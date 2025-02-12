Press release:

Chorus today announces free speed upgrades to some of its most popular wholesale plans, in anticipation of New Zealand’s ever-growing demand for high-speed internet.

Chorus has consulted with its broadband retailers on how best to work with them to deliver these upgrades – with significant download speed boosts to Fibre 50 plans (including Home Fibre Starter) and Home Fibre 300. This will be at no additional cost to broadband providers from Chorus – so that the speed upgrades can be passed through to consumers.

From June 2025, the fast-growing 50/10Mbps plan will have double the download and upload speeds to 100/20Mbps; while the most popular residential plan, 300/100Mbps, will see a significant boost to 500/100Mbps. Any upgrades to eligible consumer plans will be determined by the broadband providers.

As the country’s largest wholesale fibre provider, Chorus recognises the need to meet the evolving internet demands of Kiwis – as well as anticipate future growth in data consumption and the emergence of new digitally-connected technologies.

Evident by Chorus’ recent network usage ‘peaks’ across 2024, Kiwis are becoming more data hungry in general, and major events such as streaming the Black Caps test match and Fortnite updates are taking more broadband bandwidth than ever. New Zealanders’ household data usage growth has skyrocketed over the last decade, growing 13-fold from less than 50GB on average per month to about 650GB today.