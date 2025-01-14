Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandIntegrated wiring as POTS extension (from phone outlet of ONT)?
rhy7s

603 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318407 14-Jan-2025 17:03
Send private message

I have an elderly friend who has just switched to fibre and seems to have had a pretty ghetto install, a holesaw through the wall to his office with a couple of phone leads joined with a coupler. They'd left his phone plugged into the copper, so he was at a loss when the phone cut out that evening, an extra ethernet lead was going from the router back to the ONT and he didn't have RJ11 leads to plug his phone into the ONT.

 

I haven't seen his home's telephone wiring, depending on the topology, does he need to cut the external connection (as per this post to use his existing wiring for extensions? Or will having been disconnected from the copper POTS service be enough separation from the wider network?

Create new topic
MadEngineer
4188 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3331584 14-Jan-2025 19:24
Send private message

Regardless of it being disconnected elsewhere, you'll definitely want to disconnect at the demarc before livening up the existing wiring. 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
froob
687 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3331585 14-Jan-2025 19:27
Send private message

You will still want to physically disconnect the outside line. Even though there is no longer a POTS service, I expect the line will still be connected at the cabinet/exchange (i.e. if you pick up a phone, you will hear the "disconnected" tone).

It sounds like there are some issues with the Chorus install, and it might be worth getting in touch with the ISP to see if Chorus can come back to resolve them.




Guide: Installing Network Cabling in New Zealand Homes

RunningMan
8839 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331590 14-Jan-2025 20:15
Send private message

Confirm Chorus are actually the LFC before calling them if you go that route.



Goosey
2762 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3331637 15-Jan-2025 06:40
Send private message

You need to see what the state of the install is and then figure out what your friend instructed the ISP to organise.

 

  • Was the intergrated wiring supposed to be carried out or assumed or an additional expense ?
  • figure out what your friend talked about with the installer

if you find evidence that the intergrated wiring was supposed to be carried out instead of the current state of “plug the phone into the ONT or router” (from the sounds of it), then by all means get them to call the ISP to arrange a re visit?

 

 

 

take photos…post it here.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright