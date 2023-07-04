Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Is there a way to obtain an aussie phone number without an aus sim?
TeaLeaf

4834 posts

Uber Geek


#306207 4-Jul-2023 15:51
I need to discuss with a university in OZ but they are wanting an Australian mobile number?

Im guessing its not possible?

 

(sorry didnt know where to put this question)

Linux
9863 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3099736 4-Jul-2023 16:03
eSIM

 
 
 
 

rscole86
4692 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3099737 4-Jul-2023 16:06
Have you had a read of https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=306100 ?

Wombat1
190 posts

Master Geek


  #3099751 4-Jul-2023 17:03
TeaLeaf:

 

I need to discuss with a university in OZ but they are wanting an Australian mobile number?

Im guessing its not possible?

 

(sorry didnt know where to put this question)

 

 

Odd that they can't call you on another number?



TeaLeaf

4834 posts

Uber Geek


  #3099772 4-Jul-2023 18:10
Wombat1:

 

Odd that they can't call you on another number?

 

 

More like PITa haha. I think its jus the form and its little bot demanding an aussie number. PITa :-)

TeaLeaf

4834 posts

Uber Geek


  #3099773 4-Jul-2023 18:12
Linux:

 

eSIM

 

 

Who would be the most legit and reliable source for an ESim?

 

TY, I was hoping this would be the case.

