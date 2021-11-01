Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
scuwp

3583 posts

Uber Geek


#290297 1-Nov-2021 20:17
Any suggestions for true wireless earbuds/pods that fit like the original apple airpods (don't go into the ear canal), but not Apple. Wanted for use with Android phone and PC for music, VC's, and phonecalls. Something I can pop in my ears and forget about. Apple corded ones are brilliant but want to go wireless.

Not concerned with noise cancellation and I have good over ear headphones for music. Most offerings these days seem to be the canal type which I can't stand.

Prefer NZ retailer. Oppo, Mi, and Wave are all that I can find.

I would buy the Apple ones but reviews tend to say to avoid for Android. Issues with encoding and not all gestures work.

Budget ~$200.

Thanks.




Handle9
7824 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805731 1-Nov-2021 20:36
AirPods work fine with Android. The basic stuff all works and there are third party apps that give you pretty much all the functionality of with an iPhone.

With the basic AirPods there isn’t much to play with anyway.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74189 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805733 1-Nov-2021 20:40
Belkin has released the new Soundform, available from JB HiFi. They hang from the years but still kind of in ear.

 

Also Huawei Freebuds 4i, available from PB Tech (these with noise cancellation and hang from ears).

 

There is Technics AZ40 and Jabra Elite 3 but these will be in-ear and over your budget.




Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
869 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805734 1-Nov-2021 20:41
I just received the Soundpeats Trueair2+ a couple of days ago, and I'm blown away by the quality. I absolutely hate the in-ear type (they make my ears incredibly itchy) and these sit there, barely noticeable. 

 

I don't think they're available in NZ, but they arrived from Aliexpress in around 10 days, for about $65 shipped. They're at or near the top of rankings for 'airbud killers,' and I'd highly recommend them. I grabbed a couple of silicon covers for them for another dollar or so, but they don't need them.




scuwp

3583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2805746 1-Nov-2021 21:58
Handle9: AirPods work fine with Android. The basic stuff all works and there are third party apps that give you pretty much all the functionality of with an iPhone.

With the basic AirPods there isn’t much to play with anyway.

 

Thanks for that.  I have read that there can be issues with sound encoding because Apple use their propriety format (AAC?).  Have you noticed any problems with sound?  




scuwp

3583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2805747 1-Nov-2021 22:00
Gurezaemon:

 

I just received the Soundpeats Trueair2+ a couple of days ago, and I'm blown away by the quality. I absolutely hate the in-ear type (they make my ears incredibly itchy) and these sit there, barely noticeable. 

 

I don't think they're available in NZ, but they arrived from Aliexpress in around 10 days, for about $65 shipped. They're at or near the top of rankings for 'airbud killers,' and I'd highly recommend them. I grabbed a couple of silicon covers for them for another dollar or so, but they don't need them.

 

 

 

 

These look exactly like what I am after, sadly at first glance out of stock or from providers that don't ship to NZ.  Will keep looking though.   




Handle9
7824 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805749 1-Nov-2021 22:05
scuwp:

Handle9: AirPods work fine with Android. The basic stuff all works and there are third party apps that give you pretty much all the functionality of with an iPhone.

With the basic AirPods there isn’t much to play with anyway.


Thanks for that.  I have read that there can be issues with sound encoding because Apple use their propriety format (AAC?).  Have you noticed any problems with sound?  



I never had an issue over 6 months of use with a Huawei P30 Pro and AirPods Pro. I’ve gone back to the dark side now though.

farcus
1273 posts

Uber Geek


  #2805751 1-Nov-2021 22:07
Gurezaemon:

 

I just received the Soundpeats Trueair2+ a couple of days ago, and I'm blown away by the quality. I absolutely hate the in-ear type (they make my ears incredibly itchy) and these sit there, barely noticeable. 

 

 

 

 

yeah - I have some soundpeats "in ear" earbuds. I know it's not what you're after - but they are completely amazing for the price paid (certainly better than some $300 + earbuds I have purchased previously).



scuwp

3583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2805847 2-Nov-2021 08:21
scuwp:

 

Gurezaemon:

 

I just received the Soundpeats Trueair2+ a couple of days ago, and I'm blown away by the quality. I absolutely hate the in-ear type (they make my ears incredibly itchy) and these sit there, barely noticeable. 

 

I don't think they're available in NZ, but they arrived from Aliexpress in around 10 days, for about $65 shipped. They're at or near the top of rankings for 'airbud killers,' and I'd highly recommend them. I grabbed a couple of silicon covers for them for another dollar or so, but they don't need them.

