Hi,

I have a 950Mb/500Mb Enable fibre delivered plan and a PC Engines APU2 running OpenWrt as my home router. See - https://openwrt.org/toh/pcengines/apu2

I love OpenWrt and all it's features - inbuilt WireGuard support, SQM Etc. The APU2 should be capable of handling a 1Gbit internet connection, and many users overseas report the devices as being 'easily Gigabit capable'. However, as I have found out, 1Gbit is only possible when receiver side scaling is functioning and can load balance inbound IP traffic across multiple CPUs.

The crux of my issue is that load balancing over multiple CPUs is not possible when using a PPPoE delivered connection - as the hashing function for Receive Side Scaling cannot work with PPPoE encapsulated traffic.

I found a related thread on geekzone here - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=243623

"Unfortunately, RSS is usually capable of hashing IPv4 and IPv4 traffic (L3+L4). All other traffic like PPPoE or MPLS or .. is usually received by queue 0. See -

https://wiki.freebsd.org/NetworkPerformanceTuning"

This is definitely my problem. I currently see 400/400Mb - which is honestly fine, but my OCD won't allow me to let it go......

So..... given that 100% of NZ internet connections are provided over PPPoE - I assume folks here have come up with a solution.....

Years ago I used to use a Draytek Vigor 120 to 'bridge' PPPoA traffic to a small IP router that I was using. This worked really well. I understand this specific functionality is often referred to as 'Half Bridge' or 'PPP/IP Extension'.

It seems like a vendor specific function and is found only on a few devices, and I am not sure if it even exists as a feature for native Ethernet (as opposed to xDSL).

My current plan is to install a half-bridge/PPP Extension 'router' so that my inbound connection looks like -

<fibre ONT>->[PPPoE encapsulated traffic] -><Half-bridge PPPoE> -> [Native IP traffic] -> <APU2 router>

The problem I have is that I need to locate a router that can support the half-bridge / PPP Extension functionality as described above, do so over native Ethernet (not xDSL) *and* do so at 1Gb/s linespeed.

Has anyone here hit this issue and solved this problem I wonder....? I suspect it's a common problem in NZ. There are very few devices that can handle 1Gb/s and even fewer that can do it with proper queue management etc...

Can anyone mention a device that would suit my needs as above?

Cheers.