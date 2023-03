Hi,

I have a couple of Vodafone UX2190 devices but I can find very little information about them. They work as an AP, and can login with vodafone/vodafone as password but I can't seem to figure out how to set them up as a station. From what I understand you should be able to set it up to login to your WiFi network, and then connect a device to the Ethernet port.

Does anyone have any manuals or an idea on how to set this up?

Thanks

J