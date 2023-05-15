jonathan18

My sister and her partner are in the last stages of a house build, and are now looking at APs etc.
Going by what I’ve read, I’ve suggested U6-Lites would be suitable (they’ll start with two, and add additional units if necessary), but I’m wanting to ensure they get a switch that works with these (I understand they’re 48v, and I’ve read of people having problems using some PoE+ switches).
Can I please have some recommendations for a compatible switch?
In terms of PoE+ needs, they’re looking at up to eight devices - perhaps three or even four APs (as a worst-case scenario - it’s a multi-level house) and up to four security cameras.
In total, I imagine they’ve got around 20 Ethernet runs coming in to the garage (for safety’s sake, let’s say 24 ports), but I’m not sure how much it matters how these are managed - are they best to go for one grunty bugger, or mutiple smaller switches (especially if the Unifis have specific requirements)? What I do know is it needs to be fairly straight-forward to install (they won’t be using a pro, so it may well be up to me to help them!) and even simpler to maintain, so I’m hoping to avoid managed switches.
Thanks for any advice.
Edit: I’ve loved the simplicity of the TP-Link unmanaged five-port PoE+ switch I use - would something like this be suitable? (Noting it looks like overkill in terms of PoE ports, but it would be simple as to install and use.) https://www.tp-link.com/au/business-networking/unmanaged-switch/tl-sg1218mp/