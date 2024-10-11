Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Unlimited home fibre for $35/mth at greaterbay.co.nz
boosacnoodle

932 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317391 11-Oct-2024 14:26
This is well below wholesale costs. They also claim to be offering unlimited mobile connections for $20/mth on both 2degrees and Spark. Despite all this, they are a TDR member.

 

greaterbay.co.nz

Behodar
10256 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296116 11-Oct-2024 15:33
As far as I can tell, the speeds aren't mentioned, just "max" which could be 256 kb/s for all we know. But you could always "folow" them on Instagram and ask! Also note that the "$35" is actually $40.25 once you add GST.

 
 
 
 

caffynz
248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3296117 11-Oct-2024 15:46
I find this weird - how you need to select the quantity - does that mean however many months, or how many different connections you want? 


Information on the website is really lacking. "Links" to FB and IG don't work. 

wellygary
8144 posts

Uber Geek


  #3296118 11-Oct-2024 15:46
Company is less than 6 months old - so they are fresh out of the blocks,- not sure how deep their pockets are..

 

 incorporated 23 May 2024"

 

The don't appear in Chorus' provider list, but I'm not sure how often its updated....

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/tools/find-a-broadband-provider

 

 



Behodar
10256 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296121 11-Oct-2024 15:57
It almost looks like something that a student would come up with as a demo website... were it not for them being listed as a TDR member (on the actual TDR site).

saf

saf
121 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3296171 11-Oct-2024 16:10
Curiosity has well and truly got the better of me on this one as this is well below LFC cost, so I've ordered the "Home Max" plan as a secondary on my ONT.

 

Have received an email to confirm my "second HTTP commection", so let's see where this journey goes!

 

I'll keep you all posted here!




RunningMan
8816 posts

Uber Geek


  #3296233 11-Oct-2024 16:57
saf: "second HTTP commection"

 

 

Ohhh, I want one now!

SATTV
1619 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3296235 11-Oct-2024 17:00
I have signed up, I also enquired about a static ip and it is $3.50 / Month.

 

I can not see that there is a contract for the UFB, there T&C dont mention UFB at all, it was all geard to the mobile side of the business.

 

I will see how it goes.

 

I am on Voyager at the moment, while I love them, three price rises in about a year is getting too much for me.

 

John




geek3001
51 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3296237 11-Oct-2024 17:06
My Google-Fu might not be as good as some however a quick search based on the sole director, yields this interesting description on a popular Internet website showing both his name and the company name:

 

 

 


About

 

Bringing Power and Telecommunication to all people without the over charging of clients giving back to the earth with the worlds first Reuse Return Recycle machines that allows client to get power and data credits for recycling

 

REUSE RETURN RECYCLE

 

The worlds first telecommunication and retail power company to offer recycling of PET bottles, Food waste and in return give you credit towards your account or offset things with rewards.

 

Giving a saving on internet, mobile, VoIP and power up to 42% each month. And allowing wholesale pricing to B2R and B2B.

 

Think about the world and how it will be a better place if we put people and the earth before profit.

 

 

 

Perhaps customers will need to send their plastic and food waste to this ISP to get the competitive pricing...?

 

 


Behodar
10256 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296242 11-Oct-2024 17:29
saf:

 

Have received an email to confirm my "second HTTP commection"

 

 

geek3001:

 

 

Perhaps customers will need to send their plastic and food waste to this ISP to get the competitive pricing...?

 

 

 

Maybe it's a "commection" because you have to send them comestibles! 😁

JemS
28 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3296276 11-Oct-2024 18:58
What does the Li-Fi logo at the bottom of the page have to do with it?

cokemaster
Exited
4919 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296278 11-Oct-2024 19:11
I don’t have anything meaningful to add, but I would be fascinated to see if this is real and how the heck they make this sustainable.




webhosting

CamH
544 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3296290 11-Oct-2024 19:53
There's no way... They're under the Chorus wholesale price for any plan, let alone the other LFC's.

I sure wouldn't be putting my credit card details into their site.





taneb1
504 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Mercury

  #3296292 11-Oct-2024 20:02
The terms and conditions also appear to be slightly edited (but almost word for word) versions of https://www.orcon.net.nz/privacy-policy and https://www.orcon.net.nz/terms/mobile  




Wakrak
1657 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296298 11-Oct-2024 20:40
Lives in Aussie? 

 

WeChat username is a bit of a laugh kiwi69nz

 

The other two shareholders in the company are interesting too. Golden Wattle Investments Limited, VONCOM Limited 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296301 11-Oct-2024 21:21
Someones college project from 25 years ago accidentally put online ?

 

 




