ajbw: Thank you - looks good. You're right about the price, though !

For what it's worth you'll get a significant improvement in the quality of your coffee. I've had one for a couple of years now and it's an excellent grinder.

Going from a smart grinder to this made far more of a difference to the quality of my espresso than going from a Breville Infuser to a Lelit Bianca

Edit: I have the Specialita which has 55mm burs and some other quality of life improvements but the point stands