You know what I mean by addiction....it's the thing that gets announced that you already have, but now the one you have is obsolete because there's a new one out and you have to have it.....
I'll start....I can't let a year go by without getting the latest Samsung Ultra phone....and that got even worse in the past 2 years because I added a Z Fold to the addiction. So, I basically have to budget for 2 new phones every year to avoid the depression of not getting one. I realise "have" is a subjective word in that sentence....
What's your gadget addiction?