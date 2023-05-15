Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Advice sought on switch for new home build (specifically, for Unifi APs)
jonathan18

6655 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#304567 15-May-2023 15:25
Send private message quote this post

My sister and her partner are in the last stages of a house build, and are now looking at APs etc.

Going by what I’ve read, I’ve suggested U6-Lites would be suitable (they’ll start with two, and add additional units if necessary), but I’m wanting to ensure they get a switch that works with these (I understand they’re 48v, and I’ve read of people having problems using some PoE+ switches).

Can I please have some recommendations for a compatible switch?

In terms of PoE+ needs, they’re looking at up to eight devices - perhaps three or even four APs (as a worst-case scenario - it’s a multi-level house) and up to four security cameras.

In total, I imagine they’ve got around 20 Ethernet runs coming in to the garage (for safety’s sake, let’s say 24 ports), but I’m not sure how much it matters how these are managed - are they best to go for one grunty bugger, or mutiple smaller switches (especially if the Unifis have specific requirements)? What I do know is it needs to be fairly straight-forward to install (they won’t be using a pro, so it may well be up to me to help them!) and even simpler to maintain, so I’m hoping to avoid managed switches.

Thanks for any advice.


Edit: I’ve loved the simplicity of the TP-Link unmanaged five-port PoE+ switch I use - would something like this be suitable? (Noting it looks like overkill in terms of PoE ports, but it would be simple as to install and use.) https://www.tp-link.com/au/business-networking/unmanaged-switch/tl-sg1218mp/

allio
820 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3076420 15-May-2023 15:59
Send private message quote this post

I have a basically identical setup - three story townhouse with three Unifi APs and 23 ethernet runs in total.

 

I went for one grunty bugger (although on a good sale) and have mixed feelings overall about my decision. It does the job perfectly but feels like extreme overkill, particularly on the PoE front. I'm using about 18W out of a 420W budget. The managed interface is nice but I'm not really doing anything with it. I like having the 10G SFP+ ports available because 1Gb bottlenecks between gear bothers me, but I wouldn't say I'm getting my money's worth there either.

 

Assuming they have modest needs (lots of PoE cameras or a desire to use VLANs are two things that often necessitate gruntier gear) and aren't worried about saturating uplinks with massive sustained data transfers, I think a simple 24 port gigabit switch + a 8 port PoE switch is probably better value. But then you need to find room for two switches. Where will this (or these) be stored? I went for a wall-mounted 6RU rack instead of the usual recessed network cabinet - I don't think there's any way to have more than 6-8 ethernet runs without a standard size cabinet running into serious space issues.

 

Four points:

 

Current Unifi APs use standard 802.3af/at (PoE/PoE+) - the passive 48V stuff was a few generations ago. So any PoE switch will power them fine.

 

Power budget wise - the APs and cameras will probably draw about 6 watts each so a likely real world max of about 45W. Probably good practice to leave some headroom. A lot of 8 port PoE switches have a total budget of 40-60W so you do need to be a touch careful.

 

That TP-Link switch looks great but I'd be cautious about having fewer ports than they have wired up in the house. In reality you need a few more. One for router, and one for any other equipment that you might want to store alongside the networking gear (I have an alarm panel, smart cat door hub and HDHomerun all attached too). So my "perfectly sized" 24 port switch was actually too small, and I need to either use ports on my router or a second switch to have everything connected. For me it was important to have every jack in the house actually wired up so I don't need to mentally keep track of which ones aren't live. I would stick with a 24 port switch.

 

Sticking with Unifi is probably the cleanest solution given the use of multiple Unifi APs - a suitable model would be something like this. Having everything in the Unifi interface makes for easy remote admin access for the knowledgeable sucker in the family too (you). I just don't think they're particularly great value for money. An equivalent TP-Link with 2.5x the PoE budget a is $250 less.

 
 
 
 

Paul1977
4617 posts

Uber Geek


  #3076421 15-May-2023 16:04
Send private message quote this post

As far as I'm aware the U6-Lite can be powered by passive 48v or a 802.3af capable switch, so I'm surprised people are having trouble with them on PoE+ switches. PoE+ is 802.3at, which is backwards compatible with 802.3af, so in theory should be fine.

 

Need to make sure the total power requirement of all your PoE devices doesn't exceed the switches maximum output of course.

jonathan18

6655 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3076425 15-May-2023 16:34
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for those replies - really helpful info that’s already clarifying my thoughts…

They similarly are going with a wall-mounted cabinet, likely one of these https://cdlnz.com/content/images/PDF/rsfdslxx.pdf - not sure what size; what would people recommend? It’ll be taking the router, switches, possibly ONT (going by what I saw on-site yesterday - is this common now?), a two-bay NAS and that’s about it.

Good to know the U6-Lites should just run off a standard PoE switch - that sets my mind at ease! I’m thinking the idea of a standard 24-port switch plus one specifically for the PoE devices makes sense (I was always thinking along the same lines of ensuring all cables were connected to a switch but just adding an additional one to make up to as many ports as they need, but agree there’s no point having that many PoE-enabled ports when they’ll never need them). I note your point re being careful about ensuring that it’s not over-loaded (so, if they end up needing additional APs and/or cameras, could look to add another small PoE switch).
Would a rack-mounted 24-port switch with the smaller PoE switch on shelf be ok, or are they best to get a rack-mounted one for that as well?



allio
820 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3076426 15-May-2023 16:40
Send private message quote this post

jonathan18: Thanks for those replies - really helpful info that’s already clarifying my thoughts…

They similarly are going with a wall-mounted cabinet, likely one of these https://cdlnz.com/content/images/PDF/rsfdslxx.pdf - not sure what size; what would people recommend? It’ll be taking the router, switches, possibly ONT (going by what I saw on-site yesterday - is this common now?), a two-bay NAS and that’s about it.

Good to know the U6-Lites should just run off a standard PoE switch - that sets my mind at ease! I’m thinking the idea of a standard 24-port switch plus one specifically for the PoE devices makes sense (I was always thinking along the same lines of ensuring all cables were connected to a switch but just adding an additional one to make up to as many ports as they need, but agree there’s no point having that many PoE-enabled ports when they’ll never need them).

Would a rack-mounted 24-port switch with the smaller PoE switch on shelf be ok, or are they best to get a rack-mounted one for that as well?

 

6RU should be plenty for their needs - depends on the size of the NAS and whether they have plans to expand to something bigger in future. Or add a UPS etc. I went for 6RU and while everything fits well, I do kind of wish I had 9RU to have more room for toys.

 

Chorus wouldn't install the ONT in my rack - it ended up being next to it. This confused and frustrated the electricians who had expected Chorus to rack mount it. Hopefully your sister has better luck.

 

Rack-mountable gear generally costs quite a bit more. I think it'd be hard to find two rack-mountable switches for less than the cost of that $550 "do-it-all" TP-Link at the end of my post, which would rather defeat the cost-saving point of having two switches in the first place. The racks come with shelves and a small desktop switch will sit on one of those quite happily. It really depends on how important a clean look is to you - if you regularly browse the r/homelab subreddit then a non-rackmount switch in the rack might offend your sensibilities. I'm including myself in there - I nearly talked myself into getting a $1500 10GB enterprise switch because it would look cleaner than the $120 Aliexpress one that does the exact same job!

Paul1977
4617 posts

Uber Geek


  #3076433 15-May-2023 17:03
Send private message quote this post

I went 9RU so there was space to put taller non-rackable equipment in the bottom, like a small tower UPS.

 

Enable in Christchurch were happy to install the ONT in my cabinet, although they didn't have a lot of choice because that's were the sparkie had run the draw wire to.

