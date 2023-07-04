I need to discuss with a university in OZ but they are wanting an Australian mobile number?
Im guessing its not possible?
(sorry didnt know where to put this question)
eSIM
TeaLeaf:
Odd that they can't call you on another number?
Wombat1:
Odd that they can't call you on another number?
More like PITa haha. I think its jus the form and its little bot demanding an aussie number. PITa :-)
Linux:
eSIM
Who would be the most legit and reliable source for an ESim?
TY, I was hoping this would be the case.