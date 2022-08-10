Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
So I got a call from 061380917707 today telling me my Amazon Prime subscription was running out, and they would be charging me $99 auto-renewal, and press 1 if I wished to cancel.  I mean everyone uses Amazon, and they are forever trying to hook you up with Prime, so I did indeed hit one.  A female with an Indian accent said no problem, they would cancel it for me but I had to go to my computer to to get an ID code.  I thought that was odd, but sat down at my computer which is never switched off.  Then it started getting fishy.  'Did I have a Windows or Apple computer, and was it a laptop or desktop?'.  Then it got REALLY fishy when she asked me to type Windows key R to open the Run command.  That was when I was sure and said 'You're an ffing scammer aren't you?  You almost got me you — baby Jesus forgive me, I used the 'c' word'.

 

It started off well I thought. A lot of genuine call centres are based in India — Adobe used to do that, and had a number of so called experts who used expert system scripts to troubleshoot user issues.  They also answered questions on the Adobe forums, but when they inevitably got stumped, they always resorted to getting the user to reset Preferences.  I now wish I'd stayed on the line a bit longer to find out what command they would get me to run.  Anyway, I am sure no one who uses Geekzone would fall for running a command that gives the scammer control of their system, but I thought I'd share all the same.




Pretty standard start to a scam. I recommend the Jim Browning YouTube channel to learn about how these things work.

 

I've been getting a lot of these lately. I don't answer calls from Australia unless the number is known. If I answer and there is a delay before anyone speaks, regardless of the source, I end the call.

00 61 8 8723 xxxx

Ignored it. But likely the same. Mt gambia located and google asking me if it was spam. Since I didn't answer I wont be flagging.

