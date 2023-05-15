jonathan18

I have a basically identical setup - three story townhouse with three Unifi APs and 23 ethernet runs in total.

I went for one grunty bugger (although on a good sale) and have mixed feelings overall about my decision. It does the job perfectly but feels like extreme overkill, particularly on the PoE front. I'm using about 18W out of a 420W budget. The managed interface is nice but I'm not really doing anything with it. I like having the 10G SFP+ ports available because 1Gb bottlenecks between gear bothers me, but I wouldn't say I'm getting my money's worth there either.

Assuming they have modest needs (lots of PoE cameras or a desire to use VLANs are two things that often necessitate gruntier gear) and aren't worried about saturating uplinks with massive sustained data transfers, I think a simple 24 port gigabit switch + a 8 port PoE switch is probably better value. But then you need to find room for two switches. Where will this (or these) be stored? I went for a wall-mounted 6RU rack instead of the usual recessed network cabinet - I don't think there's any way to have more than 6-8 ethernet runs without a standard size cabinet running into serious space issues.

Four points:

Current Unifi APs use standard 802.3af/at (PoE/PoE+) - the passive 48V stuff was a few generations ago. So any PoE switch will power them fine.

Power budget wise - the APs and cameras will probably draw about 6 watts each so a likely real world max of about 45W. Probably good practice to leave some headroom. A lot of 8 port PoE switches have a total budget of 40-60W so you do need to be a touch careful.

That TP-Link switch looks great but I'd be cautious about having fewer ports than they have wired up in the house. In reality you need a few more. One for router, and one for any other equipment that you might want to store alongside the networking gear (I have an alarm panel, smart cat door hub and HDHomerun all attached too). So my "perfectly sized" 24 port switch was actually too small, and I need to either use ports on my router or a second switch to have everything connected. For me it was important to have every jack in the house actually wired up so I don't need to mentally keep track of which ones aren't live. I would stick with a 24 port switch.

Sticking with Unifi is probably the cleanest solution given the use of multiple Unifi APs - a suitable model would be something like this. Having everything in the Unifi interface makes for easy remote admin access for the knowledgeable sucker in the family too (you). I just don't think they're particularly great value for money. An equivalent TP-Link with 2.5x the PoE budget a is $250 less.