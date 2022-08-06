Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wellington City Council signal water shortages coming - time to reconsider dishwashers?
lchiu7

5841 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#299052 6-Aug-2022 16:18
Send private message quote this post

Wellington running out of water and facing outdoor bans and shorter showers

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/129457633/wellington-running-out-of-water-and-facing-outdoor-bans-and-shorter-showers

 

 

 

This post is not an indictment of the appalling management of Wellington's water infrastructure over the years but just to bring to attention another way we can reduce water usage - use the dishwasher instead of washing dishes by hand.

 

A US view but I think relevant here on how diswashers can save so much water over hand washing

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2022-08-01/doing-dishes-in-the-dishwasher-saves-water-is-p-g-s-cascade-ad-campaign

 

We use the dishwasher all the time but sometimes in the mistaken belief we should stack it to the brim before starting it to save electricity. When this happens often the dishes don't come out so clean as the dishes are so crowded together that the water cannot properly whish around them to properly clean them.

 

I think we are going to change our behaviour and wash more often.

 

This local guy says a standard wash uses about 43c electricity which is hardly exccessive.  

 

 

 

http://thatpowerguy.nz/dishwasher-energy-consumption/#:~:text=Dishwasher%20Energy%20Consumption%20Per%20Load&text=On%20the%20default%20option%2C%20the,43c%20per%20wash.

 

 

 

And according to Bosch, perhaps slightly biased a standard dishwasher uses about 7l of water whereas that same wash in the sink could use 40 litres.

 

 




Create new topic
timmmay
18563 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2951338 6-Aug-2022 16:28
Send private message quote this post

In the middle of a wet winter, water shortages already forecast. Well done Wellington City Council. That's about what I expected.

robjg63
3498 posts

Uber Geek


  #2951346 6-Aug-2022 16:58
Send private message quote this post

But the councils are doing a wonderful job of running water services!!!!

Can't let the government steal it.

Let's fight to keep councils managing these important services so well.

(I am being very sarcastic here - just for those who have trouble detecting it)




antoniosk
2256 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2951355 6-Aug-2022 17:25
Send private message quote this post

This seems to a standard approach being used by many public service bodies in the country right now... go public with details on what is munted/not working/too big to manage, in the hopes of central government stepping in and bailing it out with taxpayer funds.

 

It particularly galls when the new rates have just been announced, and despite the messaging over the last few months of 'average rates increase of 8%', i know some people whose rates have gone up 50% (because their valuations were incorrect, but still.... 50%).

 

So what will happen?

 

My guess is something along the lines of a partial government intervention for more repairs, stronger messaging on water controls... and the continued softening up of the public for the inevitable introduction of retrofitting water metering for more user pays.

 

If it genuinely went into investment in repairs and maintenance, a little easier to stomach. But the recent revelations of fluoridation and leak repair failures combined with no accountability or sanctions and a culture of deny defer dismiss and diminish... well, I'm guess I'm more cynical....




alasta
5739 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2951362 6-Aug-2022 17:47
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

In the middle of a wet winter, water shortages already forecast. Well done Wellington City Council. That's about what I expected.



Now, now. You should just be grateful that they have built a bunch of gold plated cycleways that noone uses!

