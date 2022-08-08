Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Building a Backup Tape Machine?
As I have posted elsewhere, I have been upgrading my setup, particularly for media streaming. With the new media server online and a new storage array, phases 1 and 2 have been completed. I'm now starting to turn my mind to proper backup, replacing the hodge-podge of USB drives I have been using.

 

I'm thinking of building a dedicated backup PC. Adequate older servers (ProLiant or similar) with a bunch of hard drive bays seem to go for about $450 on trademe, I can purchase 8 900GB 10K 2.5" SAS disks off ebay for about $350 landed, which should be plenty fast to feed a tape drive if I put them in a RAID array. Second hand tape drives seem pricey, but I can get an LTO5 for about $500. I would like LTO6, but they cost materially more. Given I can land tape at around $16-17/TB new (used is much cheaper), it would have significantly lower marginal cost than hard drives, and be more reliable in terms of cold storage. Plus, at that pricing I should be able to do duplicate backups and store one offsite. I currently have about 60TB of data, so it will take me a while to do that many tapes initially (I'm happy if it takes a couple of months, doing a couple whenever I have time). Since I tend to keep media, once I have dealt to that I add about 1-1.5TB a month, so it would just be writing two tapes once every 5 weeks or so.

 

Given the amount of data, I think the economics of tape vs hard drives stack up, even given the cost of the server. I'm not fussed about the server's power consumption because it would average being powered on for a couple of hours a week only. Say, once a week to copy  that week's new data, to be backed up, to it, plus a few hours to offload it to tape every five weeks.

 

I'm not an IT guy so this is all new to me. I'm thinking of Linux for the server with Bacula, based on what I have read.

 

Is this sane, and/or am I missing anything obvious?

Before going down this route, price up cold storage (e.g. Amazon Glacier) and a utility to send/retrieve data from this cold storage.




Not interested in a cloud provider.

 

Firstly, I want local backups under my control. If I go with a provider I am at their mercy regarding pricing, service changes, and random stuff (e.g, they decide to start scanning my media files and deleting ones triggering copyright filters). I prefer to run my stuff on a platform I control.

 

Secondly, it's not cost competitive. Glacier costs $US 0.004 per GB per month. Which might not seam like much but it's about $NZ6 per TB, or a monthly cost of $NZ 360 ($4,300 a year) odd for what I already have, which will only grow as my hoard does. A tape server would cost a fraction of this over a couple of years.

 

Thirdly, I know my internet package is unlimited. But uploading over 60TB would probably be pushing it, to say nothing of further backups and restores.

 

Fourthly, it's my hobby. I like building it and managing it so I can learn stuff.

60TB is a lot for a home user. Don't forget the cost of replacing media / drives that fail. It's probably best to have two drives, so you can do a restore test on a different drive from the one that wrote the tape.



Yep, I had figured on getting a second tape drive at some point, but the budget isn't bottomless. From what I have read, LTO is pretty reliable and has a second head in the drive that verifies as it writes. So if the write doesn't fail there is a very low probability that it's bad?

 

Is 60TB really a huge amount nowadays? With retail drives having hit 20TB, it's only 4 disks. Before I dumped Plex for Jellyfin I used to hang out in the Plex forums, and I also hang out on Reddit (admittedly r/datahoarder). There are folk in both those places who have materially more than ten times this much storage.

60TB probably puts you in the top 0.01% of people, at a guess.

 

These days I guess most people have what they can fit on their phone, or in the associated cloud storage. Tech people might have a few TB of data. Pirates might have more downloaded movies and such. Without checking, I probably have 500GB of important personal data (photos and videos), and another 3TB of data that if lost I wouldn't be so worried (software installs and such).

 

If you have a bunch of content that can likely be sourced from the internet again I probably wouldn't bother backing it up.

