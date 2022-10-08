If this has been asked before the the mods please link to that thread.

I was thinking of the background options you have when doing VC's using Teams, Webex, Zoom Google Meet etc. and what background do you prefer and like. I see the following:

- real background if you are in the office or are really proud of your home office (I do this since I am in the office most of the time)

- fake background, ideally something that looks like an office background (if it's a work call) and so no beaches in Hawaii, the bridge of the Star Ship Enterprise etc.

- blurred backgrouind (I hate this and would prefer a real scene unless their workstation is not capable of a displaying a background (seems to be mainly an issue with Zoom which is quite picky about the device capabilities https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/360043484511-Zoom-Virtual-Background-system-requirements) It makes you look quite disconnected from the meeting

Just curious what people use and like or dislike