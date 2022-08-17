Recently ordered new UPS batteries from PBtech.

The wrong batteries with wrong capacity were delivered, and the process of having them returned and eventually getting refunded has been as much fun as a root canal.

I have had to argue with PBtech for days over a few measly dollars because they decided that they would only refund the cost of the products and not freight and credit card surcharges.

The whole process makes me wonder if they have any policy on customer retention and support at all. Feels like they expect their customers to have to pay for their mistakes.

In the end it has made PBtech go from one of my preferred tech suppliers to my last option next time I am making a purchase.