under age crims : they need to know that adult crimes will bring adult consequences .
At least get the minors/kids off the street & put away somewhere when caught . No point sending them back home .
The other side of this , is those who get their cars stolen , for use in ram raids
I had an attempt to steal my car recently . It was in a busy CBD car park, with security cams , during work hours .
So your car is not safe anywhere .
Yup, I remember the show, mainly because one of the cars was setup outside my old school... was then stolen, and taken two minutes down the road. 3 doors from my parents. Recognized most of those involved. Was a known troublesome family.
What should happen is if people are caught doing the ram raids, that the cops have to right to take any car at the offenders home, and crush it, regardless who owns it. Pretty sure family will soon get pretty ****** off at having their cars destroyed because of one idiots decisions.
So, the crims know they can easily get away with crime.
Thats the issue that needs to be solved first.
Bingo. There was something in the local paper a month or two ago. I don't recall what the guy had done this time, but the article said something like "the offender, who has 37 prior convictions"... so why is he still out in the community racking up more?!
I think you have to recognise that Police attend to things in an order of priority. If they take three months to attend your chop shop reports, then it is because they are snowed under with higher priority jobs. And don’t bother with the “they’ve got time to hand out tickets” trope, because that is a separate division. The priorities are set at Ministerial and Commissioner level, so that is where the responsibility lies.
Despite the Minister saying the have recruited 1800 constables, she fails to mention the 1000 experienced officers they lost over the same period. The Police are under staffed and under resourced, and over the past 2 years when you stretch them even further to provide provincial border control, MIQ and protest security, something has to give.
I take my hat off to the frontline staff that continue to apprehend the young delinquents that steal the cars and do these ram raids. Because (as youth offenders) they know they will not be locked up and returned to the family environment that produced them in the first place.
I encourage people, if you are exercised enough about this, write to Poto.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
Don't get me started. Two Words
NO CONSEQUENCES - from cradle to grave, from entire Whānau and society in general. This covers all tiers of society; decile school levels and socioeconomics of society.
Reports Tauranga bus drivers abused, threatened by teens
Tauranga bus driver receiving death threats from schoolboys
The above pre-teens and teens go to good schools. Though I was raised in the era of corporal punishment, at home and school and yes it was judicious and did me no physical or mental harm, I DO NOT advocate for its reintroduction. BUT unfortunately this behaviour can be placed squarely on the minority namby pamby of our society going back to the seventies/eighties whom advocated the softly softly approach to "consequences of actions", they are now reaping what THEY sowed. Police, teachers and elders are not respected or even feared, they are laughed at. All because the now parents of the above weakly sentimental were not taught and now do not know how to talk to and explain to their children about consequences of actions.
Rant over. 🤬
I think you have to recognise that Police attend to things in an order of priority. If they take three months to attend your chop shop reports, then it is because they are snowed under with higher priority jobs. And don’t bother with the “they’ve got time to hand out tickets” trope, because that is a separate division. The priorities are set at Ministerial and Commissioner level, so that is where the responsibility lies.
Despite the Minister saying the have recruited 1800 constables, she fails to mention the 1000 experienced officers they lost over the same period. The Police are under staffed and under resourced, and over the past 2 years when you stretch them even further to provide provincial border control, MIQ and protest security, something has to give.
I take my hat off to the frontline staff that continue to apprehend the young delinquents that steal the cars and do these ram raids. Because (as youth offenders) they know they will not be locked up and returned to the family environment that produced them in the first place.
I encourage people, if you are exercised enough about this, write to Poto.
This just received:
"Police patrol disturbs burglars, cigarettes recovered"
Sharp eyes and a timely drive-by saw five people taken into custody and a large amount of stolen property recovered in Auckland.
Around 11.05pm on Sunday 24 April, Police patrolling in Grey Lynn noticed the front door of a dairy on Williamson Ave was damaged.
Hearing Police outside, three people ran out of the store holding hammers and got into a waiting vehicle.
A 12-year-old female got in the driver’s seat.
The Police Eagle helicopter was in the area and quickly located the vehicle, maintaining observations until it exited the Southern Motorway at Mt Wellington.
After losing control in the wet conditions, the vehicle slid into a tree and came to a stop. Local units arrived and took all five occupants into custody.
There were no reports of injuries.
A large amount of stolen property was recovered from the vehicle including a duffle bag full of cigarettes.
Three people have been referred to Youth Aid following the incident.
"A 12-year-old female got in the driver’s seat....."
What the hell. 12 year old girl .
Arrest the parents . Someone needs to be accountable.
Start arresting the parents . See if that works . Nothing else is working .
They start even younger. Try this one: (my highlighting)
Attributable to Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth:
Police are shocked after four youths, one as young as seven, were caught attempting to steal from a Hamilton shopping centre overnight.
Multiple alarm activations alerted Police to the break-in at Chartwell at around 1am.
Staff arrived to find the four children, aged seven, 10, 11 and 12 years old, at the scene holding stolen toys and other goods.
The 11-year-old ran off after seeing Police, however staff chose not to follow him and stayed with the other three remaining youths.
In his attempt to flee the boy has fallen approximately 8 metres to the ground injuring his arm. Police staff found him shortly after and provided immediate first aid. The child was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
The children have been referred to Youth Aid Services and will be followed up by our youth engagement teams.
It is important to note that resolving this type of youth offending is an issue that does not fall solely on Police.
This is a social and community issue and parents have a responsibility to know where their children are and to ensure they are safe.
We need our communities to work alongside us and partner agencies to support and steer young people down a better path.
Waikato Police have set up a dedicated team to investigate this type of offending, and there is a detective investigating the full circumstances of this matter in particular.
Police is available if businesses would like to get in touch about any queries relating to this type of offending.
We understand the distress it can cause, we hear your frustrations, and we can help to provide advice on protecting your business.
We also encourage all members of the public to report suspicious activity immediately via 111, as this can help us to respond in a timely manner and hold all offenders to account.
Let's just start crushing cars again. Preferably with the delinquents in them.
I am so sick of this whole "they have been wronged by the system, so must be shown some aroha" line that we keep seeing trotted out.
More severe penalties, more cops, more reasons not to do crime.
Start treating kids who do grown up crime as grown ups and sentence them sensibly. Not with a warning, not with a case of "stay at home and be good" and not with community service (which half of them never do anyway).
And start the Aussie system of deporting anyone who commits a crime to the country of their great-great-grandparents birth.
So glad to see this being discussed here. I'm thinking of getting into Ram Raids myself, I hear it's becoming quite popular and it seem to be a good way to make some money on the side of my regular 9 to 5.
Does anyone here have any experience, hints or tips I should be aware of starting out in the 'raid business for the first time? I asked on Twitter today and I got a few tips, probably the best one being "Don't drive into the stores with bollards out the front" but aside from that I've not got a lot of advice.
I guess what I'm mostly worried about is, I'm not a youth, I'm 40 plus! Does that matter when it comes to driving a car through a window and grabbing everything in sight?
Thanks!
I hate you.
Does anyone here have any experience, hints or tips I should be aware of starting out in the 'raid business for the first time? I asked on Twitter today and I got a few tips, probably the best one being "Don't drive into the stores with bollards out the front" but aside from that I've not got a lot of advice.
I guess what I'm mostly worried about is, I'm not a youth, I'm 40 plus! Does that matter when it comes to driving a car through a window and grabbing everything in sight?
Thanks!