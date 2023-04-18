Wombat1: Nice way to trap the pests. Meanwhile Otago spent millions to kill 18 Wallabies. Enough money to charter each of those Wallabies back to AUstralia in a private jet. I nearly joked on my morning coffee when I read it. https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/131796515/govt-officials-stand-by-276m-wallaby-spend-in-otago-for-18-kills--its-not-wasted-money

I just finished reading this and after digging a bit it did seem a bit of a beat up. Almost all of the money spent in Otago was on surveillance, only ~350k of the spend was on actually killing possums. While that's still not exactly a great return on investment the original OIA response makes it much clearer that the spending in Otago is focused on trying to detect and prevent wallabies migrating south from Canterbury to setup shop in Otago. Canterbury spent almost nothing on surveillance and millions on shooting because I guess they have so many they don't need to go looking they just start shooting :-)