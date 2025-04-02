Hi. Just wondering..

For someone on almost min wage ( 50c an hour more than miniumum ) , paid weekly , is requiring 4 weeks notice when quitting a bit over the top.

Its in our contracts , and would make it much harder to find a job before quitting, as new employer would have to wait 4 weeks

The guy I work with recently gave 4weeks notice, only because that was in his contract, when he really wanted to leave ASAP .

Any opinions on this. Its a very low paying job , so 4 weeks seems excessive to me .

I'd like to leave in the next 3-6 months or earlier .