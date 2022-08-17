Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic PBtech abysmal customer service
jarledb

2849 posts

#299168 17-Aug-2022 12:25
Recently ordered new UPS batteries from PBtech. 

 

The wrong batteries with wrong capacity were delivered, and the process of having them returned and eventually getting refunded has been as much fun as a root canal.

 

I have had to argue with PBtech for days over a few measly dollars because they decided that they would only refund the cost of the products and not freight and credit card surcharges.

 

The whole process makes me wonder if they have any policy on customer retention and support at all. Feels like they expect their customers to have to pay for their mistakes.

 

In the end it has made PBtech go from one of my preferred tech suppliers to my last option next time I am making a purchase.

Handsomedan
4860 posts

  #2955543 17-Aug-2022 12:41
I've never agreed with them charging for Credit Cards - especially online. 

 

I know surcharging is legal, but it's a cost of doing business. I'm not surprised they tried to leave that charge in place as they'll also be charged MSF for the refund portion of the transaction. 




MikeB4
17166 posts

  #2955548 17-Aug-2022 12:44
*sigh* PBTech is so disappointing. It seems like the bigger they get the worse they get. 

timmmay
18587 posts

  #2955556 17-Aug-2022 13:00
I've had to "negotiate" with them recently over a return. They originally sent it back to me even though it was a valid return, now I have to send it back to them again. Overall though they're ok.

