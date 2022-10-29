Just found that another one of these was dead and didn't close the relay after it had its supply interrupted and seems to have had no usage recorded for a few months (so much for watching what the computers cost me to run)

Anyway, that now makes a 4 for 4 failure rate on these - Some of them will power up enough to broadcast the wifi network when the button is held down for 5 seconds twice, the light is dim and flichery. One will try to turn the relay on from the button but it just makes a mechanical buzzing noise from it and then stops responding to the button press, and one is dead totally.

So it seems that there is a design issue with them.

Anyone else have these fail like this? I should be able to get the purchase details from the Bunnings app and take them back and go all CGA on them if needed (1219 date on the 2 I have inside with me, the other 2 are in the shed so will have to wait to see when they were made)

They all have a recessed triangle screw that is too deep for my bit set to get to and if I can just take them back and get replaced that would be better than opening to see if I can fix them. I am assuming its a power supply capacitor thats died but who knows really.