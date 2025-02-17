Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shindig

#318742 17-Feb-2025 09:37
Investigating setup for a relative who has recently moved into a rental. 

 

The UFB connection is terminated at the neighbours property, not having actually seen the ONT the property manager states its... (her words)

 

"For the internet, the address is registered as The Actual Address of the main house, not the rented unit . The connection then comes off Port 2 on the ONT located in unit 2.   Chorus don't take note of the unit numbers, so just using the number of the main house and saying that its Port 2 of the ONT will work. "

 

I have changed the address to the words in bold.

 

 

 

How does this setup actually work? 

 

Two accounts with one ONT... I'm not sure about any of it.




The little things make the biggest difference.

wellygary
  #3343557 17-Feb-2025 09:42
Having 2 connections on a single ONT is not "uncommon" and is fine from an operational point of view 

 

eg. 

 

"If you have an existing Fibre ONT, and simply want an additional broadband service which is billed separately, this can be achieved most easily be activating a secondary connection on your ONT.

 

When you’re placing your fibre order just make it known what you’re wanting to do, and if possible note down your Fibre ONT serial number.

 

The provisioning team can then very quickly arrange for this to be remotely activated asap – in some cases this will be same day!

 

In most cases it will mean that Port2 of your ONT is activated with the secondary broadband connection."

 

https://voyager.nz/blog/how-can-i-get-more-than-one-fibre-broadband-connection-in-my-house

 

 



cyril7
  #3343559 17-Feb-2025 09:57
As said this is a common scenario, each port is independent and connected totally independent to respective upstream RSP and accounts.

 

 

 

Cyril 

Shindig

  #3343561 17-Feb-2025 10:04
OK OK... thank you for this!!!

 

Is the bandwidth shared between the two accounts?




The little things make the biggest difference.



mrgsm021
  #3343562 17-Feb-2025 10:07
Bandwidth not shared, since two independently separate accounts, can even be a different ISP, e.g. port 1 on Spark and port 2 with Orcon etc..

Shindig

  #3343563 17-Feb-2025 10:07
Thanks team for all this information!




The little things make the biggest difference.

nztim
  #3343564 17-Feb-2025 10:15
The RSP has to be competent to activate port 2 and not slam the connection on port 1

 

let me guess, Wellington?

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Shindig

  #3343570 17-Feb-2025 10:25
Auckland - likely to go opt for Skinny. @nztim




The little things make the biggest difference.

 
 
 
 

nztim
  #3343572 17-Feb-2025 10:33
Shindig:

 

Auckland - likely to go opt for Skinny. @nztim

 

 

Not sure if they Skinny has a system in place to do this.... during the sign-up process is there a from you can fill out? saying please activate port 2 on the ONT

 

just signing up online has the risk of switching the primary connection at the address rather than activating the secondary.

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Shindig

  #3343683 17-Feb-2025 11:02
In this situation, I'd order thru the Messenger Chat pages, and supply them with the ONT serial number etc. The person who I'm helping has a skinny mobile account, so we can add the charges and subscription. 




The little things make the biggest difference.

nztim
  #3343696 17-Feb-2025 11:24
Shindig:

 

In this situation, I'd order thru the Messenger Chat pages, and supply them with the ONT serial number etc. The person who I'm helping has a skinny mobile account, so we can add the charges and subscription. 

 

 

Yup that would be the smartest move




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

cyril7
  #3343709 17-Feb-2025 12:11
On the matter of bandwidth, don't forget gpon is roughly 2.5Gb/s down and 1.25Gb/s up, so two 950/500 services will not tax the ONT, and regardless there are multiple ONTs sharing the same pon, so the contention is the same spread.

 

 

 

Cyril

 

 

Wheelbarrow01
  #3343743 17-Feb-2025 14:21
Shindig:

 

OK OK... thank you for this!!!

 

Is the bandwidth shared between the two accounts?

 

 

No, they are completely separate connections and because Chorus run a congestion free fibre network, if your relative buys a 300/100Mbps connection, that is what will be delivered to their port, regardless of the plan and/or usage on the other port.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

Wheelbarrow01
  #3343745 17-Feb-2025 14:29
nztim:

 

Shindig:

 

Auckland - likely to go opt for Skinny. @nztim

 

 

Not sure if they Skinny has a system in place to do this.... during the sign-up process is there a from you can fill out? saying please activate port 2 on the ONT

 

just signing up online has the risk of switching the primary connection at the address rather than activating the secondary.

 

 

 

 

Skinny do have a process to handle this - I used it not too long ago to request a port 2 activation. From memory the online form asks if you have an existing connection and if so, whether you want to transfer it. I just said no to the first question and I put a note in the comments field asking them to activate port 2. The order went through to the LFC (not Chorus lol) as a port 2 activation with no issue.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

Goosey
  #3344054 18-Feb-2025 06:35
Side note, given the ONT is shared, I suspect the rented unit would also share mains power and water meters too. It sounds like it’s a rented self contained sleepout as opposed to unit.  The term “unit” implys it would have its own title.

 

 

Shindig

  #3344064 18-Feb-2025 08:15
Goosey:

 

Side note, given the ONT is shared, I suspect the rented unit would also share mains power and water meters too. It sounds like it’s a rented self contained sleepout as opposed to unit.  The term “unit” implys it would have its own title.

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is a whole different topic mate, and yes I see your point completely and is a sleepout!




The little things make the biggest difference.

