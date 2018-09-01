Hi All,

We bought a house that had an Arrowhead Elite-S Lite in it, with an IP-Module and the RX-16 MF349 Radio controls. I've just been through a lot of struggle collating all the documentation and getting it setup for us to use with the new IoT Module.

Our setup is:

Elite S Lite (v908.12c)

RX-16 MF349 + RM-8006B 916MHz Pendants (RM-8006B KIT)

IoT-Module v4.0.5

KP ICON-OEM LCD v2 (with blue LCD backlight)

Relay Board

I've put everything I've found together in a google drive folder here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EvOmU5RMnMUK1T9cRkdlbrz2iWZx7ZMO?usp=sharing

jamesrt: Hi, @ss789; just out of curiosity, is your smartphone app still working? I'm trying to re-setup the app on a new phone, and I can't get it working at all. I've had the cover off my alarm module, and the IPModule has a red light on it, which indicates "APP Server Fail" according to the manual (the manual blames failure to get an IP address or failure to get to the router; but I call bullsh*t on that, as it's using DHCP and the DHCP lease comes from the router. In addition, I can get to the internal web interface...) Just wondering if there's been enough behind-the-scenes changes to invalidate the firmware on my module. The Web interface says "ver 2.10.2915 2015 Mar 25 07:14:53"; if you could compare with yours, that would be great. Annoyingly, as far as I can tell, the firmware is NOT user-upgradable. Sigh.

After reviewing the code for the old EliteControl app and trying to fudge it to work on my phone with a newer version of android, I believe a large part of the reason it went end of life and has been shut down is it was using an Amazon Web Services (AWS) API that's been replaced.

Good news is you shouldn't need to buy an IoT-Module to use the new EliteCloud app. There is an update, though you'll need to be a bit switched on to what you're doing or contact an installer which should save you a couple of hundred $. See: https://www.aap.co.nz/QuickPage/IoT+Updater.html

You'll need the USB D-Link cable (or if you want to DIY one, an RS232 USB/UART interface, and here's the pinout: https://community.home-assistant.io/t/custom-component-crow-runner-arrowhead-aap-8-16-alarm-ip-module/130588/24 - also saved in my google drive link above )

cesar79: Hi, I am curious which app are you using the Elite Control or One Control ? And how are you controlling garage door ? I just purchased and installed an IP module for my Elite S lite. With the Elite Control App I can arm and disarm etc but cant control the two Outputs on the IP Module (Which I have connected to the Garage door). With the One control app I can control the two outputs on the IP module- but unable to arm / disarm the alarm. Any tips to where I may be going wrong would be appreciated. Thanks

I have this setup and working after much fiddling. The Installation & Programming guide is your bible here.

Note that this process will be slightly different depending on the version of your alarm. On newer models they have made it easy - they have outputs pre-mapped to certain user codes, so all you need to do is map the radio button to a suitable user code and you're good to go. For the Elite S Lite like ours, you need to configure the permissions and outputs manually before it will work. A google or duckduckgo search for "<your alarm model> installation programming filetype:pdf site:aap.co.nz" should get you the documentation you need.

Hook up the Hardware

First the alarm system needs to be on and disarmed, and all the hardware connected. You will need to wire up a relay to control your garage door. You may damage your alarm if you wire it directly to the garage door. (Use the Normally Open (NO) terminal - ours was setup connected to the NC terminal, which worked, but whenever power was lost and restored to the garage door opener it would open the door on startup - meaning if there was a blackout our garage would be wide open when power came back on).

The outputs on the alarm are Open drain (meaning they are connected to ground, and when they are on they are low resistance/closed switch, and when off they are high impedance/open switch). They can handle up to 1.5A on mine but different versions of the alarm have different current ratings, so be careful. It's good practice to not use the full amount anyway and keep large currents and heat away from the micro-controllers by using relays, FETs or similar to control your load (garage door switch in this case).

