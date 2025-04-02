Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Jobs4 weeks notice required when quitting ?
1101

3119 posts

Uber Geek


#319207 2-Apr-2025 19:24
Hi. Just wondering..

 

For someone on almost min wage ( 50c an hour more than miniumum ) , paid weekly , is requiring 4 weeks notice when quitting a bit over the top.
Its in our contracts , and would make it much harder to find a job before quitting, as new employer would have to wait 4 weeks

 

The guy I work with recently gave 4weeks notice, only because that was in his contract, when he really wanted to leave ASAP .

 

Any opinions on this. Its a very low paying job , so 4 weeks seems excessive to me .
I'd like to leave in the next 3-6 months or earlier .

lxsw20
3487 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3359852 2-Apr-2025 19:27
If you don't care about burning bridges then you can always give 2 weeks notice and see what they say. 

 

If you're the right person for a job 4 weeks notice is pretty standard and won't put most off.

 
 
 
 

1101

3119 posts

Uber Geek


  #3359879 2-Apr-2025 19:36
lxsw20:

 

If you're the right person for a job 4 weeks notice is pretty standard and won't put most off.

 

 

True, but when these jobs get over a hundred applicants , I can see employers tending to pick those who can start sooner .

RunningMan
8813 posts

Uber Geek


  #3359880 2-Apr-2025 19:40
You probably need to get someone to help you with your current contract as the details may matter. Speak to an employment lawyer, or contact Community Law as a first step.

 

EDIT: If this is the same employer as your previous thread, I'd definitely get some initial advice as you want to make sure you are paid for any leave owing when you leave. It has some of the signs of being an employer who may get things wrong when someone leaves, and if there's any sort of dispute later on it's better for you if you've done everything correctly from your side.



tweake
2175 posts

Uber Geek


  #3359881 2-Apr-2025 19:57
i'm in similar boat myself, tho being made redundant. i can understand the issue, i have several weeks to go and one of the jobs i interviewed for filled it in a day.

 

the rule of thumb is you can quit early but you loose holiday pay etc. not sure what the exact legal requirements are these days. also it usually not a good idea to crap on them as that tends to look bad for future employment. 

1101

3119 posts

Uber Geek


  #3359883 2-Apr-2025 20:09
tweake:

 

the rule of thumb is you can quit early but you loose holiday pay etc. 

 

 

Can you actually loose holiday pay , just by quitting early ?
I would have thought they are completely separate things . Holiday pay is a legal obligation .

RunningMan
8813 posts

Uber Geek


  #3359885 2-Apr-2025 20:17
1101:
The guy I work with gave 4weeks notice after not getting sick pay ( 1 day off) , it was taken out of his holiday pay . Intentional .

 

Yeah that sort of thing really rings the alarm bells, assuming of course he had sick leave to use. It's a bit of an early warning that you could end up with some sort of dispute after you leave, so getting a bit of advice now to make sure you do the right thing (even if the employer doesn't) would be a good thing. If nothing else it would give you a bit of peace of mind going through the process.

RunningMan
8813 posts

Uber Geek


  #3359887 2-Apr-2025 20:24
1101:

 

tweake:

 

the rule of thumb is you can quit early but you loose holiday pay etc. 

 

 

Can you actually loose holiday pay , just by quitting early ?
I would have thought they are completely separate things . Holiday pay is a legal obligation .

 

 

Given you are potentially facing some issues, I wouldn't be basing decisions on rules of thumb. Go get some professional advice about the details of your specific contract - Community Law is linked above as a starting point.

