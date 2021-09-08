I have been holding up upgrading my I7 8700K which is OC'd a bit, which has 32GB memory and a 1080Ti, until 12th Gen Intel to see what's what.

With the pricing of GPU's skyrocketing I decided to postpone the whole thing till then, but am starting to think about it a little more again.

I don't game much on my PC anymore, but I have 3 x 27" 1440P monitors. I don't expect to upgrade them, but my main monitor is capable of 144hz.

Basically, the price of a 3070 is $1400, a 1070TI is around $1600 and the 3080 is $2200 presently, give or take. I am thinking of buying the 3070TI, as it likely gives me best value for money (no cards seem like value for money any more IMO), and understand that whilst I'd like a 3080, it probably makes more sense to get a 3070Ti, knowing I can upgrade again in 2-3 years time, and still play most games that are out now, or out in the coming 12-18 months at 1440/60FPS pretty comfortably at highish quality settings?

I can potentially put a 3070TI into my current rig and then assess if I jump at a 5900x/5950x or 12 Gen Intel near the end of the year when the results are in for performance and pricing is available.

Does that sound reasonable? I am not really sure what my 1080TI would be worth now?