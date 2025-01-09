Howdy fine folks

Had fibre installed by Chorus a few years back. We where planning on rebuilding our driveway etc. so the installers pinned the cable to the fence line and ran a wee trench across the driveway in the broken concrete and filled with grout. This has been fine and no issues but we're now intending to do the driveway properly and would like the cable buried and the ONT also moved to a new cupboard as I'm installing a 28" recessed cabinet.

What's the process for the move? The ONT move would be about 2m further away from its current location but there is some flexibility in the main line run from the demarcation point. Any pointers for how to do this? Given the cable cuts across the driveway that has to be removed this seems like a hard thing to keep the internet running but allow for the works to happen.

There is the option to punch across the road end of the driveway, underneath it and then run a conduit alongside a wall in the garden that is to be removed and then up a different face of the brick base as per light blue line but this would pass alongside some roots etc. Note orange line is current location and red / blue is potential similar location under driveway.

Just after some thoughts at this stage and process direction so I can plan this out.

Cheers

Chris