Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesApple IOS 14.5 Out
Smithy47

219 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#284509 27-Apr-2021 06:53
Send private message

 

 

Apple IOS 14.5 is out now for download.




Smithy

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
dfnt
1394 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698598 27-Apr-2021 09:07
Send private message

Looks like you can set the Siri language to New Zealand on the HomePod’s now, while still retaining personal requests. Given they’ll be sold in the NZ store come June it’s good to see it’s available already.

Both iPhone and HomePods need to be on 14.5

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
GSManiac
416 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698601 27-Apr-2021 09:18
Send private message

Siri is now also available on Apple TV at long last. 

alsta
226 posts

Master Geek


  #2698608 27-Apr-2021 09:23
Send private message

dfnt: Looks like you can set the Siri language to New Zealand on the HomePod’s now, while still retaining personal requests. Given they’ll be sold in the NZ store come June it’s good to see it’s available already.

Both iPhone and HomePods need to be on 14.5

 

What order did you do this in? I still get a message that personal requests are not available in English (New Zealand) when trying to switch




Twitter : @twocolddogs



bp1000
74 posts

Master Geek


  #2698612 27-Apr-2021 09:30
Send private message

Updated both watch and phone. Phone unlock by Watch works with mask, but feels quite clunky as apps that require face ID still fail authentication. Gets you into the phone without typing passcode which is helpful though. Given any face wearing a mask can trigger this as long as your watch is nearby, on your wrist, protected by a passcode but unlocked, it also feels very unlike Apple's normal security. Oh for a touch Id biometric option alongside the face id on the phone.

alsta
226 posts

Master Geek


  #2698613 27-Apr-2021 09:31
Send private message





Twitter : @twocolddogs

GSManiac
416 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698634 27-Apr-2021 09:43
Send private message

iOS 14.5 for HomePod has been pulled I guess to ease server strain. 

dfnt
1394 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698657 27-Apr-2021 10:06
Send private message

alsta:

 

dfnt: Looks like you can set the Siri language to New Zealand on the HomePod’s now, while still retaining personal requests. Given they’ll be sold in the NZ store come June it’s good to see it’s available already.

Both iPhone and HomePods need to be on 14.5

 

What order did you do this in? I still get a message that personal requests are not available in English (New Zealand) when trying to switch

 

 

I'm not 100% sure, I initially had the same issue but that was pre upgrading the phone to 14.5. After upgrading the phone to 14.5 the HomePod was fine with English NZ being set.

 

Make sure your phone's Siri language is set back to NZ as well



alsta
226 posts

Master Geek


  #2698659 27-Apr-2021 10:08
Send private message

Ahh - changed phone (got a similar error message). But then changing Homepods went fine (option to change all came up)

 

Cheers




Twitter : @twocolddogs

dfnt
1394 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698676 27-Apr-2021 11:03
Send private message

Good to hear, it is a bit finnicky to change it seems

 

I noticed the same error message selecting any language that is different from your phone's Siri language

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698679 27-Apr-2021 11:07
Send private message

Changed all our devices and macbook's as well.

 

All updates went fine no idea what all the new features are will probably never use them lol.

 

Might get a couple of the air tags though.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

corksta
2338 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2698681 27-Apr-2021 11:14
Send private message

After updating I changed my iPhone and HomePods to English (NZ) and lost the Personal Requests feature. They had no idea who I was anymore so had to put all devices back to English (AU) for it to work again.




2020 M1 MacBook Air 256GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad Pro 12.9" Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | 2021 M1 iPad Pro 11" Wi-Fi 128GB (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Cellular (Green)

 

Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV

Handsomedan
4833 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2698692 27-Apr-2021 11:40
Send private message

I updated, but haven't used the unlock with watch feature yet. Do I need to update the watch as well? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

MaxineN
1046 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2698694 27-Apr-2021 11:41
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

I updated, but haven't used the unlock with watch feature yet. Do I need to update the watch as well? 

 

 

Yes




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Zeon
3861 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2698715 27-Apr-2021 12:08
Send private message

Isn't one of the main changes that trackability accross apps is being reduced/remvoed. This is why Facebook is quite upset at the moment?




Speedtest 2019-10-14

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2698734 27-Apr-2021 13:17
Send private message

Zeon:

 

Isn't one of the main changes that trackability accross apps is being reduced/remvoed. This is why Facebook is quite upset at the moment?

 

 

Yes. Since updating, rather than blanket deny tracking access to all apps, I have left the option for apps to request to track as I am interested to find out which apps I use have been spying for FB.

 

I've opened most of my frequently used apps, but none have yet to request tracking access.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 