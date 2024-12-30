I had an ethernet cable laid from the garage to an upstairs Study. I believe it is Cat 6 and definitely rated for outside use (even though only a small part of the cable is actually outside). The cable is thicker than normal Cat 6 as I remember the electrician saying so.

However, the cable is black. That wasn't a problem for a Study and not much shows (only the distance between the hole in the ceiling and when it attaches to the RJ45.

I want to move the cable and Grandstream GWN7610 Access Point to the upstairs landing (a distance of no more than 3 metres in the roof space).

But, I (mainly my other half) don't really want to see part of a black cable.

I have had a look at 'boot's for an RJ45 but wondered whether there was anything to cover up part of the black cable and for it look white from floor level?