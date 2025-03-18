Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Understanding network cupboard in new home
#319060 18-Mar-2025 21:02
Hey there, I have just moved into a new house and I would like to validate some of my assumptions about the network setup (photos below).

 

In my network cupboard I have the following:

 

     

  1. Bridged Telecom Module HGB-1008
  2. Patch Panel Module HPP-1008-1SL (with connections to three rooms)
  3. Fibre ONT
  4. eero 6+ Router (from Mercury)
  5. Non-networking related devices (TV splitter, Alarm control box) (ignore these)

 

I presume that the bridged telecom module is for splitting phone cables to multiple outlets. I don't have a landline (or anything that connects to a phone line), so I would like to remove this module. It's input and outputs aren't wired up to anything anyway. The only connection is a CAT cable from the Security Interface port to the Patch panel that connects to a BT phone port in the kitchen. Is it correct to say that the connection to the Security interface isn't doing anything useful, as the telecom panel isn't connected to anything else?

 

At some point, I would like to replace the kitchen telephone port with an RJ45 port so that I can move the eero6 router out of the cupboard. The house is small, so the WiFi strength isn't too bad with the Router/AP sitting in the cupboard, but eventually I would like to move it out for better performance. I assume this is possible as there are CAT cables running from the patch panel to the phone port. All I would need to do is rewire the port with an RJ 45 keystone, then route the GE1 port on the ONT to the patch panel port 1.

 

Is it correct that if I would like to connect one of the ethernet ports in the house to the internet (e.g. Port 3 lounge room), I would need to run a CAT cable from the spare port on my router to the patch panel (port 3)? I understand that my eero 6+ router/AP only has one spare port after connecting to the Fibre ONT. If I would like to connect to multiple rooms, I would need to purchase a Switch that will sit between the router and the patch panel?

 

There is a CAT cable coming out of the GE2 port of the ONT, and going nowhere. I'm curious as to what someone might have used this for, as it is my understanding that the remaining GE ports on an ONT are for a multi ISP account scenario, and it wouldn't be used for a standard household.

 

 

 

In summary, these are my questions:

 

     

  1. Can I remove the Bridged Telecom Module?
  2. Why would someone connect the telecom module to the patch panel via the security port?
  3. Can a BT Phone port be re-wired to RJ 45 using a keystone (or new panel)?
  4. Can I connect a room by running cable from router to patch panel?
  5. Do I need a switch to connect multiple rooms off a single spare router port?
  6. Why would someone connect a cable to GE2 on the ONT?

 

 

 

Photos of network cupboard

 

 

eero 6+ AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router White R010111 - Best Buy

  #3355019 18-Mar-2025 22:54
I think all your assumptions are correct, and have put some short responses to your questions below.

1. Can I remove the Bridged Telecom Module? — Yes. If you don’t have a phone line, it won’t serve any purpose. The purpose of the panel is to connect a phone line (or multiple lines) across two or more jacks in the house.
2. Why would someone connect the telecom module to the patch panel via the security port? — I’m guessing they just plugged it in to the wrong port. I haven’t use this module, but the security port will be for a monitored alarm system, to allow it to “grab” the phone line when needed to dial the security company. I’m assuming you’re not planning to set up your alarm that way?
3. Can a BT Phone port be re-wired to RJ 45 using a keystone (or new panel)? — Yes, that should be straightforward. The only wrinkle will be if the cable has a join somewhere along its length, but I wouldn’t expect it to.
4. Can I connect a room by running cable from router to patch panel? — Yes, that’s right. Usually you would connect a LAN port from your router (or from a separate ethernet switch) into a port on the patch panel.
5. Do I need a switch to connect multiple rooms off a single spare router port? — I’m not familiar with the eero, but yes, if it only has a single LAN port, you could use an ethernet switch to connect to multiple rooms.
6. Why would someone connect a cable to GE2 on the ONT? — I’m not sure, but they may have had their Internet service delivered through the second port for some reason. Possibly the previous occupants changed ISP, and the new ISP used the second port.

One other point - I see there are a few other cables bundled up that are not connected to anything - do you know what those are?




Guide: Installing Network Cabling in New Zealand Homes



  #3355023 18-Mar-2025 23:45
Is your fibre Internet working?

 

Shouldn’t the optical led be green on the ONT?

 

Is it just me or does the yellow fibre patch lead look damaged?

 

Amazes me that whoever built the house went to all that trouble to put in the network cabinet and then run what appears to be 3 measly cables for data points?! Unless there are more in the bundle but I can’t see any blue cables like the three that are patched down.  The grey ones could be data cable. 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

  #3355028 19-Mar-2025 06:17
Yea the internet is working, when I took the picture the optical light must have been mid flash. It's flashing at the moment which indicates network is in use. 

 

 

 

The optical cable is normally bundled up behind the ONT, but this one is hanging out, which I have now put back.

 

 

 

The house is part of a development which was built about 10 years ago, so they probably didn't care. The extra bundled get cable looks like spare cable which would have been used to connect an alarm control panel or sensors. Only reason I think that is one of them has alarm panel written on it.



Thanks for your detailed reply. That helps a lot 😊

 

Yea it seems the other bundled cables are just leftover from a previous alarm installation.

