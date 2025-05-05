Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommend a robot vacuum for 2025
timmmay

#319542 5-May-2025 13:35
We've had an Xiaomi 1C for about 5 years. It's worked quite well but the battery's just about dead. We'd like an upgrade - this one is quite stupid in many ways, it bangs into things because it doesn't have lidar which the better ones have, it pushes its own charging base sideways then can't get into it, that sort of thing. The mopping is worthless on this one too.

 

We have a single story house, plus one room that's down a couple of stairs that we carry the current one down and let it do that as well. We use room and zone cleaning fairly regularly. Bonus points if it's on sale. A good app is important, and ideally it should use sensors to avoid banging into things. We're after something pretty good for a pretty good price, don't need the best thing ever. We don't mind emptying it after each clean, though having one of those emptying stations might be nice, and never use the mop.

 

What have you found good recently, with decent performance and a decent app, at a reasonable price?

Benjip
  #3370578 5-May-2025 13:41
I picked up a Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra a few weeks ago and it's one of the best "tech investments" I've ever made.

 

Not sure whether it meets your price requirements (mine was ~$2,500) but it ticks all your other boxes and then some.

 
 
 
 

timmmay

  #3370586 5-May-2025 14:00
I don't think we need a gold plated vacuum cleaner! The last one was $400 and was not great but was ok. I might spend $1,200 to $1,500 unless there's a really good reason to spend more. It's just not worth that much to me, particularly since the $400 one was ok.

 

Roborock is a good brand. I wonder if they have a model down that's pretty good at a better price. I'll do some searching some time, but the main point of the thread is to gather peoples real world experiences rather than reading specs and online reviews.

BlargHonk
  #3370589 5-May-2025 14:13
Do not get Ecovacs. Hardware is ok but the software is terrible. It loses the saved map all the freaking time. 



SaltyNZ
  #3370590 5-May-2025 14:13
Our second robot vac (after the original Xiaomi finally died after about 3 years) was an iRobot i8+ and it was right up there with the worst tech purchases I have ever made. It had maybe a 10% success rate at getting back onto its charging base so consequently it never actually vacuumed. If it did vacuum it would waste a whole battery banging against random walls vainly trying to find a way into a room it knew about but the door was closed. Completely f'ing useless piece of junk, and a couple of weeks ago my wife threw a massive temper tantrum via text (Signal) about it, then deleted the text but not before I had already read it.

 

So then I stealth ordered a Roborock Q5 Pro and she is over the moon with it.




Shindig
  #3370591 5-May-2025 14:17
I'm waiting for the Dyson one to be released!




Tinkerisk
  #3370595 5-May-2025 14:33
I now consider these things to be superfluous tech plastic rubbish with a short half-life, which may work for a while and is especially practical for pet owners, but you still need a proper hoover. Therefore no recommendation.




timmmay

  #3370597 5-May-2025 14:34
Roborock has a pretty big range, at multiple price points, some with the docking station some without. They have a good reputation too. Has anyone done the research recently about which model is worthwhile?

 

I just got Gemini advanced trial, it suggested the Q5 is it good option, the auto-empting dustbin cost a little more but is probably worthwhile, the Q8 is apparently better at avoiding things on the floor but we clean things up before we run the vacuum anyway. 



timmmay

  #3370598 5-May-2025 14:35
Tinkerisk:

 

I now consider these things to be superfluous tech plastic rubbish with a short half-life, which may work for a while and is especially practical for pet owners, but you still need a proper hoover. Therefore no recommendation.

 

 

We bought a cheap one to see how it was, it was $400 and has worked well for 5 years so it's convinced us that it's worthwhile.

SaltyNZ
  #3370602 5-May-2025 14:43
Tinkerisk:

 

I now consider these things to be superfluous tech plastic rubbish with a short half-life, which may work for a while and is especially practical for pet owners, but you still need a proper hoover. Therefore no recommendation.

 

 

 

 

The thing is, the robot vacuum might only do 70% as good a job as a full size vacuum cleaner. But it does it every day, rather than once a week (or more likely once in a "I can't stand this filthy floor anymore") so overall it's a much better result. I would love for a robot vac to last as long as full size one though, I'll definitely give you that.




timmmay

  #3370605 5-May-2025 14:48
I think for most people robot vacuums are additional, doing a quick vacuum that does a pretty good job, most would still have a full size vacuum. The big vacuums probably have 10 times more suction, they can really get into the carpet pile, I suspect robot vacuums are pretty good for whatever's on the top.

robjg63
  #3370615 5-May-2025 15:19
We have a 1C and it still gets regular use downstairs - It works pretty well.

 

Its very easy to replace the battery on the 1C.

 

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/HFXZITPPy-g

 

I bought a replacement from Aliexpress in Feb 2023 when the old battery expired.

 

The site I found had sold a lot of batteries and it was $44.03 including freight for a "9800mAH" battery - twice the original capacity.

 

Wondered if it really was twice the capacity - but it does seem so.

 

I queried that particular one on Aliexpress now and it is quoting $88.48 and wont ship to NZ!

 

There are heaps more sites that have sold a lot of units (9800mAH) for around the $40 inc free delivery.

 

Just query "14.4V 9800Mah P1904-4S1P-MM".

 

Whatever else you say about these vacuums, parts are very easily available, unlike most other make/model.

 

EDIT: Timmmay is right. They are good for keeping things clean. You wouldnt use them starting off from filthy.




timmmay

  #3370620 5-May-2025 15:37
Yeah I know we could replace the battery quite easily, but we quite like one that didn't ram into every wall and everything in our house because it damages them over time.

 

The old Xiaomi is like a blind sheep in a pen I saw once, it just goes straight ahead until it hits something, then it turns and tries again. 

davidcole
  #3370635 5-May-2025 16:21
Watching thread.   Curious if in your criteria of new machines, if local control (no cloud) is a factor?

 

I'm not interested in any device that uses a camera and talks home.




timmmay

  #3370638 5-May-2025 16:27
I'd prefer local control but I don't care enough to make it a criteria. Ditto with cameras. Priority is good value, good performance. 

insane
  #3370639 5-May-2025 16:31
I have a Xiaomi X10 plus. It's great in that its quite good at navigating and finding its way around and also empties itself. It sucks up obvious dirt, but still leaves enough around the edges for my wife to be less than impressed and lament the purchase.

 

Also requires the floor to be clear, which with kids ours seldom is :D 

