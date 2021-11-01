Any suggestions for true wireless earbuds/pods that fit like the original apple airpods (don't go into the ear canal), but not Apple. Wanted for use with Android phone and PC for music, VC's, and phonecalls. Something I can pop in my ears and forget about. Apple corded ones are brilliant but want to go wireless.
Not concerned with noise cancellation and I have good over ear headphones for music. Most offerings these days seem to be the canal type which I can't stand.
Prefer NZ retailer. Oppo, Mi, and Wave are all that I can find.
I would buy the Apple ones but reviews tend to say to avoid for Android. Issues with encoding and not all gestures work.
Budget ~$200.
Thanks.