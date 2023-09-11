We currently use a Breville Burr grinder, which works fine (after some repairs by me).
However, it's a bit noisy. And it's getting old.
Does anyone know of a quieter one that's available in NZ?
ajbw: Thank you - looks good. You're right about the price, though !
For what it's worth you'll get a significant improvement in the quality of your coffee. I've had one for a couple of years now and it's an excellent grinder.
Going from a smart grinder to this made far more of a difference to the quality of my espresso than going from a Breville Infuser to a Lelit Bianca
Edit: I have the Specialita which has 55mm burs and some other quality of life improvements but the point stands