Looking for some advice around what I have missed below, or experiences, in relation to smart lighting or switching that is legit in NZ and relevant in 2022.

By way of background we have a recent build, all 90mm LED downlights, accessible roofspace (generally) and Legrand Excel Life switch plates etc. I've run Home Assistant for years but haven't had time to tinker recently so am woefully out of date....so not keen for too much DIY. We are an Apple household so things working through Apple Home is important.

Looking for a combination of; dimming lights, colour lights, general control via Home Automation e.g. on when movement etc. Some related thoughts / questions:

- is Phillips Hue still(?) well regarded? I tested out some white downlights and they were fairly dim (500 odd lumens) compared to what I am used to. Now testing out some of their colour ones that claim 700 odd lumens.

- the Stitchy lights that tie in with Hue seem inexpensive if the dimming works (https://melec.co.nz) but not many seem to be available from NZ store.

- is Z-Wave still a thing? If so reccomended control? Home Assistant does not seem a solid choice for this as in my short time of experimentation they totally changed the Z-wave implementation and it seemed a bit of a mess.

- seems a bit of buz about wifi "shelly" devices. Are these now legal in NZ? Can they work with Apple home reliably?

- or e.g. to dim a bank of 4 LED lights, should I "just" get the standard non-smart Legrand dimmer?

- what am I missing?

Thanks for any input.