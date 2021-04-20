Hi all,
I'm in the process of building my first home and have decided to go with Shelly products to get into a bit of home automation.
I've been on the hunt for mains momentary switches, but cannot find what I am looking for anywhere in NZ... Maybe I'm not looking hard enough?
To be specific, an NZ certified equivalent to the below is what I am after;
To use as light & motorized switches - https://www.leviton.com/en/products/5657-2w
The closest I found was this - https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/detail?CatNo=PDLP387M3TM&backto=%2Fsearch%3Fq%3DMomentary
Even though the PDL is advertised as 'momentary' it doesn't spring back to it's off position (I bought one as a sample), whereas the first one does, according to the internet.
Have I got my terminology mixed up? I was under the impression momentary meant said switch has to be held down to keep the circuit closed
Any help would be much appreciated