Chorus exploring upgrading Home Fibre 300 plan from 300/100Mbps to 500/100Mbps
turtleattacks

922 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#317755 12-Nov-2024 13:58
Send private message

Has anyone seen this? 

Anyone know if it's confirmed? 

 

https://sp.chorus.co.nz/consultation/next-big-fibre-boost

 

 




----

 

Creator of whatsthesalary.com

nzkc
1574 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308111 12-Nov-2024 14:00
Send private message

If you read it...

 

We invite you to share your thoughts and feedback on this proposal by 29 November 2024.  

 

 

 

So probably not yet.



turtleattacks

922 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3308112 12-Nov-2024 14:01
Send private message

nzkc:

 

If you read it...

 

We invite you to share your thoughts and feedback on this proposal by 29 November 2024.  

 

 

 

So probably not yet.

 

 

Yeah thanks, was wondering if it's one of those feedback where they've already decided and just asking feedback anyways. 




----

 

Creator of whatsthesalary.com

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3308116 12-Nov-2024 14:17
Send private message

This is all well and good for chorus to offer this, they are just providing the L2 service to the Handover, RSPs will still have to have additional bandwidth to meet the demands of these upgrades.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



toejam316
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308134 12-Nov-2024 15:12
Send private message

nztim:

 

This is all well and good for chorus to offer this, they are just providing the L2 service to the Handover, RSPs will still have to have additional bandwidth to meet the demands of these upgrades.

 

 

I'd be very curious to see what sort of utilization networks saw when chorus rolled the 300/100 upgrade. I don't really have those kind of details readily available for my outfit, but I suspect it probably wasn't a meaningful spike in most cases, beyond a few speed tests.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Behodar
10534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308136 12-Nov-2024 15:18
Send private message

This might tempt me to save a few dollars and drop down from gigabit. I suspect I won't be the only person in that situation, so I wonder whether there will be any pricing changes to head it off.

lxsw20
3567 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3308138 12-Nov-2024 15:20
Send private message

Behodar:

 

This might tempt me to save a few dollars and drop down from gigabit. I suspect I won't be the only person in that situation, so I wonder whether there will be any pricing changes to head it off.

 

 

 

 

This was me when it bumped up from IIRC 100/30?. I can't say I've ever felt slowed down with 300/100. 

 

 

 

I've got my folks on 50/10, they were previously on a very good VDSL line getting 100/20ish. They haven't noticed the change at all, and I doubt they'll notice moving to 80/40

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3308148 12-Nov-2024 15:36
Send private message

lxsw20:

 

I've got my folks on 50/10, they were previously on a very good VDSL line getting 100/20ish

 

 

The speed reduction to 50/10 is completely outperformed by the 20ms latency drop by going from VDSL to fibre

 

so video will load faster etc




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308189 12-Nov-2024 16:27
Send private message

Behodar:

 

This might tempt me to save a few dollars and drop down from gigabit. I suspect I won't be the only person in that situation, so I wonder whether there will be any pricing changes to head it off.

 

 

Ditto,

 

The value proposition changes, and it certainly becomes more of a stretch to justify the GB price gap..

Mehrts
1070 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3308193 12-Nov-2024 16:52
Send private message

Behodar:

 

This might tempt me to save a few dollars and drop down from gigabit. I suspect I won't be the only person in that situation, so I wonder whether there will be any pricing changes to head it off.



I did exactly this when the old 100/20 plan was replaced by the 300/100 one, as I needed the faster upload speeds for VPN traffic and 20Mbps wasn't cutting it. That was the only reason I was on the gigabit plan previously.

 

500Mbps will also be a nice bump in download speed, but not needed most of the time.

Linux
11447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308194 12-Nov-2024 16:55
Send private message

Everyone that I have moved from 300/100 to 50/10 to save $$$ have really noticed zero difference apart from a cheaper invoice per month from the ISP

hsvhel
1239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3308246 12-Nov-2024 19:53
Send private message

Linux:

 

Everyone that I have moved from 300/100 to 50/10 to save $$$ have really noticed zero difference apart from a cheaper invoice per month from the ISP

 

 

Were they very low users?




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 

dpf81nz
67 posts

Master Geek


  #3308249 12-Nov-2024 20:02
Send private message

hsvhel:

 

Linux:

 

Everyone that I have moved from 300/100 to 50/10 to save $$$ have really noticed zero difference apart from a cheaper invoice per month from the ISP

 

 

Were they very low users?

 

 

 

 

I mean I personally would notice. But my parents for example wouldnt notice a thing, lots of low use people would be perfectly fine on 50/10

Linux
11447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308264 12-Nov-2024 20:38
Send private message

hsvhel:

Linux:


Everyone that I have moved from 300/100 to 50/10 to save $$$ have really noticed zero difference apart from a cheaper invoice per month from the ISP



Were they very low users?



@hsvhel they all had no issues streaming 4K Netflix and at the same time browsing the web and streaming HD YouTube after the change to 50/10 they would be users not uploading big amounts or downloading huge iso files

Yes they would be low users under 500GB per month for sure

RunningMan
8975 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308267 12-Nov-2024 20:58
Send private message

Not much discussion, but the other part of the linked consultation was changing 50/10 to 80/40.

 

That's a very usable increase in both directions.

Scott3
4004 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3308315 13-Nov-2024 00:33
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

Not much discussion, but the other part of the linked consultation was changing 50/10 to 80/40.

 

That's a very usable increase in both directions.

 



That seems to be the big decision point. If they change to 80/40 or 100/20 for the bottom tier plan. Personally I think 80/40 is the obvious pick.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








