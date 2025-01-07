Lizard1977:

When I was down in Wellington just before Christmas, I parked in a Wilson parking building on Willis Street. I was in a bit of a rush and the information board at the entrance was quite small and hard to read as I pulled in. But it was a "licence plate" type parking building, so I just assumed it was one of those "pay as you leave" situations. But when I came back to leave, and went to the payment machine, it was a "pay in advance" type machine. There was no ability to pay retrospectively, and I worried that if I paid for the time I had been there as a "future" time period that I would still be pinged for not paying (and effectively be hit twice). I decided to take a chance (as I was pretty sure that I had revoked access to my details in the NZTA vehicle licence database) and drove out. Just to be on the safe side, as soon as I got home, I revoked access to my details for my car.

But today I received a letter from Parking Enforcement Services with a "breach notice" for $85. Somehow, they had my details (I'm very curious as to how).

In the past, when I've received a notice for a parking "infringement" for a private parking place like Wilson (which hasn't been for quite a while), I have objected to the breach notice - but that's been because I have actually paid for parking but they've issued a notice in error. The last time I received such a notice I objected but they refused to accept it. I didn't pay the demand but despite threats to send the demand to Baycorp they never followed through. This wasn't a complete surprise - there is a website out there detailing the lack of legal basis to demand these "fines" beyond the foregone cost of the parking charge. To be on the safe side, I've avoided parking in that carpark ever since.

So my question is: what should I do here? Ignore it, or just pay the $85? It's true that I didn't pay for the parking (and I was quite happy to pay for it on the day, but not happy to pay twice) so I can't really contest the notice. I would quite happily pay the $18 now. I would even accept a small penalty for not paying on the day (say $5). But $85 is a bit much.

If I ignore the notice, are they actually likely to send it to debt collection? Or is there a better approach?