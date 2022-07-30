Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Help to upgrade home network
#298962 30-Jul-2022 13:43
Hi

 

I have a Vodafone ultra hub and two Ubiquity UAP-AC-LR access points running as a mesh.

 

I also run wired connections to office and lounge where i have a TP Link switch to connect to all the devices there, tv, xbox, etc 

 

 

 

My problem is I need another wired connection to my alternative office location but the VF Utra hub has no spare ports.
I may even add a third Access Point

 

 

 

I am wondering whether to loop back from the TP switch as that has a spare port or is there a smarter layout, e.g. big switch located near router??

 

 

 

Cheers

shk292
  #2948322 30-Jul-2022 13:49
You just need another switch next to your router.  No point messing around with loopbacks given switches are so cheap

waikariboy
  #2948324 30-Jul-2022 13:53
buy a unifi poe switch place it next to modem, plug all network cables into that and one cable into the modem. this will clean up the need for 1x poe ejector.




Balm its gone!

froob
  #2948325 30-Jul-2022 13:55
I agree with the comment above from shk292, but yes you could also feed one of the ports back from the TP-Link switch in the lounge, assuming you have a second cable running to that location. You would then patch that second cable directly to the cable to the alternative office location. Assuming the run is not too long overall, it should all work.