 

 

 

 

These look exactly like what I am after, sadly at first glance out of stock or from providers that don't ship to NZ.  Will keep looking though.   

 

 

 

 

On further looking it appears these are now superseded by the Air 3 model.   Good value for money looking at the reviews at around $60 from Amazon.  




jonathan18
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2805920 2-Nov-2021 09:07
scuwp:

 

On further looking it appears these are now superseded by the Air 3 model.   Good value for money looking at the reviews at around $60 from Amazon.  

 

 

$65.13 from Amazon AU (including shipping and all charges) if these are the ones you mean? https://www.amazon.com.au/SoundPEATS-Air3-aptX-Adaptive-Cancellation-TrueWireless/dp/B09BZKNBY7/

 

Good to know of a decent enough cheap pair for my son, as he's pretty hard on earbuds (ruined his Galaxy Buds quite quickly, so no point getting him relatively expensive buds).

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
869 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805932 2-Nov-2021 09:22
scuwp:

 

On further looking it appears these are now superseded by the Air 3 model.   Good value for money looking at the reviews at around $60 from Amazon.  

 

 

The difference between the TrueAir2+ and Air 3 seems to be down to wireless charging on the former vs. no wireless charging but a slight tweak in sound quality and an automatic switching function when one earbud is removed. 

 

Either way, I'm super impressed with how comfortable they are, and the full sound they give out.




shk292
2399 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2805940 2-Nov-2021 09:35
Another vote for the soundpeats, available at Amazon Au for around $55 delivered and in my experience that will take less than a week.  I bought a pair early this lockdown and have been using them daily for up to 5-6 hours for work video calls, phone calls and listening to audiobooks and music while walking.  Also bought a pair for my other half who now uses them daily.  Audio quality seems (to a non-audiophile) as good as any headphones/earphones I've used, and I've had no complaints from people at the other end of the call except when out walking they do pick up wind noise.

jonathan18
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2812327 13-Nov-2021 16:28
Has anyone here bought the Soundpeats Air3, as opposed to the Soundpeats TrueAir 2?

 

If so, what are your impressions? I'm unsure which model to go for...

 

For any owners of Soundpeats true wireless buds: how reliable do you find the connection? A number of reviews on Amazon do report problems, which brings back flashbacks of the issues we had with my son's cheap Mi buds, so I want to avoid this!

 

Also, @Gurezaemon: Are you able to either post or PM me the link to the store you bought your TrueAir 2s from on AliExpress? Many I've seen claim 5-6 weeks for delivery, cutting it very close for Xmas presents.

 

Many thanks.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
869 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812335 13-Nov-2021 16:46
jonathan18:

 

Has anyone here bought the Soundpeats Air3, as opposed to the Soundpeats TrueAir 2?

 

If so, what are your impressions? I'm unsure which model to go for...

 

For any owners of Soundpeats true wireless buds: how reliable do you find the connection? A number of reviews on Amazon do report problems, which brings back flashbacks of the issues we had with my son's cheap Mi buds, so I want to avoid this!

 

Also, @Gurezaemon: Are you able to either post or PM me the link to the store you bought your TrueAir 2s from on AliExpress? Many I've seen claim 5-6 weeks for delivery, cutting it very close for Xmas presents.

 

Many thanks.

 

 

Connection - much the same as anything else I've used. If your phone is next to you or close by, then it's fine. I don't tend to wander around the house hoping that I'll stay connected though.

 

Comparison - this video might be helpful.

 

I bought mine from the SoundPEATS Official Store and also used the $8.66 shipping option. They arrived in about 12 days. Of course, YMMV.




sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812338 13-Nov-2021 17:14
Since this has become a discussion about Soundpeats has anybody tried the Sountshift 2? I've been keen to get some and will use these primarily for running so comfort and the ability to stay secure is key. My old cabled Jaybirds are starting to suffer from a worn battery so it's time to upgrade soon.

 

Is there any reason why people would buy stuff from Aliexpress rather than just from Amazon AU? It's not like the price difference is going to be that significant on such a cheap product.

 

 

 

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
869 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812339 13-Nov-2021 17:24
sbiddle:

 

Since this has become a discussion about Soundpeats has anybody tried the Sountshift 2? I've been keen to get some and will use these primarily for running so comfort and the ability to stay secure is key. My old cabled Jaybirds are starting to suffer from a worn battery so it's time to upgrade soon.

 

Is there any reason why people would buy stuff from Aliexpress rather than just from Amazon AU? It's not like the price difference is going to be that significant on such a cheap product.

 

 

I'd absolutely get these from Amazon AU given the chance - when I bought the Trueair2+, they weren't available there, but it looks like the Air3 are there now.




