I got this adaptor for outputting video from the Apple laptop's USB-C port to a TV's HDMI port but some of the time the video output just refuses to appear on the TV screen. Don't know why this happens every now and then. So I regard this as a reliability issue. Maybe the adaptor has a poorly manufactured or faulty pins in its USB-C plug? What options do I have for resolving this issue by Thursday next week (01 May)? The product has a two year warranty.

Thanks in advance for your assistance with resolving this issue.