#315933 30-Aug-2024 20:57
Many people including myself have been scammed by bad actors pawning Trademe accounts with 100% positive feedback. We believe that Trademe have been grossly negligent in policing this practice. There have been no mention of these happenings, and no way to contact them except via their chatbot which is eventually escalated to a human, but absolutely no contact phone numbers. An associate and I have a case pending with the Disputes Tribunal and Trademe have actually offered us 50% compensation now that we've made a claim with the tribunal. However, my associate would prefer to continue with the claim. However, the court contacted us today to say that we need to provide a contact phone number for Trademe. Despite having email contact details they aren't prepared to ask Trademe for a contact number (cases are carried out over a phone conference these days). Trademe will not give us a contact number. We've tried lots of things and come up with nothing but old extinct phone numbers. Apparently business users of Trademe accounts have a contact number.  Catch 22.  If anyone can help us with a legitimate and current phone number, that would be much appreciated. PM if necessary. Thanks. 




  #3277295 30-Aug-2024 21:19
try this one

 

 

 

TradeMe Policing Team: 0800 334 332




 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3277296 30-Aug-2024 21:23
The Disputes Tribunal said they won't call an 0800 number. No idea why. I have a sneaky feeling Trademe are trying hard to make it near impossible to contact them. 




  #3277318 30-Aug-2024 22:40
Found another one on the registrant info for their domain but it's an 0800 number too. +64 800224524 sounds like maybe when they make the outbound call their caller ID is wrong causing issues when they are calling 0800 numbers, it's the only technical reason I can think of why they couldn't call an 0800 number.

 

 

 

I found this one using bing chat, I haven't tested it though +64 4-803 2600




  #3277332 31-Aug-2024 02:42
There must be some way of finding out who TM's legal counsel is. Presumably you could approach them for the appropriate contact details.

  #3277334 31-Aug-2024 06:13
Spong:

The Disputes Tribunal said they won't call an 0800 number. No idea why. I have a sneaky feeling Trademe are trying hard to make it near impossible to contact them. 



Do you have access to a VoIP PABX? Create a cheap local number. Forward it to the 0800 number. Not ideal, but one way to potentially do it.




  #3277338 31-Aug-2024 07:30
Number listed by hamish225 is their Wellington office apparently. And this is their fax number: (644) 803-2699

  #3277363 31-Aug-2024 11:45
In the past this would have been great story for Fair Go.
Of course its gone, and certain types of business are very happy about that.

 

For a company like Trademe usually the shame of it eventually gets them, or to CEO level.

 

Maybe a change in procedure that if a company chooses not to defend by making it impossible to contact them.
Then they lose the case as a no contest. 

 

All you have to do is document and record that you tried the various avenues and the company did not respond with a contact for the day of the hearing. 

 

I can see Companies rushing to lock themselves behind 0800 numbers if this is the way.

If you are a 0800 0900 etc sales guy its a nice pitch.

 

Sure you pay for the calls but think of all the liability cases you completely avoid.
Its a no brainer we are saving you valuable time and money in the end.
We can also craft a suitably devious 'press 1 for x' system as a bonus. :-) 



  #3277366 31-Aug-2024 12:09
The one on TradeMe's old ASN WHOIS is 04-803-2600. I'd just provide this, we've been involved in multiple disputes tribunal filings over the years, and not once have they ever called us.

 

 





  #3277383 31-Aug-2024 14:03
Spong: However, the court contacted us today to say that we need to provide a contact phone number for Trademe. Despite having email contact details they aren't prepared to ask Trademe for a contact number (cases are carried out over a phone conference these days). Trademe will not give us a contact number.

 

So that means you can avoid any Disputes Tribunal case simply by not giving them your phone number?  Wow.

  #3277385 31-Aug-2024 14:08
From https://www.disputestribunal.govt.nz/assets/DT-Guide-to-filing-a-claim-form2.pdf 

 

Where possible please provide the email address and contact phone number for the Respondent. This will assist with any communications required between the Ministry of Justice and parties

 

My emphasis. If it's not possible to provide that information then it shouldn't prevent you lodging the claim, as long as you have provided the remaining info detailed in section 3 of the document linked above.

  #3277394 31-Aug-2024 14:48
I've been told by a lawyer client that Disputes are very lazy, hence why they asked us to do the donkey work. I believe the "Trust and Safety" division of Trademe will be dealing with this as they're the ones who made the 50% offer suggesting they're acknowledging their failure to keep on top of pawned accounts. Hopefully a call can be transferred on the day. Absolutely crazy that they could get away with this simply by refusing to provide the contact number for the correct person. 

 

Many thanks everyone for your help so far. Hopefully our ducks will be in a row by then. 




  #3277554 31-Aug-2024 18:39
You may also want to report to the Commerce Commission as Un-Fair Trading 
https://comcom.govt.nz/report-a-concern

 

It's up to them if they see this as important enough for them to pursue as a general thing all companies should not be doing. 
Their web advice is to go to the Disputes Tribunal, but if companies start practices to invalidate this?
Though I suspect their budget is a bit smaller than it was. 

  #3277564 31-Aug-2024 19:13
ezbee:

 


You may also want to report to the Commerce Commission as Un-Fair Trading 
https://comcom.govt.nz/report-a-concern

 

It's up to them if they see this as important enough for them to pursue as a general thing all companies should not be doing. 
Their web advice is to go to the Disputes Tribunal, but if companies start practices to invalidate this?
Though I suspect their budget is a bit smaller than it was. 

 

 

I don't think having a phone number should be a requirement for a business, this is just lazyness on the part of the disputes tribunal.




  #3277565 31-Aug-2024 19:17
I would try a different approach and engage a lawyer to write a letter, usually 1 hours billing for them. However, with Trademe's in-house legal team, they may dig their toes in. 

 

We have been successful with this approach with retailers on two situations, and with good outcomes but these came under CGA. One event was with a car franchise dealer, and another with a major chain retailer (also franchise model). 

  #3278264 2-Sep-2024 14:27
ezbee:

 


In the past this would have been great story for Fair Go.
Of course its gone, and certain types of business are very happy about that.

 

 

 

 

it’s not gone…where did you get that info from?

 

they were quite clear early on before they ended the free to air shows that they were going to remain in a limited capacity via digital channels…

 

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/fair-go/contact-us

 

 

