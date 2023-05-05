We have arranged via Builderscrack for a sparkie to come this afternoon to install a dimmer in a LED light circuit in our kitchen. The existing pendant light is dimmable but does not currently have a dimmer. For physical reasons (existing switch too small) the job also requires a new mounting block and faceplate (incorporating the dimmer and a new switch) next to the existing switch. The existing wiring will be transferred to the new switch and the old switch will be disabled.

Via the website I asked the sparkie to confirm that he will issue a CC for the job. He indicated that this small job does not need a CC. Is that correct?

TIA