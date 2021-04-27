alsta: dfnt: Looks like you can set the Siri language to New Zealand on the HomePod’s now, while still retaining personal requests. Given they’ll be sold in the NZ store come June it’s good to see it’s available already.



Both iPhone and HomePods need to be on 14.5 What order did you do this in? I still get a message that personal requests are not available in English (New Zealand) when trying to switch

I'm not 100% sure, I initially had the same issue but that was pre upgrading the phone to 14.5. After upgrading the phone to 14.5 the HomePod was fine with English NZ being set.

Make sure your phone's Siri language is set back to NZ as well