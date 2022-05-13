We just moved into an apartment and transferred our 2 degrees fibre connection. The ONT is at one end of the (quite long and thin - 20m x 8m) apartment in a bedroom. The access point is the usual 2-degrees-supplied FritzBox 7490.

WiFi is adequate in the study, but not very good in the lounge. The TV has both a wired network input and WiFi. The sky box just a wired connection.

Running cables is problematic. There is no ceiling space or under-floor space. The TV's performance on WiFi is barely adequate and Netflix frequently hangs. The Sky box doesn't have WiFi. A cable from the ONT Fritzbox to another FritzBox located at the TV/Skybox would I think be a workable solution, if it were possible to run a cable.

The first thing I tried was a TP-Link TL-WA901N Wireless Access Point set up as a client and connected to the WiFi network. The TL-WA901N's single ethernet port was cabled to a second Fritxbox beside the TV, so we then had a wired connection for the TV and Sky box (both connected to Fritz Box #2) and a strong WiFi signal in the lounge, master bedroom, and deck area. The TPlink client repeatedly dropped the connection to the WiFi, however.

Some notes:

the TPLink client is missing one of the three antennas :(

The two Fritzboxes are set to different WiFi channels.

I'm looking at the TP-link TL-WA855RE as an alternative, either as a replacement for the TL-WA901N running as a client, or running as a range extender and cabled to the first Fritzbox.

Comments welcome, please!