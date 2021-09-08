Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
networkn

27207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#289483 8-Sep-2021 15:12
I have been holding up upgrading my I7 8700K which is OC'd a bit, which has 32GB memory and a 1080Ti, until 12th Gen Intel to see what's what.

 

With the pricing of GPU's skyrocketing I decided to postpone the whole thing till then, but am starting to think about it a little more again.

 

I don't game much on my PC anymore, but I have 3 x 27" 1440P monitors. I don't expect to upgrade them, but my main monitor is capable of 144hz.

 

Basically, the price of a 3070 is $1400, a 1070TI is around $1600 and the 3080 is $2200 presently, give or take.  I am thinking of buying the 3070TI, as it likely gives me best value for money (no cards seem like value for money any more IMO), and understand that whilst I'd like a 3080, it probably makes more sense to get a 3070Ti, knowing I can upgrade again in 2-3 years time, and still play most games that are out now, or out in the coming 12-18 months at 1440/60FPS pretty comfortably at highish quality settings?

 

I can potentially put a 3070TI into my current rig and then assess if I jump at a 5900x/5950x or 12 Gen Intel near the end of the year when the results are in for performance and pricing is available.

 

Does that sound reasonable?  I am not really sure what my 1080TI would be worth now?

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
Tzoi
402 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2774623 8-Sep-2021 16:00
The 8700k is still pretty good for gaming but if the other things you do on your computer can benefit from the additional cores then makes sense to see have a look at upgrading when next gen is out and reviews are in.

 

3070ti is probably the 'least bad' price to performance of the high end cards (but still inflated prices over what they were initially released for) and should be good for 1440p for a few years, especially at only 60 hz (unless you turn on ray tracing), and DLSS will assist with some of the more graphics intensive games.

 

1080ti is probably worth a decent amount still

mentalinc
2459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774626 8-Sep-2021 16:10
Based on current pricing, the main guidance is really, are you upgrading because you feel the need (if so don't) or if you're current PC is not able to do something you need it to do, then sure consider the upgrade.

 

 

 

But also note that there is (Sometimes) an overlap in pricing in 3070ti and lower end 3080 range, and most reviewers said get what ever 3080 you can get as they much the same..

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

networkn

27207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2774657 8-Sep-2021 16:48
Tzoi:

 

The 8700k is still pretty good for gaming but if the other things you do on your computer can benefit from the additional cores then makes sense to see have a look at upgrading when next gen is out and reviews are in.

 

3070ti is probably the 'least bad' price to performance of the high end cards (but still inflated prices over what they were initially released for) and should be good for 1440p for a few years, especially at only 60 hz (unless you turn on ray tracing), and DLSS will assist with some of the more graphics intensive games.

 

1080ti is probably worth a decent amount still

 

 

Yeah, I mean the 8700K is still coping reasonably well with what I am doing, though I am pretty impatient and I do find the system lags a bit under heavy office workloads. My kids (mostly my son) do use my computer occasionally for video editing and I expect that to increase.

 

I am wondering if I just sell my entire PC, sans storage or with a 500GB SSD and buy a whole new box? I will need a new PSU anyway, motherboard and CPU and I guess there is something to be said for a simple swap out.

 

 



Tzoi
402 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2774664 8-Sep-2021 16:56
mentalinc:

 

Based on current pricing, the main guidance is really, are you upgrading because you feel the need (if so don't) or if you're current PC is not able to do something you need it to do, then sure consider the upgrade.

 

 

 

But also note that there is (Sometimes) an overlap in pricing in 3070ti and lower end 3080 range, and most reviewers said get what ever 3080 you can get as they much the same..

 

 

 

 

 

 

I was looking at the pricing the other day and there was only a $50 difference between cheapest 3070 and cheapest 3070ti (1400 / 1450), while the cheapest 3080 was around $500 more so ymmv

 

But I remember when the 3070 came out and the cheapest was under 1k :(

toejam316
1119 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2774671 8-Sep-2021 17:02
Honestly, now is the worst time to be considering it. The prices are still high all around, we're mid cycle with AM5/Socket 1700 on the horizon supporting AMD Ryzen 6 series CPUs or Intel 12th Gen CPUs and DDR5, and Intel's DG2 Discrete GPU being rumoured to rival the 6700XT/RTX 3070. Not to mention Intel is pushing an open DLSS competitor, which will likely gain traction as it's an inter-vendor standards as opposed to nVidia only.

 

Next year will be a much better time all around, as hopefully supply will recover and volumes will increase. The 1070 is still a pretty solid card, competing with the RTX 2060 in all non-Raytraced workloads.

