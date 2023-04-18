A recent series of posts in the annoy thread reminded me that my traps needed resetting. They are in a neighbour's garden and they'd had visitors over Easter.
1st night trying a feijoa. Country bumpkin happy to stick his head up.
What Floyd learnt today: When you see a bright yellow box mounted 50cm up a pole do not stick your hand in from underneath to try and discover what's in it.
Nice way to trap the pests.
Meanwhile Otago spent millions to kill 18 Wallabies. Enough money to charter each of those Wallabies back to AUstralia in a private jet. I nearly joked on my morning coffee when I read it.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/131796515/govt-officials-stand-by-276m-wallaby-spend-in-otago-for-18-kills--its-not-wasted-money
That's why the end of the box has the great big "Keep fingers clear" warning sign on it :)
I just finished reading this and after digging a bit it did seem a bit of a beat up. Almost all of the money spent in Otago was on surveillance, only ~350k of the spend was on actually killing possums. While that's still not exactly a great return on investment the original OIA response makes it much clearer that the spending in Otago is focused on trying to detect and prevent wallabies migrating south from Canterbury to setup shop in Otago. Canterbury spent almost nothing on surveillance and millions on shooting because I guess they have so many they don't need to go looking they just start shooting :-)
Yeah, the ol' Flipping Timmy - works a treat.
By-catch is a problem. It's already attracted a wombat :-)
As someone that loves the outdoors, the thought of Wallabies spreading is absolutely horrific! I did some research after doing a local tramp and I saw odd looking prints on the ground and noticed quite a stink.
So after watching this video I am now very worried for the future of our outdoors. They were once contained in the Waimate / North Canterybury area, but now have spread quite far. Apparently they are way worse than possums and will have a massive impact on farming. More details at ORC website. Adding for farming context. Stock won't graze where Wallabies have been.