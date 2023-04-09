I have signed up with 2.G hyperfibre and have very quickly realised I can't use the bandwidth and that multigig equipment is expensive. I am likely to downgrade but want to see what I can achieve first.

My question is, how can I configure my home network to use the 2.5G connections with only the following items. Currently the Fritzbox is bottleneck at 1G and I at least want my devices to share the 2.5G bandwidth (even if individually limited to 1G).

1. ONT - Chorus 10G PON (XS-250WX-A) - locked in route mode 192.168.1.x. I had to set IP filter to accept all for upstream (otherwise speed test and other things don't work). Firewall set to "Low". Wifi turned off.

2. Router - Fritz!Box 7490 - currently set to "connect to external modem/router" and gets WAN address from ONT. The firewall is enabled. Wifi turned off. DHCP enabled for home network 192.16.15.x.

3. Switch - HPE 5130 JG937A - this is a corporate switch I acquired and I'm totally out of my depth - its currently connected to Fritzbox by 1G connection and I've also managed to get POE going for 3x wireless access points. I have 4x SPF+ ports with 10G RJ45 adaptor.

The router is a bottleneck: ONT (10G) --> Router (1G) --> Switch (10G) --> APs/PCs (1G with two PCs at 2.5G)

Is there any way to remove the router and configure the switch to use a vlan to provide direct connection to ONT, with some sort of firewall/security and routing to rest of network? And if so, how?