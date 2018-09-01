Hi Everyone,
First time asking a question in Forum. Apologies if some of the information is missing.
I currently have an Elite S Lite AAP Arrowhead Alarm System in the house.
On Wednesday, 29th August 2018, I got an alarm technician to install the IP Module and a TRX Module for using keyfobs to arm and disarm the house with garage door functionality on it as well. (The photo does not show the two added modules).
Since then the Alarm Kypad has been showing two things:
1. CF (on the display)
2. Trouble (red light)
Please note the App on my phone works fine. I havnt experienced any issues with any functionality of the Alarm System.
I have contacted the Technician who has guided me through rebooting the Alarm System which hasnt helped and the issue is back again.
I can follow instructions on changing the code and time so I am confortable programming the Alarm as long as I have instructions to follow.
I’m running out of options at the moment. Any help or suggestions?