Also be very careful. It's best to disconnect the batttery and turn off the AC power before doing any wiring. It's very easy to touch a loose siren wire you disconnected to a part of the PCB that should only handle 5v or less and blow up a micro controller (I learnt this one the hard way -_-').

Access Installer Programming Mode

You need to access installer programming mode on the keypad (or you can do it using uld16 if you but I won't cover that here). You will need to know the installer code set on your alarm to do this (default is 000000). You are best to contact whoever serviced the alarm last and ask them for it. If you don't know the code, and the installer lock-out is not enabled, you can do a factory reset on the alarm - however, you will need to reconfigure everything which is doable but a bit of a learning cliff.

If the setting is enabled (P25E 10E - Option 2), you can access Installer Program Mode (IPGM) directly from normal run mode by entering: P<Installer Code>E. Else you will first need to first enter Client Program Mode (CPGM) by entering P<User 1 Code>E, then entering P<Installer Code>E. The default user 1 code is 123.

From here on, unless otherwise specified you must be in IPGM. (To exit programming modes just enter P E).

Enrol your remote

Enter: P18E (21-100)E E where 21-100 is the user code number you want associated with the pendant button you're enrolling. (User codes 1-20 cannot have a radio pendant associated). Repeat for other radio pendant buttons as needed. Note that if a button is already enrolled it won't re-enrol it, it will just tell you which user code number it is associated with.

PS. If you just want to check if a button is enrolled without enrolling it, use the User Pendant find function: P20E 0E E. Now press and hold a button on your radio pendant. If already enrolled it will display which user code number is associated with that specific button.

If it does not react and just keeps saying 'Find', the button is not enrolled - press E to exit pendant finding if it is not enrolled.

Authorise the associated User to operate the output

Next, allow the User code associated with your pendant button to operate the output(s): P12E (1-100E) Options 1-8. 1-100 is the user code (starts at 1 as this option can be applied to any user code, not just the radio ones). The options which are on correspond to the outputs that user code can control.

Next, set the output(s) to turn on when the user code is activated: P13E (1-100)E Options 1-8. The options which are on correspond to the outputs that will be activated when the user code is activated (by keypad, radio pendant, or otherwise).

Deauthorise the associated User (if desired)

Assuming you don't want the alarm to arm or disarm when you trigger your roller door: P4E (1-100)E Where 1-100 is the user code associated with your radio pendant button. And disable all options. FYI though, here's what each does:

Option 1 on: User code can Arm areas

Option 2 on: User code can arm areas in Stay mode (stay mode = partially arm, some sensors ignored)

Option 3 on: User code can Disarm areas

Option 4 on: User code can disarm areas in Stay mode

Option 5 on: User code is a Security Guard Code (can Arm, but only disarm if an alarm is going off)

Option 6 on: User code will arm Latchkey mode (sends report to alarm monitoring company that the alarm has been disarmed)

Option 7 on: User code can be used to enable Call Diversion

Option 8 on: User code can be used to review the alarm Event History (if memory access is restricted)

Configure the Output

First, clear all the defaults for the output (Un-Map the output(s)): P43E (1-8)E.

A typical garage door opener expects a momentary input, so you don't want the output to stay on continuously. Enter: P34E and enable Option 3 (Pulse Output Once).

Set the length of time you want the output to pulse on for. Typically about 0.5s is good. Enter: P39E 5E (the 5 = 0.5s, it can be anything from 1=0.1s to 255=25.5s)

Troubleshooting step - Enable the Radio Module to Operate the output

You shouldn't need to do this step, but if it's still not working Verify the Radio module is allowed to operate outputs - P82E (1-8)E Option(s) 1-8. Where the first number 1-8 is a Keypad number (of your radio module), and the options 1-8 which are enabled/on are the outputs which that 'keypad' is allowed to operate. If you don't know the keypad number of your radio module, for a simple home setup you're safe to enable all keypads to control all outputs (turn on all options in this setting for all keypads).