When on a video call, what background do you use/like?
lchiu7

#300841 8-Oct-2022 14:17
If this has been asked before the the mods please link to that thread.

 

I was thinking of the background options you have when doing VC's using Teams, Webex, Zoom Google Meet etc. and what background do you prefer and like. I see the following:

 

 

 

- real background if you are in the office or are really proud of your home office (I do this since I am in the office most of the time)

 

- fake background, ideally something that looks like an office background (if it's a work call) and so no beaches in Hawaii, the bridge of the Star Ship Enterprise etc.

 

- blurred backgrouind (I hate this and would prefer a real scene unless their workstation is not capable of a displaying a background (seems to be mainly an issue with Zoom which is quite picky about the device capabilities  https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/360043484511-Zoom-Virtual-Background-system-requirements)  It makes you look quite disconnected from the meeting

 

 

 

Just curious what people use and like or dislike 

 

 

gzt

gzt
  #2979022 8-Oct-2022 15:01
One or several video backgrounds in a call can make things difficult for users on less than ideal networks. All services above have different weaknesses. Simple background is better to cover all cases.

SaltyNZ
  #2979024 8-Oct-2022 15:14
I made a loop of about 12 minutes of video of my actual room, and then I come in, nod to where I will be sitting, and put a cup of coffee down. Then I just let it go in the background and keep a straight face. It's always funny to hear that one person snort when they notice it.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

neb

neb
  #2979135 8-Oct-2022 16:50
If you are going to use a virtual background, get a green-screen cloth and use it to get a clean replacement background. There's nothing worse on a video call than having body parts flicker in and out of existence, or the real background bleed through, whenever the person moves.

 

 

Edited to add: If someone created a ten-minute loop of something like Littlefinger's brothel from GoT I reckon they'd make a fortune selling it as a Zoom background. "Sorry, you just caught me out of the office, let me fire up Zoom...".



lchiu7

  #2979207 8-Oct-2022 19:54
neb: If you are going to use a virtual background, get a green-screen cloth and use it to get a clean replacement background. There's nothing worse on a video call than having body parts flicker in and out of existence, or the real background bleed through, whenever the person moves. Edited to add: If someone created a ten-minute loop of something like Littlefinger's brothel from GoT I reckon they'd make a fortune selling it as a Zoom background. "Sorry, you just caught me out of the office, let me fire up Zoom...".

 

 

 

Good idea. But I would prefer backgrounds bleeding in and out than the out of focus background which I find incredibly annoying.

 

Not to create needless debate I much prefer to be in the office for various reasons. Alas in my office even when people come in, there are those who don't and I have been sitting around in an open plan office with 6 different Teams calls going on so that conversations bleeds into all of them, something that did not happen pre pandemic were we all were in rooms and only a few dialling in for geographical reasons.

timmmay
  #2979213 8-Oct-2022 20:08
I use a nature picture that's not too bright or distracting most of the time. Sometimes I use an image of the Iron Throne from game of thrones.

neb

neb
  #2979215 8-Oct-2022 20:13
timmmay:

I use a nature picture that's not too bright or distracting most of the time. Sometimes I use an image of the Iron Throne from game of thrones.

 

 

Friend of mine who WFH a lot uses a background of a view from some office tower in Queen St for business meetings, he's got a green screen so it looks like a standard made-from-the-office business call, with a harbour view to show off NZ to foreign participants. It really depends on what's expected in the call though, I don't think there's a set answer for this.

Inphinity
  #2979220 8-Oct-2022 20:29
I usually go with the video off background.



lchiu7

  #2979221 8-Oct-2022 20:36
neb:
timmmay:

 

I use a nature picture that's not too bright or distracting most of the time. Sometimes I use an image of the Iron Throne from game of thrones.

 

Friend of mine who WFH a lot uses a background of a view from some office tower in Queen St for business meetings, he's got a green screen so it looks like a standard made-from-the-office business call, with a harbour view to show off NZ to foreign participants. It really depends on what's expected in the call though, I don't think there's a set answer for this.

 

 

 

It wasn't a question with a right/wrong answer but more a query what do people do. There is not right answer, just what people prefer and I made it clear I hate the out of focus backgroud which I think it is the worse and you might as well turn off your video IMHO

