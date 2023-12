As per the long winded topic ๐Ÿ˜

For me it's flying first class (OK let's start with business class!) with family on a top tier airline to a far enough place to really enjoy it.

I can afford it but I can't get myself to do it because I'm counting how much groceries I can buy with that money!

What's on your list that you could do or have today but you can't get yourself to do it even though you have the means / money to attain it?