Quiet coffee grinders -recommendations
#306997 11-Sep-2023 15:52
We currently use a Breville Burr grinder, which works fine (after some repairs by me).
However, it's a bit noisy. And it's getting old.
Does anyone know of a quieter one that's available in NZ?

  #3126154 11-Sep-2023 17:01
Eureka Mignon Silencio isn’t cheap but is much quieter than a Breville Smart Grinder.

You’ll probably find it much cheaper to import it yourself.

 
 
 
 

  #3126176 11-Sep-2023 18:53
Thank you - looks good. You're right about the price, though !

  #3126177 11-Sep-2023 19:00
ajbw: Thank you - looks good. You're right about the price, though !

 

For what it's worth you'll get a significant improvement in the quality of your coffee. I've had one for a couple of years now and it's an excellent grinder.

 

Going from a smart grinder to this made far more of a difference to the quality of my espresso than going from a Breville Infuser to a Lelit Bianca

 

 

 

Edit: I have the Specialita which has 55mm burs and some other quality of life improvements but the point stands

