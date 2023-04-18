Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicPossum trap position/bait
Bung

5008 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#304255 18-Apr-2023 12:23
Send private message quote this post

A recent series of posts in the annoy thread reminded me that my traps needed resetting. They are in a neighbour's garden and they'd had visitors over Easter.

1st night trying a feijoa. Country bumpkin happy to stick his head up.

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12494 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3064867 18-Apr-2023 12:37
Send private message quote this post

Hes a big bugger. Make some nice nipple warmers :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
floydbloke
3015 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3064944 18-Apr-2023 13:29
Send private message quote this post

What Floyd learnt today:  When you see a bright yellow box mounted 50cm up a pole do not stick your hand in from underneath to try and discover what's in it.




"Why are good things said to be "The Bee's Knees"?  The knees are probably the most useless bit of a bee. Its fuzzy backside with a big barbed sting is much better.  "The Bee's Bum" would be a much more appropriate expression.

Wombat1
92 posts

Master Geek


  #3064945 18-Apr-2023 13:30
Send private message quote this post

Nice way to trap the pests.

 

Meanwhile Otago spent millions to kill 18 Wallabies. Enough money to charter each of those Wallabies back to AUstralia in a private jet. I nearly joked on my morning coffee when I read it. 

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/131796515/govt-officials-stand-by-276m-wallaby-spend-in-otago-for-18-kills--its-not-wasted-money



wellygary
7123 posts

Uber Geek


  #3064954 18-Apr-2023 13:44
Send private message quote this post

floydbloke:

 

What Floyd learnt today:  When you see a bright yellow box mounted 50cm up a pole do not stick your hand in from underneath to try and discover what's in it.

 

 

That's why the end of the box has the great big "Keep fingers clear"  warning sign on it :) 

 

Lias
5060 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3064955 18-Apr-2023 13:47
Send private message quote this post

Wombat1:

 

Nice way to trap the pests.

 

Meanwhile Otago spent millions to kill 18 Wallabies. Enough money to charter each of those Wallabies back to AUstralia in a private jet. I nearly joked on my morning coffee when I read it. 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/131796515/govt-officials-stand-by-276m-wallaby-spend-in-otago-for-18-kills--its-not-wasted-money

 

 

I just finished reading this and after digging a bit it did seem a bit of a beat up. Almost all of the money spent in Otago was on surveillance, only ~350k of the spend was on actually killing possums. While that's still not exactly a great return on investment the original OIA response makes it much clearer that the spending in Otago is focused on trying to detect and prevent wallabies migrating south from Canterbury to setup shop in Otago. Canterbury spent almost nothing on surveillance and millions on shooting because I guess they have so many they don't need to go looking they just start shooting :-)




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

SaltyNZ
6376 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3064962 18-Apr-2023 14:07
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

That's why the end of the box has the great big "Keep fingers clear"  warning sign on it :) 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah, the ol' Flipping Timmy - works a treat.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

elpenguino
2753 posts

Uber Geek


  #3064968 18-Apr-2023 14:20
Send private message quote this post

floydbloke:

 

What Floyd learnt today:  When you see a bright yellow box mounted 50cm up a pole do not stick your hand in from underneath to try and discover what's in it.

 

 

By-catch is a problem. It's already attracted a wombat :-)




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21



outdoorsnz
411 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3064969 18-Apr-2023 14:23
Send private message quote this post

Wombat1:

 

Nice way to trap the pests.

 

Meanwhile Otago spent millions to kill 18 Wallabies. Enough money to charter each of those Wallabies back to AUstralia in a private jet. I nearly joked on my morning coffee when I read it. 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/131796515/govt-officials-stand-by-276m-wallaby-spend-in-otago-for-18-kills--its-not-wasted-money

 

 

As someone that loves the outdoors, the thought of Wallabies spreading is absolutely horrific! I did some research after doing a local tramp and I saw odd looking prints on the ground and noticed quite a stink.

 

So after watching this video I am now very worried for the future of our outdoors. They were once contained in the Waimate / North Canterybury area, but now have spread quite far. Apparently they are way worse than possums and will have a massive impact on farming. More details at ORC website. Adding for farming context. Stock won't graze where Wallabies have been.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 