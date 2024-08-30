

In the past this would have been great story for Fair Go.

Of course its gone, and certain types of business are very happy about that.

For a company like Trademe usually the shame of it eventually gets them, or to CEO level.

Maybe a change in procedure that if a company chooses not to defend by making it impossible to contact them.

Then they lose the case as a no contest.

All you have to do is document and record that you tried the various avenues and the company did not respond with a contact for the day of the hearing.

I can see Companies rushing to lock themselves behind 0800 numbers if this is the way.



If you are a 0800 0900 etc sales guy its a nice pitch.

Sure you pay for the calls but think of all the liability cases you completely avoid.

Its a no brainer we are saving you valuable time and money in the end.

We can also craft a suitably devious 'press 1 for x' system as a bonus. :-)