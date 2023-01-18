Hi.
Is anyone aware of any place doing a deal on the Sony XM5 headphones? My NC headphones just died and I am about to take 2 very long haul flights.
Cheers.
Currently seem to be going for about $545 most places (NL, PBtech etc. Exception seems to be JBs which has them really high - no doubt in prep for a future sale price). Still a good price but they were under $500 before Xmas (you probably didn't want to hear that).
I know the pain of NC's dying - my xm4's did, and I had to go straight out and buy some XM5s before my return flight home that day
djtOtago:
Do you have FlyBuys https://store.flybuys.co.nz/store/sony-wh-1000xm5-wireless-noise-cancelling-headphones
With cash $644
unless you have a stack of points expiring no thanks
Get them tax free at the airport for under $500:
https://themall.aucklandairport.co.nz/en/intl-duty-free/product/pb-tech-m_HSTSNY010050/sony-wh-1000xm5-wireless-over-ear-noise-cancelling.html?utm_campaign=pdp&utm_medium=website&utm_source=PBPDP