 

I guess conversely, the rumbling seems to be that next gen nodes (TSMC 5nm and other competing nodes) are all sold out, and we'll probably see supply issues with the next line of products too, but a bit more time will make a difference even if it's just volume of existing hardware out in the wild. I don't think there's much space for prices to climb further at this point.

 

If you're pushing to upgrade anything right now, I'd look at case, PSU, Storage first and foremost, then I suppose a GPU would be next. Of note - https://www.legendpc.co.nz/component/Graphics-Cards/NVIDIA-Cards/Gigabyte-GV-N3080GAMING-OC-10GD-RTX3080-10GB-GDDR6X-PCIE-Graphics-Card?sort=p.price&order=DESC

 

These guys seem to have a 3080 at a non-inflated price, compared to other vendors.




networkn

27207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2774727 8-Sep-2021 17:13
Thanks. Yeah, I wasn't going to upgrade the CPU and other related gear until I saw what Gen 12 Intel looks like with DDR5, but was more wondering if I potentially should upgrade the GPU earlier and what GPU I should consider.

 

Honestly, with a 3080 at $1725 and a 3070TI at 1400, it seems a no-brainer to buy that 3080?

 

Obviously, no-one really knows, but I can't see prices of 3070/3080 dropping much in the coming 3-4 months?

 

 

mentalinc
2459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774796 8-Sep-2021 20:08
Prices of GPU are going back up again (through crypto crashed today), I grabbed a 3080 for myself for 1440p, its really a "4K" card, but I recon should get better long term value out of it compared to the 3070 range.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 



timmmay
18437 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2774971 8-Sep-2021 21:19
I went from an Intel i7 2600K to a Ryzen 5600X last year. It's a faster for really intensive things like creating thumbnails of a lot of huge raw images, rendering video, but day to day interactive use the speed difference is minimal - a little bit snappier but nothing much in it. From the 8 series you might not notice anything at all other than video rendering. Office productivity I wouldn't think it'd be any different, though I do notice my 5600X feels quite a bit snappier than my i7 HP Elitebook laptop that's about 6 - 12 months old. Laptops are always slower though.

Torque
370 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2774996 8-Sep-2021 22:21
I'm looking at a new gaming PC build at the end of the year for New World, BF 2042 and a few other things. Currently only have a Surface Book 2 13" to use (with minimal gaming) so anything will be good for me. Likely I'll use Computer Lounge gaming build  (Benchmark Stage 3 - so either 11900KF or AMD 5900X) but interested to see what happens with Intel Alder Lake series.

mentalinc
2459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2775056 9-Sep-2021 08:30
From GP Fourms: https://pyronic.al/

 

This is a great guide for all price points of parts to use or consider what is the best ratio of cost for each part as well.

 

The case of course is a personal preference!

 

Per my signature, I went the Ultra route, purely as i was able to get a 3080 at MSRP and wanted it to last (upgraded form 3770k and GTX 660)




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

networkn

27207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2775124 9-Sep-2021 10:18
I am trying to work out if I potentially consider dropping the form factor of my case down from Mid Tower which I have always favoured. With potentially looking at a 3070TI or 3080, and it requiring a 750W PSU, I am not sure how much smaller I can go.. It's under my desk so it's not really a world ending deal either way.

 

 

rb99
2379 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2775141 9-Sep-2021 10:35
Personally, if you've got the space I'd say use that space for a decent sized box instead of fresh air. You never know. But I'm a data hoarder and need a biggish box for lots of hdds.




rb99

networkn

27207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2775148 9-Sep-2021 10:42
rb99:

 

Personally, if you've got the space I'd say use that space for a decent sized box instead of fresh air. You never know. But I'm a data hoarder and need a biggish box for lots of hdds.

 

 

I have 4TB in M.2 SSD's and I don't expect to ever fill it, but would likely just upgrade to bigger SSD's if they were cost-effective.

 

Mostly for me it's not a height or width issue, but a depth issue, my current fractal case is awkward under my desk.

 

 

rb99
2379 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2775164 9-Sep-2021 10:53
Roger dodger. I use my Fractal case for everything including Emby (similar to Plex, but better, obviously), so need the space for media. Thats probably pretty irrelevant, but just thought I'd mention it 😀




rb99

dt

dt
1074 posts

Uber Geek


  #2778143 14-Sep-2021 10:57
mentalinc:

 

Per my signature, I went the Ultra route, purely as i was able to get a 3080 at MSRP and wanted it to last (upgraded form 3770k and GTX 660)

 

 

 

 

How do you find your mobo? my go to store dropped the price to $425 and it literally went out of stock while it was in my basket and shopping for other components :(

 

It has now subsequently gone back up to the same price as other competing boards

 

Trying to mull over if it's worth putting one on backorder or just buying an alternative 

 

your ram and cpu are exactly the same as what I was going to order as well 

 1 | 2 | 3
