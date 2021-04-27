Apple IOS 14.5 is out now for download.
Siri is now also available on Apple TV at long last.
dfnt: Looks like you can set the Siri language to New Zealand on the HomePod’s now, while still retaining personal requests. Given they’ll be sold in the NZ store come June it’s good to see it’s available already.
Both iPhone and HomePods need to be on 14.5
What order did you do this in? I still get a message that personal requests are not available in English (New Zealand) when trying to switch
Updated both watch and phone. Phone unlock by Watch works with mask, but feels quite clunky as apps that require face ID still fail authentication. Gets you into the phone without typing passcode which is helpful though. Given any face wearing a mask can trigger this as long as your watch is nearby, on your wrist, protected by a passcode but unlocked, it also feels very unlike Apple's normal security. Oh for a touch Id biometric option alongside the face id on the phone.
iOS 14.5 for HomePod has been pulled I guess to ease server strain.
I'm not 100% sure, I initially had the same issue but that was pre upgrading the phone to 14.5. After upgrading the phone to 14.5 the HomePod was fine with English NZ being set.
Make sure your phone's Siri language is set back to NZ as well
Ahh - changed phone (got a similar error message). But then changing Homepods went fine (option to change all came up)
Cheers
Good to hear, it is a bit finnicky to change it seems
I noticed the same error message selecting any language that is different from your phone's Siri language
Changed all our devices and macbook's as well.
All updates went fine no idea what all the new features are will probably never use them lol.
Might get a couple of the air tags though.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
After updating I changed my iPhone and HomePods to English (NZ) and lost the Personal Requests feature. They had no idea who I was anymore so had to put all devices back to English (AU) for it to work again.
I updated, but haven't used the unlock with watch feature yet. Do I need to update the watch as well?
I updated, but haven't used the unlock with watch feature yet. Do I need to update the watch as well?
Yes
Isn't one of the main changes that trackability accross apps is being reduced/remvoed. This is why Facebook is quite upset at the moment?
Isn't one of the main changes that trackability accross apps is being reduced/remvoed. This is why Facebook is quite upset at the moment?
Yes. Since updating, rather than blanket deny tracking access to all apps, I have left the option for apps to request to track as I am interested to find out which apps I use have been spying for FB.
I've opened most of my frequently used apps, but none have yet to request tracking access.