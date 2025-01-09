Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandNeed to get my fibre ONT and cable relocated - What's the process and likely cost?
Benoire

#318359 9-Jan-2025 19:58
Howdy fine folks

 

Had fibre installed by Chorus a few years back.  We where planning on rebuilding our driveway etc. so the installers pinned the cable to the fence line and ran a wee trench across the driveway in the broken concrete and filled with grout.  This has been fine and no issues but we're now intending to do the driveway properly and would like the cable buried and the ONT also moved to a new cupboard as I'm installing a 28" recessed cabinet.

 

What's the process for the move?  The ONT move would be about 2m further away from its current location but there is some flexibility in the main line run from the demarcation point.  Any pointers for how to do this? Given the cable cuts across the driveway that has to be removed this seems like a hard thing to keep the internet running but allow for the works to happen.

 

There is the option to punch across the road end of the driveway, underneath it and then run a conduit alongside a wall in the garden that is to be removed and then up a different face of the brick base as per light blue line but this would pass alongside some roots etc.  Note orange line is current location and red / blue is potential similar location under driveway.

 

 

Just after some thoughts at this stage and process direction so I can plan this out.

 

Cheers

 

Chris

raytaylor
  #3329695 9-Jan-2025 20:17
https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/services/moving-network-equipment/inside-boundary-relocations




Stu1
  #3329702 9-Jan-2025 20:42
We moved the ont from the front of the house forward 5 meters , it was a two step process disconnect then reconnect the once the new position was in place .Placed it into a recessed cabinet at the same time .It wasn’t possible to keep the internet going so was easier to go on a skinny wireless plan for a month so we were still connected. We organised everything through 2 degrees

Benoire

  #3329705 9-Jan-2025 20:51
Thanks Ray.  Does an ETP move also include the fibre cable move or would that be a separate fee under the cable relocation?  I need to maintain internet as much as possible (day downtime is fine but any longer it becomes difficult for work) so looks like full cable, ETP and ONT move so about $1550?  If they don't use a conduit to cross the driveway is there a minimum cover they seek?  I'm thinking that Chorus could saw cut across the driveway but leave enough slack to allow for the new driveway depth of 200mm compared to the current depth of around 100mm including the broken clay base used when the house was built in the 60s then run in the grass in the front garden away from tree roots and the wall... the ETP would be in a completely different location but with an ONT move as well this wouldn't matter.

 

Cheers

 

Chris



Benoire

  #3329708 9-Jan-2025 20:53
Stu1: We moved the ont from the front of the house forward 5 meters , it was a two step process disconnect then reconnect the once the new position was in place .Placed it into a recessed cabinet at the same time .It wasn’t possible to keep the internet going so was easier to go on a skinny wireless plan for a month so we were still connected. We organised everything through 2 degrees

 

So they didn't disconnect the fibre, move and then reconnect at the same time?

Stu1
  #3329717 9-Jan-2025 21:25
Benoire:

 

Stu1: We moved the ont from the front of the house forward 5 meters , it was a two step process disconnect then reconnect the once the new position was in place .Placed it into a recessed cabinet at the same time .It wasn’t possible to keep the internet going so was easier to go on a skinny wireless plan for a month so we were still connected. We organised everything through 2 degrees

 

So they didn't disconnect the fibre, move and then reconnect at the same time?

 

 

We had to do it in 2 goes as we added an extension, first visit was to disconnect and move the ENT from the old position to the new position at the front of the house   , then come back and attach the Ont to the recessed cabinet and connect it when my  cabinet was in the right position . It was late 2021 so awhile ago but only got charged $279 for the work 

 

 

Benoire

  #3329724 9-Jan-2025 21:36
Stu1:

 

We had to do it in 2 goes as we added an extension, first visit was to disconnect and move the ENT from the old position to the new position at the front of the house   , then come back and attach the Ont to the recessed cabinet and connect it when my  cabinet was in the right position . It was late 2021 so awhile ago but only got charged $279 for the work 

 

 

Ah ok right.  I would ensure the new cabinet is already in place and then it should be a matter of laying the fibre in the new place with a new ETP location connecting into the new ONT location. Hopefully this is simply something that can be done in one visit with enough slack left against the current driveway to allow for the increased depth of replacement driveway.

