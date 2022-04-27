They start even younger. Try this one: (my highlighting)

Attributable to Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth:

Police are shocked after four youths, one as young as seven, were caught attempting to steal from a Hamilton shopping centre overnight.

Multiple alarm activations alerted Police to the break-in at Chartwell at around 1am.

Staff arrived to find the four children, aged seven, 10, 11 and 12 years old, at the scene holding stolen toys and other goods.

The 11-year-old ran off after seeing Police, however staff chose not to follow him and stayed with the other three remaining youths.

In his attempt to flee the boy has fallen approximately 8 metres to the ground injuring his arm. Police staff found him shortly after and provided immediate first aid. The child was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The children have been referred to Youth Aid Services and will be followed up by our youth engagement teams.

It is important to note that resolving this type of youth offending is an issue that does not fall solely on Police.

This is a social and community issue and parents have a responsibility to know where their children are and to ensure they are safe.

We need our communities to work alongside us and partner agencies to support and steer young people down a better path.

Waikato Police have set up a dedicated team to investigate this type of offending, and there is a detective investigating the full circumstances of this matter in particular.

Police is available if businesses would like to get in touch about any queries relating to this type of offending.

We understand the distress it can cause, we hear your frustrations, and we can help to provide advice on protecting your business.

We also encourage all members of the public to report suspicious activity immediately via 111, as this can help us to respond in a timely manner and hold all offenders to account.

