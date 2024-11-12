turtleattacks

Has anyone seen this?
Anyone know if it's confirmed?
https://sp.chorus.co.nz/consultation/next-big-fibre-boost
----
If you read it...
We invite you to share your thoughts and feedback on this proposal by 29 November 2024.
So probably not yet.
nzkc:
Yeah thanks, was wondering if it's one of those feedback where they've already decided and just asking feedback anyways.
----
This is all well and good for chorus to offer this, they are just providing the L2 service to the Handover, RSPs will still have to have additional bandwidth to meet the demands of these upgrades.
nztim:
I'd be very curious to see what sort of utilization networks saw when chorus rolled the 300/100 upgrade. I don't really have those kind of details readily available for my outfit, but I suspect it probably wasn't a meaningful spike in most cases, beyond a few speed tests.
This might tempt me to save a few dollars and drop down from gigabit. I suspect I won't be the only person in that situation, so I wonder whether there will be any pricing changes to head it off.
Behodar:
This was me when it bumped up from IIRC 100/30?. I can't say I've ever felt slowed down with 300/100.
I've got my folks on 50/10, they were previously on a very good VDSL line getting 100/20ish. They haven't noticed the change at all, and I doubt they'll notice moving to 80/40
lxsw20:
I've got my folks on 50/10, they were previously on a very good VDSL line getting 100/20ish
The speed reduction to 50/10 is completely outperformed by the 20ms latency drop by going from VDSL to fibre
so video will load faster etc
Behodar:
Ditto,
The value proposition changes, and it certainly becomes more of a stretch to justify the GB price gap..
Behodar:
500Mbps will also be a nice bump in download speed, but not needed most of the time.
Everyone that I have moved from 300/100 to 50/10 to save $$$ have really noticed zero difference apart from a cheaper invoice per month from the ISP
hsvhel:
Linux:
Were they very low users?
I mean I personally would notice. But my parents for example wouldnt notice a thing, lots of low use people would be perfectly fine on 50/10
Not much discussion, but the other part of the linked consultation was changing 50/10 to 80/40.
That's a very usable increase in both directions.
RunningMan:
