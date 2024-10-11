boosacnoodle

This is well below wholesale costs. They also claim to be offering unlimited mobile connections for $20/mth on both 2degrees and Spark. Despite all this, they are a TDR member.
greaterbay.co.nz
As far as I can tell, the speeds aren't mentioned, just "max" which could be 256 kb/s for all we know. But you could always "folow" them on Instagram and ask! Also note that the "$35" is actually $40.25 once you add GST.
I find this weird - how you need to select the quantity - does that mean however many months, or how many different connections you want?
Information on the website is really lacking. "Links" to FB and IG don't work.
Company is less than 6 months old - so they are fresh out of the blocks,- not sure how deep their pockets are..
incorporated 23 May 2024"
The don't appear in Chorus' provider list, but I'm not sure how often its updated....
https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/tools/find-a-broadband-provider
It almost looks like something that a student would come up with as a demo website... were it not for them being listed as a TDR member (on the actual TDR site).
Curiosity has well and truly got the better of me on this one as this is well below LFC cost, so I've ordered the "Home Max" plan as a secondary on my ONT.
Have received an email to confirm my "second HTTP commection", so let's see where this journey goes!
I'll keep you all posted here!
saf: "second HTTP commection"
Ohhh, I want one now!
I have signed up, I also enquired about a static ip and it is $3.50 / Month.
I can not see that there is a contract for the UFB, there T&C dont mention UFB at all, it was all geard to the mobile side of the business.
I will see how it goes.
I am on Voyager at the moment, while I love them, three price rises in about a year is getting too much for me.
John
My Google-Fu might not be as good as some however a quick search based on the sole director, yields this interesting description on a popular Internet website showing both his name and the company name:
About
Bringing Power and Telecommunication to all people without the over charging of clients giving back to the earth with the worlds first Reuse Return Recycle machines that allows client to get power and data credits for recycling
REUSE RETURN RECYCLE
The worlds first telecommunication and retail power company to offer recycling of PET bottles, Food waste and in return give you credit towards your account or offset things with rewards.
Giving a saving on internet, mobile, VoIP and power up to 42% each month. And allowing wholesale pricing to B2R and B2B.
Think about the world and how it will be a better place if we put people and the earth before profit.
Perhaps customers will need to send their plastic and food waste to this ISP to get the competitive pricing...?
saf:
Have received an email to confirm my "second HTTP commection"
geek3001:
Perhaps customers will need to send their plastic and food waste to this ISP to get the competitive pricing...?
The terms and conditions also appear to be slightly edited (but almost word for word) versions of https://www.orcon.net.nz/privacy-policy and https://www.orcon.net.nz/terms/mobile
Lives in Aussie?
WeChat username is a bit of a laugh kiwi69nz
The other two shareholders in the company are interesting too. Golden Wattle Investments Limited, VONCOM Limited
Someones college project from 25 years ago accidentally put online ?
