When things were truly advancing year on year, I was on that tech treadmill. While I resisted being a bleeding edge early adopter, having some nice new tech was always a draw. I really don’t like being a beta tester though. I want things to work.

Hence an HD Plasma TV, then a FHD Plasma (bigger as well) and then an OLED (bigger still). Not just any OLED, but a wallpaper one. But after that I lost interest in further ‘improvements’ because they were too incremental.

I waited until the third iteration of the Samsung Fold before jumping in and really like the concept. I justified it by saying it replaced a phone and a tablet when travelling. Ultimately, I like it because it is a gadget and, if I’m honest, it’s kind of nice when someone says “hey that’s cool, what is it?” I also like the latest S Ultra but had to remind myself that, despite it having an internal S-Pen, it was too big to fit in my pocket. My first Android phone was the HTC Hero.

My focus has moved on to EVs at the moment. Now you really are talking expensive obsession.

I had a recent discussion with a relative who is obsessed with GM/Holden vehicles and has a growing collection. He began telling me what a great deal he had got on his most recent purchase. I thought it was a huge amount of money but I said that if he wanted it, he could afford it (easily) and it brought him pleasure, no other explanation was required.

I know that may sound a bit hedonistic to some, but as long as you aren’t buying that phone instead of paying the mortgage, or feeding your kids, then that’s all good by me.