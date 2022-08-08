As I have posted elsewhere, I have been upgrading my setup, particularly for media streaming. With the new media server online and a new storage array, phases 1 and 2 have been completed. I'm now starting to turn my mind to proper backup, replacing the hodge-podge of USB drives I have been using.

I'm thinking of building a dedicated backup PC. Adequate older servers (ProLiant or similar) with a bunch of hard drive bays seem to go for about $450 on trademe, I can purchase 8 900GB 10K 2.5" SAS disks off ebay for about $350 landed, which should be plenty fast to feed a tape drive if I put them in a RAID array. Second hand tape drives seem pricey, but I can get an LTO5 for about $500. I would like LTO6, but they cost materially more. Given I can land tape at around $16-17/TB new (used is much cheaper), it would have significantly lower marginal cost than hard drives, and be more reliable in terms of cold storage. Plus, at that pricing I should be able to do duplicate backups and store one offsite. I currently have about 60TB of data, so it will take me a while to do that many tapes initially (I'm happy if it takes a couple of months, doing a couple whenever I have time). Since I tend to keep media, once I have dealt to that I add about 1-1.5TB a month, so it would just be writing two tapes once every 5 weeks or so.

Given the amount of data, I think the economics of tape vs hard drives stack up, even given the cost of the server. I'm not fussed about the server's power consumption because it would average being powered on for a couple of hours a week only. Say, once a week to copy that week's new data, to be backed up, to it, plus a few hours to offload it to tape every five weeks.

I'm not an IT guy so this is all new to me. I'm thinking of Linux for the server with Bacula, based on what I have read.

Is this sane, and/or am I missing anything obvious?