Stu1
  #3329731 9-Jan-2025 21:45
Benoire:

 

Stu1:

 

We had to do it in 2 goes as we added an extension, first visit was to disconnect and move the ENT from the old position to the new position at the front of the house   , then come back and attach the Ont to the recessed cabinet and connect it when my  cabinet was in the right position . It was late 2021 so awhile ago but only got charged $279 for the work 

 

 

Ah ok right.  I would ensure the new cabinet is already in place and then it should be a matter of laying the fibre in the new place with a new ETP location connecting into the new ONT location. Hopefully this is simply something that can be done in one visit with enough slack left against the current driveway to allow for the increased depth of replacement driveway.

 

 

Hopefully one visit will fix it and there is enough slack



Benoire

  #3329736 9-Jan-2025 21:52
Thanks @raytaylor for pointing me in the right direction and @Stu1 for your experiences!

quickymart
  #3329737 9-Jan-2025 21:57
Could also be helpful to install green pipe (with a draw wire) below the driveway where you would like the cable to go, to assist the tech with pulling it through to the new location.

Benoire

  #3329739 9-Jan-2025 22:09
quickymart:

 

Could also be helpful to install green pipe (with a draw wire) below the driveway where you would like the cable to go, to assist the tech with pulling it through to the new location.

 

 

I've sadly got no way of getting a conduit under the existing driveway without causing damage to it - despite the fact it needs to be broken up and removed I wanted to get the fibre located correctly to avoid disruption later.

Goosey
  #3329860 10-Jan-2025 07:40
How far away are you from replacing the driveway?

 

 

Benoire

  #3329862 10-Jan-2025 07:52
Goosey:

 

How far away are you from replacing the driveway?

 

 

In quote/planning phase at the moment as the work also will include bathroom reno, new carport, deck extension, fence, cabin for storage... I realise last night that I could also ask my provider (who offer wireless broadband) if they have the ability to shift my account on to wireless broadband and just do a plain disconnect for reno and then reconnect + ONT move once the driveway work is done.  Slightly more inconveinent for me as I would have to reconfigure my network (unless wireless broadband router can act only as a modem) but it would generally be the safest option as we can lay ducting correctly and not have to worry about any bodge jobs to make it fit.

Goosey
  #3329865 10-Jan-2025 07:59
Well if you manage it correctly, conduit can be laid correctly when the drive is ripped up and after it’s compacted you could schedule the fibre move. Then after fibre move, the next day the driveway replacement can proceed?

 


Just get the driveway quote to include laying the conduit correctly as this will work out cheaper for you I.e. fibre lines company won’t need to re charge the work to you at a higher rate.

 

 

raytaylor
  #3329874 10-Jan-2025 08:25
Part 1 - the ONT move

Use the ONT move service 

Part 2 - the microduct move 

 

Is the existing cable longer than the new route once the driveway has been replaced? 
If so then it would be possible to just use a green conduit, which you lay under the new driveway and then cut the existing microduct at the ETP, push the microduct through the new green conduit and then have chorus come and resplice it into the ETP.    

 

It wouldnt require reblowing etc if the existing microduct length is only to be shortened. They would effectively just strip off some of the excess microduct to reveal at least 1 metre of microfiber for resplicing. 




Benoire

  #3329875 10-Jan-2025 08:29
raytaylor:

 

Part 1 - the ONT move

Use the ONT move service 

Part 2 - the microduct move 

 

Is the existing cable longer than the new router once the driveway has been replaced? 
If so then it would be possible to just use a green conduit, which you lay under the new driveway and then cut the existing microduct at the ETP, push the microduct through the new green conduit and then have chorus come and resplice it into the ETP.    

 

It wouldnt require reblowing etc if the existing microduct length is only to be shortened. They would effectively just strip off some of the excess microduct to reveal at least 1 metre of microfiber for resplicing. 

 

 

If I retain the current location of the ETP then generally the new route would be slightly shorter than the current route as it could be run more directly to the house rather than in an L shape but as the new driveway will be constructed properly it is deeper and this may impact the overall length of cable needed.  Ultimately I'm quibbling over ~$1500 when the total build price could be closer to $150K for the works in this current climate in Auckland.

