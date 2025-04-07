Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Configuration of Hauwei DN8245X6-10 for FibreMax One NZ
Saap286

23 posts

Geek


#319258 7-Apr-2025 07:30
Send private message quote this post

Greetings all,

I have a DN8245X6-10, and mitigated from a 300/100 to a 900/500 fibre with OneNZ.

The 900/500 is quite variable in speed but I never get more than 700/400. And on on 5G. 2.4G is awful - worse than the 300/100 for dl.

Been onto tech support. One person said its modem/router ie the DN8245X6-10 - I was told I need a new router (their Deco X50 or something), another said the DN8245X6-10 was a good modem/router, and should be able to put through the full speed without issue.

Apparently its showing full speed at their end.

Anyone able to share some tips on set up? Perhaps something needs tweaking? I bought the DN8245X6-10 off OneNZ a year ago - rather regret not just buying my own modem / router then.

Any suggestions for a good modem/router that has good speed, goo range - but won't break the bank?

Thanks for helping out a non techy person.

Cheers

Create new topic
MaxineN
Max
1701 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3361496 7-Apr-2025 07:43
Send private message quote this post

It's not the DN8 at fault, the DN8 will do a gig just fine on wired.

 

 

 

Wifi specs are 160mhz 2x2 on 5ghz.

 

You can try:

 

Separating the 2.4 and 5ghz ssids to disable band steering, some devices don't like this.

 

Where are you also testing as well and how?

 

 

 

The X53 is "simpler" and is current and is more up to date then the DN8 but they both perform the same...




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Spyware
3705 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3361505 7-Apr-2025 08:42
Send private message quote this post

If you want full speed then run cable. You've simply discover normal behaviour for wifi. Why would you need gigabit speeds over wifi anyway??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright