Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Arrowhead (AAP) Alarm System Trouble
SS789

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#240307 1-Sep-2018 08:34
Send private message

Hi Everyone,

 

First time asking a question in Forum. Apologies if some of the information is missing.

 

I currently have an Elite S Lite AAP Arrowhead Alarm System in the house.

 

 

 

 

On Wednesday, 29th August 2018, I got an alarm technician to install the IP Module and a TRX Module for using keyfobs to arm and disarm the house with garage door functionality on it as well. (The photo does not show the two added modules).

 

Since then the Alarm Kypad has been showing two things:

 

1. CF (on the display)

 

2. Trouble (red light)

 

 

Please note the App on my phone works fine. I havnt experienced any issues with any functionality of the Alarm System.

 

I have contacted the Technician who has guided me through rebooting the Alarm System which hasnt helped and the issue is back again.

 

I can follow instructions on changing the code and time so I am confortable programming the Alarm as long as I have instructions to follow.

 

I’m running out of options at the moment. Any help or suggestions?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
gregmcc
2137 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2082217 1-Sep-2018 09:16
Send private message

This is a dialler kiss of failure, means that the IP module may not be correctly configured to provide the correct feedback information to the alarm panel.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
SS789

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2082225 1-Sep-2018 09:41
Send private message

Thanks gregmcc, appreciate your quick response.

This morning I checked the alarm again and now the CF and trouble are no longer showing on the keypad.

This could be an intermittent problem. Would it still be worth getting the tech to look into this or is there something I can do to resolve this issue if it continues to happen?

However, for the time being I think it would be best to keep an eye on it and see if the issue returns again.

gregmcc
2137 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2082227 1-Sep-2018 09:45
Send private message

AAP systems are good to use, but the support is somewhat lacking, I suspect the CF will return.

 

You can plug the IP modules in to your network and go to 192.168.1.100 and browse the web interface

 

 

 

 



SS789

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2082260 1-Sep-2018 11:16
Send private message

You were right about it returning. The CF and Trouble issue is back. I’ll try the IP Address you gave me in a few hours and see if I can get through. I’ll let you know how I get on. Thanks for your help on this one.

jamesrt
1599 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2082335 1-Sep-2018 12:34
Send private message

@SS789, have PM'ed you.

jamesrt
1599 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2082339 1-Sep-2018 12:39
Send private message

Also:

 

https://www.aap.co.nz/site/aap/files/Panel%20Accessory%20Manuals/IP-MODULEv3.pdf and https://www.aap.co.nz/site/aap/files/Panel%20Accessory%20Manuals/IP-CONTROL.pdf may be of use to you...

SS789

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2082467 1-Sep-2018 16:24
Send private message

@Jamesrt - Thanks James for the Documents. I'll go through them and see what I can find out.

 

@gregmcc - thanks for the idea of logging into the Web UI.

 

 

 

The CF and Trouble light has gone away for the time being. I have managed to access the IP Module via it's IP Address. However, the IP address is not static, DHCP is currently enabled. Not sure if I should change it to static or leave it as is.

 

 

 

Not sure what else I'm looking for in the IP Module Web UI.

 

 

 

I'll now wait for the CF to be displayed with the Trouble light on. Once that appears in on the keypad, I'll try to access to the IP Module and see what if I can access it and what information I can see. I could try restarting it via the Web UI and see if that makes a difference when the trouble light is on.



jamesrt
1599 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2123326 10-Nov-2018 14:38
Send private message

Hi, @ss789; just out of curiosity, is your smartphone app still working? 

 

I'm trying to re-setup the app on a new phone, and I can't get it working at all.

 

I've had the cover off my alarm module, and the IPModule has a red light on it, which indicates "APP Server Fail" according to the manual (the manual blames failure to get an IP address or failure to get to the router; but I call bullsh*t on that, as it's using DHCP and the DHCP lease comes from the router.  In addition, I can get to the internal web interface...)

 

Just wondering if there's been enough behind-the-scenes changes to invalidate the firmware on my module.

 

The Web interface says "ver 2.10.2915 2015 Mar 25 07:14:53"; if you could compare with yours, that would be great.

 

Annoyingly, as far as I can tell, the firmware is NOT user-upgradable.  Sigh.

 

 

gregmcc
2137 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2123365 10-Nov-2018 17:47
Send private message

jamesrt:

 

Hi, @ss789; just out of curiosity, is your smartphone app still working? 

 

I'm trying to re-setup the app on a new phone, and I can't get it working at all.

 

I've had the cover off my alarm module, and the IPModule has a red light on it, which indicates "APP Server Fail" according to the manual (the manual blames failure to get an IP address or failure to get to the router; but I call bullsh*t on that, as it's using DHCP and the DHCP lease comes from the router.  In addition, I can get to the internal web interface...)

 

Just wondering if there's been enough behind-the-scenes changes to invalidate the firmware on my module.

 

The Web interface says "ver 2.10.2915 2015 Mar 25 07:14:53"; if you could compare with yours, that would be great.

 

Annoyingly, as far as I can tell, the firmware is NOT user-upgradable.  Sigh.

 

 

 

 

 

 

You are about 11 versions behind, current version is 2.10.4763 26/10/18

 

 

 

 

jamesrt
1599 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2123367 10-Nov-2018 18:00
Send private message

gregmcc:

You are about 11 versions behind, current version is 2.10.4763 26/10/18


Not surprised; but now unsure what to do. As previously indicated, I'm fairly sure special cable & software required to update.

I guess I'll need to get a service agent in.

Annoying from a cost perspective; I'm more than capable but lack the required gubbins....

gregmcc
2137 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2123368 10-Nov-2018 18:04
Send private message

jamesrt:
gregmcc:

 

You are about 11 versions behind, current version is 2.10.4763 26/10/18

 


Not surprised; but now unsure what to do. As previously indicated, I'm fairly sure special cable & software required to update.

I guess I'll need to get a service agent in.

Annoying from a cost perspective; I'm more than capable but lack the required gubbins....

 

 

 

You need the usb adaptor and installed access to the AAP web site to D/L the updated firmware and update software.

 

 

SS789

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2124836 13-Nov-2018 16:08
Send private message

My version is: 2.10.4727 2018 Aug 03. App is working normally.

 

 

 

I would recommend having a look at the AAP website for how to update the IP Module: https://www.aap.co.nz/shop/Alarm+Systems/Accessories/USB+D-LINK.html

 

 

 

You'll need the installer code though.

 

 

 

I'd probably call an Installer for AAP (you'll find a few out there) and get their thoughts on this too and also call AAP's help desk - they're usually okay in guiding you with an issue. Also I'd recommend buying anything AAP related directly from AAP as you'll get it much cheaper then if you get it through an installer.

 

 

 

If you're not sure of the installer code then try the following:

 

 

 

ACCESS TO INSTALLER PROGRAM MODE FROM RUN MODE
Before you can enter Installer program mode from normal operating mode, the panel must not be Armed or in
Stay mode. Program mode access is inhibited if any part of the system is Armed.
Press <PROGRAM> - <Installer Code> - <ENTER>
Program light will Flash
Note: Default Installer Code (P25E1E) is 000000.
You are now in Installer Program Mode. Any program addresses may be viewed or changed in this mode.

 

 

 

Hope that helps.

cesar79
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2161692 15-Jan-2019 17:44
Send private message

Hi, I am curious which app are you using the Elite Control or One Control ? And how are you controlling garage door ?

 

I just purchased and installed an IP module for my Elite S lite. With the Elite Control App I can arm and disarm etc  but cant control the two Outputs on the IP Module (Which I have connected to the Garage door). With the One control app I can control the two outputs on the IP module-  but unable to arm / disarm the alarm.

 

Any tips to where I may be going wrong would be appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks

OliverC91
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3160948 18-Nov-2023 18:34
Send private message

Hi All,

 

We bought a house that had an Arrowhead Elite-S Lite in it, with an IP-Module and the RX-16 MF349 Radio controls. I've just been through a lot of struggle collating all the documentation and getting it setup for us to use with the new IoT Module.

 

Our setup is:

 

  • Elite S Lite (v908.12c)
  • RX-16 MF349 + RM-8006B 916MHz Pendants (RM-8006B KIT)
  • IoT-Module v4.0.5
  • KP ICON-OEM LCD v2 (with blue LCD backlight)
  • Relay Board

I've put everything I've found together in a google drive folder here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EvOmU5RMnMUK1T9cRkdlbrz2iWZx7ZMO?usp=sharing

 

jamesrt:

 

Hi, @ss789; just out of curiosity, is your smartphone app still working? 

 

I'm trying to re-setup the app on a new phone, and I can't get it working at all.

 

I've had the cover off my alarm module, and the IPModule has a red light on it, which indicates "APP Server Fail" according to the manual (the manual blames failure to get an IP address or failure to get to the router; but I call bullsh*t on that, as it's using DHCP and the DHCP lease comes from the router.  In addition, I can get to the internal web interface...)

 

Just wondering if there's been enough behind-the-scenes changes to invalidate the firmware on my module.

 

The Web interface says "ver 2.10.2915 2015 Mar 25 07:14:53"; if you could compare with yours, that would be great.

 

Annoyingly, as far as I can tell, the firmware is NOT user-upgradable.  Sigh.

 

 

 

 

After reviewing the code for the old EliteControl app and trying to fudge it to work on my phone with a newer version of android, I believe a large part of the reason it went end of life and has been shut down is it was using an Amazon Web Services (AWS) API that's been replaced.

 

Good news is you shouldn't need to buy an IoT-Module to use the new EliteCloud app. There is an update, though you'll need to be a bit switched on to what you're doing or contact an installer which should save you a couple of hundred $. See: https://www.aap.co.nz/QuickPage/IoT+Updater.html

 

You'll need the USB D-Link cable (or if you want to DIY one, an RS232 USB/UART interface, and here's the pinout: https://community.home-assistant.io/t/custom-component-crow-runner-arrowhead-aap-8-16-alarm-ip-module/130588/24 - also saved in my google drive link above )

 

 

 

cesar79:

 

Hi, I am curious which app are you using the Elite Control or One Control ? And how are you controlling garage door ?

 

I just purchased and installed an IP module for my Elite S lite. With the Elite Control App I can arm and disarm etc  but cant control the two Outputs on the IP Module (Which I have connected to the Garage door). With the One control app I can control the two outputs on the IP module-  but unable to arm / disarm the alarm.

 

Any tips to where I may be going wrong would be appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

I have this setup and working after much fiddling. The Installation & Programming guide is your bible here.

 

Note that this process will be slightly different depending on the version of your alarm. On newer models they have made it easy - they have outputs pre-mapped to certain user codes, so all you need to do is map the radio button to a suitable user code and you're good to go. For the Elite S Lite like ours, you need to configure the permissions and outputs manually before it will work. A google or duckduckgo search for "<your alarm model> installation programming filetype:pdf site:aap.co.nz" should get you the documentation you need.

 

Hook up the Hardware

 

First the alarm system needs to be on and disarmed, and all the hardware connected. You will need to wire up a relay to control your garage door. You may damage your alarm if you wire it directly to the garage door. (Use the Normally Open (NO) terminal - ours was setup connected to the NC terminal, which worked, but whenever power was lost and restored to the garage door opener it would open the door on startup - meaning if there was a blackout our garage would be wide open when power came back on).

 

The outputs on the alarm are Open drain (meaning they are connected to ground, and when they are on they are low resistance/closed switch, and when off they are high impedance/open switch). They can handle up to 1.5A on mine but different versions of the alarm have different current ratings, so be careful. It's good practice to not use the full amount anyway and keep large currents and heat away from the micro-controllers by using relays, FETs or similar to control your load (garage door switch in this case).

 

Also be very careful. It's best to disconnect the batttery and turn off the AC power before doing any wiring. It's very easy to touch a loose siren wire you disconnected to a part of the PCB that should only handle 5v or less and blow up a micro controller (I learnt this one the hard way -_-').

 

Access Installer Programming Mode

 

You need to access installer programming mode on the keypad (or you can do it using uld16 if you but I won't cover that here). You will need to know the installer code set on your alarm to do this (default is 000000). You are best to contact whoever serviced the alarm last and ask them for it. If you don't know the code, and the installer lock-out is not enabled, you can do a factory reset on the alarm - however, you will need to reconfigure everything which is doable but a bit of a learning cliff.

 

If the setting is enabled (P25E 10E - Option 2), you can access Installer Program Mode (IPGM) directly from normal run mode by entering: P<Installer Code>E. Else you will first need to first enter Client Program Mode (CPGM) by entering P<User 1 Code>E, then entering P<Installer Code>E. The default user 1 code is 123.

 

From here on, unless otherwise specified you must be in IPGM. (To exit programming modes just enter P E).

 

Enrol your remote

 

Enter: P18E (21-100)E E where 21-100 is the user code number you want associated with the pendant button you're enrolling. (User codes 1-20 cannot have a radio pendant associated). Repeat for other radio pendant buttons as needed. Note that if a button is already enrolled it won't re-enrol it, it will just tell you which user code number it is associated with.

 

PS. If you just want to check if a button is enrolled without enrolling it, use the User Pendant find function: P20E 0E E. Now press and hold a button on your radio pendant. If already enrolled it will display which user code number is associated with that specific button.

 

If it does not react and just keeps saying 'Find', the button is not enrolled - press E to exit pendant finding if it is not enrolled.

 

Authorise the associated User to operate the output

 

Next, allow the User code associated with your pendant button to operate the output(s): P12E (1-100E) Options 1-8. 1-100 is the user code (starts at 1 as this option can be applied to any user code, not just the radio ones). The options which are on correspond to the outputs that user code can control.

