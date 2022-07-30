Hi
I have a Vodafone ultra hub and two Ubiquity UAP-AC-LR access points running as a mesh.
I also run wired connections to office and lounge where i have a TP Link switch to connect to all the devices there, tv, xbox, etc
My problem is I need another wired connection to my alternative office location but the VF Utra hub has no spare ports.
I may even add a third Access Point
I am wondering whether to loop back from the TP switch as that has a spare port or is there a smarter layout, e.g. big switch located near router??
Cheers