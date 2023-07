The Android app was logging you out when you closed it, but they seem to have fixed that now.



Another issue was that it was somehow displaying shipments previously deleted from the website, and then if you logged back in to the website those shipments appeared there as well (even though, as above, previously they were deleted). This happened about three times logging in to the app. Seems to be stable at the moment though.