 

Next, set the output(s) to turn on when the user code is activated: P13E (1-100)E Options 1-8. The options which are on correspond to the outputs that will be activated when the user code is activated (by keypad, radio pendant, or otherwise).

 

Deauthorise the associated User (if desired)

 

Assuming you don't want the alarm to arm or disarm when you trigger your roller door: P4E (1-100)E Where 1-100 is the user code associated with your radio pendant button. And disable all options. FYI though, here's what each does:

 

  • Option 1 on: User code can Arm areas
  • Option 2 on: User code can arm areas in Stay mode (stay mode = partially arm, some sensors ignored)
  • Option 3 on: User code can Disarm areas
  • Option 4 on: User code can disarm areas in Stay mode
  • Option 5 on: User code is a Security Guard Code (can Arm, but only disarm if an alarm is going off)
  • Option 6 on: User code will arm Latchkey mode (sends report to alarm monitoring company that the alarm has been disarmed)
  • Option 7 on: User code can be used to enable Call Diversion
  • Option 8 on: User code can be used to review the alarm Event History (if memory access is restricted)

Configure the Output

 

First, clear all the defaults for the output (Un-Map the output(s)): P43E (1-8)E.

 

A typical garage door opener expects a momentary input, so you don't want the output to stay on continuously. Enter: P34E and enable Option 3 (Pulse Output Once).

 

Set the length of time you want the output to pulse on for. Typically about 0.5s is good. Enter: P39E 5E (the 5 = 0.5s, it can be anything from 1=0.1s to 255=25.5s)

 

Troubleshooting step - Enable the Radio Module to Operate the output

 

You shouldn't need to do this step, but if it's still not working Verify the Radio module is allowed to operate outputs - P82E (1-8)E Option(s) 1-8. Where the first number 1-8 is a Keypad number (of your radio module), and the options 1-8 which are enabled/on are the outputs which that 'keypad' is allowed to operate. If you don't know the keypad number of your radio module, for a simple home setup you're safe to enable all keypads to control all outputs (turn on all options in this setting for all keypads).

OliverC91
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3161001 18-Nov-2023 23:08
Send private message

cesar79:

 

Hi, I am curious which app are you using the Elite Control or One Control ? And how are you controlling garage door ?

 

I just purchased and installed an IP module for my Elite S lite. With the Elite Control App I can arm and disarm etc  but cant control the two Outputs on the IP Module (Which I have connected to the Garage door). With the One control app I can control the two outputs on the IP module-  but unable to arm / disarm the alarm.

 

Any tips to where I may be going wrong would be appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

Whoops, instructions above are for triggering an output with a radio pendant and the radio module, not with the App and IP Module. For some reason I got confused and thought you were trying to do that.

 

Anyway, you'll need to make sure you're using the app that matches the firmware on your IP Module. Note the big bold text at the top: https://www.aap.co.nz/site/aap/files/Panel%20Accessory%20Manuals/ONE%20CONTROL%20KIT.pdf

 

See also: https://www.aap.co.nz/site/aap/files/Panel%20Accessory%20Manuals/IP-MODULEv3.pdf

 

If using the IP-Module (without relays on board) or IoT-Module to control outputs on the alarm panel, you must first allow it to do that. The IP-Module (and IoT-Module) are fixed to Keypad address #8.

 

So, you should just need to allow KP #8 to control the appropriate outputs, and allow those outputs to be controlled by keypads and you're good to go.

 

To allow KP #8 to control outputs: P 82 E 8 E - Enable Option(s) 1-8 - E E (Where the options 1-8 which you enable correspond to the outputs that keypad should be able to control). Don't forget to confirm your settings by pressing enter - you should get 3 very quick beeps to indicate the setting has been saved.

 

You may also need to do the same thing with P 83 E (Keypad "Control" button to output mask) - this allows an output to be triggered from a keypad using the "Control" button.

 

You must also allow the output to be controlled by a keypad: P 34 E (1-8) E Option 7 E (Where 1-8 is the output number you want to allow to be controlled by a "keypad").

 

Edit:

 

Actually, reading the brochure, it sounds like you might need to hook up one of the IP Module Relays as a Key-Switch on the Elite S, and configure the Elite S to Arm Disarm based on that key switch in order to arm/disarm using the One Control app. You'll need some resistors - a 4k7 and an 8k2 if this is the case. Check out the Key-Switches section in the Installation & Programming manual.

 

Maybe also get in touch with arrowhead (and report back :) ).

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright