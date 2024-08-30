Many people including myself have been scammed by bad actors pawning Trademe accounts with 100% positive feedback. We believe that Trademe have been grossly negligent in policing this practice. There have been no mention of these happenings, and no way to contact them except via their chatbot which is eventually escalated to a human, but absolutely no contact phone numbers. An associate and I have a case pending with the Disputes Tribunal and Trademe have actually offered us 50% compensation now that we've made a claim with the tribunal. However, my associate would prefer to continue with the claim. However, the court contacted us today to say that we need to provide a contact phone number for Trademe. Despite having email contact details they aren't prepared to ask Trademe for a contact number (cases are carried out over a phone conference these days). Trademe will not give us a contact number. We've tried lots of things and come up with nothing but old extinct phone numbers. Apparently business users of Trademe accounts have a contact number. Catch 22. If anyone can help us with a legitimate and current phone number, that would be much appreciated. PM if necessary. Thanks.