Currently seem to be going for about $545 most places (NL, PBtech etc. Exception seems to be JBs which has them really high - no doubt in prep for a future sale price). Still a good price but they were under $500 before Xmas (you probably didn't want to hear that).

I know the pain of NC's dying - my xm4's did, and I had to go straight out and buy some XM5s before my return flight home that day