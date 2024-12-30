Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cover small part of an Ethernet black cable for aesthetic reasons
alisam

813 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318251 30-Dec-2024 16:18
I had an ethernet cable laid from the garage to an upstairs Study. I believe it is Cat 6 and definitely rated for outside use (even though only a small part of the cable is actually outside). The cable is thicker than normal Cat 6 as I remember the electrician saying so.

 

However, the cable is black. That wasn't a problem for a Study and not much shows (only the distance between the hole in the ceiling and when it attaches to the RJ45.

 

I want to move the cable and Grandstream GWN7610 Access Point to the upstairs landing (a distance of no more than 3 metres in the roof space).

 

But, I (mainly my other half) don't really want to see part of a black cable. 

 

I have had a look at 'boot's for an RJ45 but wondered whether there was anything to cover up part of the black cable and for it look white from floor level?

 

 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

 1 | 2
RunningMan
8813 posts

Uber Geek


  #3326280 30-Dec-2024 16:25
Wrap in white insulation tape?

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/medalist-insulation-tape-19mm-x-20m-white/p/102122 

 

https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/sca-sca-pvc-electrical-tape---black-18mm-x-10m/M213258.html?dwvar_M213258_color=White 

 
 
 
 

coffeebaron
6189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326281 30-Dec-2024 16:27
Can you reroute cable? Or cut and join with beige / white cable? Else some white conduit.
Maybe post some pictures to get a few ideas.




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13647 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326296 30-Dec-2024 16:40
Paint it ?

 

 




k1w1k1d
1449 posts

Uber Geek


  #3326297 30-Dec-2024 16:44
What length will be visible?

SepticSceptic
2145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3326390 30-Dec-2024 23:30
White heatshrink?

A suitable diameter that just fits over the connector will shrink down nicely to the thickness of the ethernet cable.

alisam

813 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3326405 31-Dec-2024 07:09
I didn't fit the Access Point to the ceiling.

 

As far as I can remember the access point locks onto the 'Mounting Bracket' which is held in place on the ceiling by 3 screws.

 

The Grandstream 'Ceiling Mounting Bracket' which in my case would fit in the roof space, was not used (and I cannot find any of the 3 Ceiling Brackets that I should have as part of the package contents). The 'Ceiling Mounting Bracket' looks to be used in an office environment, with ceiling tiles).

 

The new location of the access point will be in the centre of the upstairs landing (which allows access to the bedrooms, bathroom and study). Being centrally located, the coverage should be equal across the bedrooms and study.

 

My observation is: On the upstairs landing, the black cable may be able to be pushed up further back into the hole and the access point moved closer to the hole. The difficulty may be that the cable is slightly thicker than a standard Cat 6 cable (since rated for outdoor use) and may not bend as much as I would like.

 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Goosey
2752 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3326417 31-Dec-2024 08:31
If you can be in the roof space, then how come you just don’t go thru the ceiling into the AP instead of across ?
does that make sense?

 

 

 

you don’t need to run the cable across the surface, you drop it in thru the mount.. it is designed to do that hence why these are “ceiling mount”.

 

 

 

or have I mis understood the question?

 

 



gehenna
8419 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326419 31-Dec-2024 08:34
Yeah agree, usually the cable would be hidden under the AP, not routed from the side.

coffeebaron
6189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326428 31-Dec-2024 08:37
Have you got easy access in roof space above AP? Use an RJ45 joiner and a short more flexible Ethernet cable.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

duckDecoy
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3326497 31-Dec-2024 10:31
Side question:   can you paint external cat6 cable?  Does it need to be prepped first, and if so with what product?

alisam

813 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3326500 31-Dec-2024 10:46
gehenna: Yeah agree, usually the cable would be hidden under the AP, not routed from the side.

 

Here is the Mounting Bracket.

 

 

 

 

 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Goosey
2752 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3326502 31-Dec-2024 11:06
Grab a drill with appropriate drill bit and thickness.
Secure the mount

Either Drill or poke with flat head screw driver and File off the sharp edges.

Looks like that grill was meant to be able to be snapped out.

Is there anything on the mounting plate that resembles any sort of push or cut out???



Edit
Looks like you simply bring cable thru centre of the ceiling bracket. Then the cable can be swung thru the straight edge and into the side of the AP as designed. Not sure why the tight bend!


alisam

813 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3326503 31-Dec-2024 11:09
coffeebaron: Have you got easy access in roof space above AP? Use an RJ45 joiner and a short more flexible Ethernet cable.

 

I have very easy access.

 

A quick search yields: Buy the Dynamix RJ45-AUGS Cat6 RJ45 Shielded Joiner ( RJ45-AUGS ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

Otherwise, would you have a suggested product which can be easily sourced for someone not in the Trade.

 

 

 

The existing RJ45 connector won't fit back through the hole, so either the hole would need to be made wider or the RJ45 cut-off. It doesn't really matter as either option will require the ceiling in the Study and screw holes to be filled.

 

A new short white Cat 6 cable would need 2 RJ45 connectors to be added. One before the new hole and one after the new hole.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326504 31-Dec-2024 11:10
gehenna: Yeah agree, usually the cable would be hidden under the AP, not routed from the side.

 

when the cable is side entry, have a look at a pic of the AP, without using a right angle adapter, its hard to not have the cable hang out the side without significantly bending the cable

gehenna
8419 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326563 31-Dec-2024 13:07
Existing cable looks to have enough of a bend in it that if it were an inch further inward from it's current hole, it'd be covered by the AP and still bend adequately.  This is just based on the photo, though.  That's why both the bracket and the AP have the squared side.

 1 | 2
