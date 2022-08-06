Wellington running out of water and facing outdoor bans and shorter showers

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/129457633/wellington-running-out-of-water-and-facing-outdoor-bans-and-shorter-showers

This post is not an indictment of the appalling management of Wellington's water infrastructure over the years but just to bring to attention another way we can reduce water usage - use the dishwasher instead of washing dishes by hand.

A US view but I think relevant here on how diswashers can save so much water over hand washing

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2022-08-01/doing-dishes-in-the-dishwasher-saves-water-is-p-g-s-cascade-ad-campaign

We use the dishwasher all the time but sometimes in the mistaken belief we should stack it to the brim before starting it to save electricity. When this happens often the dishes don't come out so clean as the dishes are so crowded together that the water cannot properly whish around them to properly clean them.

I think we are going to change our behaviour and wash more often.

This local guy says a standard wash uses about 43c electricity which is hardly exccessive.

http://thatpowerguy.nz/dishwasher-energy-consumption/#:~:text=Dishwasher%20Energy%20Consumption%20Per%20Load&text=On%20the%20default%20option%2C%20the,43c%20per%20wash.

And according to Bosch, perhaps slightly biased a standard dishwasher uses about 7l of water whereas that same wash in the sink could use 40 litres.